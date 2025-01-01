Abbott Handerson Thayer (1849-1921) was an American artist, naturalist and teacher. He grew up in a wealthy Boston family and was a leader of the NY art world, selling portraits and allegorical figures to European Renaissance collectors. His art changed drastically when his wife died, when he moved to a colony of artists settled in Dublin, New Hampshire. He painted landscapes, delicate flowers, and idealistic paintings of women as angels and madonnas. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain artworks, including his self portrait and angels. They are free to use and download under the CC0 license.