Juan Gris (1887–1927) was a Spanish painter and one of the leading figures of Cubism. Born in Madrid, he moved to Paris in 1906, where he became closely associated with Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque. Gris developed a highly structured and intellectual approach to Cubism, known for its clarity, color harmony, and precise composition. Unlike early analytical Cubism, his work emphasized order and balance, often using vibrant colors and clearly defined forms. These works are free to download and use under the CC0 license.