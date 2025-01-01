Arnold Genthe (1869–1942) was a German-born American photographer known for his portraits and street photography. He gained fame for his candid images of San Francisco’s Chinatown before the 1906 earthquake and later for elegant portraits of artists, writers, and celebrities. Genthe’s work captured both cultural authenticity and refined artistry, making him one of the pioneers of early 20th-century photography. His photos are free to download and use under the CC0 license.