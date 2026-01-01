Curated
Anders Zorn
Anders Zorn (1860–1920) was a Swedish painter and printmaker known for his confident brushwork and mastery of light. Trained in Stockholm, he gained international recognition for his portraits, nudes, and scenes of everyday life. His work combines technical brilliance with strong ties to Swedish culture and tradition. His works are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
