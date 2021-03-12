Explore a visual window into a transformative era of American history through the photos of The National Photo Company Collection. These photographs showcase life in Washington, D.C., during the Wilson, Harding, Coolidge, and Hoover administrations. From bustling streets filled with early automobiles and horse-drawn carriages to snapshots of dogs and city life. The company was renowned for producing daily news photographs, themed picture sets, and special commissions for local businesses and government agencies. All these images are free to download and use under the CC0 public domain license.