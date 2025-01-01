Elephant with Insects (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108066/free-illustration-image-elephant-vintage-animals Free Image from public domain license Four Owls (1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3106438/free-illustration-image-frame-vintage Free Image from public domain license Dragonfly (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108604/free-illustration-image-dragonfly-insect-vintage Free Image from public domain license Sea Cucumbers, Coral, Octopus, Starfish, Squid and Other Sea Creatures (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109378/free-illustration-image-sea-octopus-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Guide for Constructing the Letter R from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2623751/free-illustration-image-vintage-flower-book Free Image from public domain license Two Giraffes with an Attendant (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108497/free-illustration-image-frame-animals-biodiversity-illustrations-renaissance Free Image from public domain license A Sloth from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2626967/free-illustration-image-book-medieval-vintage Free Image from public domain license Terrestrial Mollusk, Poppy Anemone, and Crane Fly from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2605752/free-illustration-image-vintage-flower-botanical Free Image from public domain license Flower Arrangements, Peacock, Butterflies, and Insect from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2613963/free-illustration-image-peacock-botanical-ornament Free Image from public domain license Pedro González (Petrus Gonsalvus) and His Wife, Catherine (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108336/free-illustration-image-werewolf-renaissance-paintings-frame Free Image from public domain license Plate 2: The Children of Pedro González (Petrus Gonsalvus), (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230160/image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license A Hare, "Jackalope," a Rabbit, and a Spotted Squirrel (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3106425/free-illustration-image-rabbit-squirrel-vintage Free Image from public domain license Stag Beetle (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108498/free-illustration-image-stag-animal-frame Free Image from public domain license Insects and the Head of a Wind God (1590–1600) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The MET Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108335/free-illustration-image-butterfly-bee-dragonfly Free Image from public domain license Guide for Constructing the Letter A from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2603207/free-illustration-image-book-calligraphy-medieval Free Image from public domain license Sea Bream and Other Fish (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109752/free-illustration-image-sea-vintage-renaissance Free Image from public domain license Three Brightly Colored Birds (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109519/free-illustration-image-botanical-frame-watercolor-bird-red-design Free Image from public domain license White horse (1552–1601) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105291/free-illustration-image-horse-vintage-vintage Free Image from public domain license Sea Cucumbers, Sea Urchins, Starfish, Sea Nettle, Sea Hare and Other Marine Life (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3104698/free-illustration-image-sea-cucumber-starfish Free Image from public domain license Still Life with Flowers, a Snail and Insects (1589) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108334/free-illustration-image-butterfly-vintage-floral-vintage Free Image from public domain license Four Snails (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108112/free-illustration-image-snail-frame-vintage Free Image from public domain license Owl with a Second in the Distance Eating a Rabbit (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108222/free-illustration-image-rabbit-antique Free Image from public domain license Swamp hen and woodcock with two finches (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108234/free-illustration-image-frame-painting-vintage-animals Free Image from public domain license Two Mice (1594) painting in high resolution painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3114157/free-illustration-image-mouse-rodent-joris Free Image from public domain license Cheetah and Wild Sheep (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109512/free-illustration-image-cheetah-sheep-animal-vintage Free Image from public domain license Guide for Constructing the Letters s and t from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2627642/free-illustration-image-alphabet-model-book-calligraphy-ornaments Free Image from public domain license Two Ostriches and a Starling (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108193/free-illustration-image-ostrich-animals-biodiversity-illustrations-birds-vintage Free Image from public domain license "Venus disarming Amor" in a medallion surrounded by plants, fruits, insects and shellfish (1593–1597) painting in high… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109642/free-illustration-image-greek-vintage Free Image from public domain license The Children of Pedro González (Petrus Gonsalvus) (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108337/free-illustration-image-pink-frame-woman Free Image from public domain license Speckled Wood, Talewort, Garden Pea, and Lantern Plant from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2617089/free-illustration-image-butterfly-garden-fruit Free Image from public domain license Wild Goat and a Barbary Sheep (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3106376/free-illustration-image-goat-goat-sheep Free Image from public domain license Two Swans, Kingfisher, and Bullfinch (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3110613/free-illustration-image-painting-common-kingfisher-animal Free Image from public domain license Guide for Constructing the Letters u and v from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2604378/free-illustration-image-letters-model-book-calligraphy Free Image from public domain license Superimposed Letters Spelling the Names of Illustrious Women of Ancient Rome: Faustina, Lucretia, Virginia, Vittoria… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2613965/free-illustration-image-medieval-alphabet-ornament Free Image from public domain license Guide for Constructing the Letter M from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2618662/free-illustration-image-calligraphy-letters-book Free Image from public domain license Caterpillar, Pear, Tulip, and Purple Snail from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2608444/free-illustration-image-tulip-model-book-calligraphy Free Image from public domain license Four Types of Stags (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108116/free-illustration-image-tree-deer-stag Free Image from public domain license French Rose and Apple from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2626971/free-illustration-image-book-apple-medieval Free Image from public domain license Dragonfly, Pear, Carnation, and Insect from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2622232/free-illustration-image-dragonfly-botanical-book Free Image from public domain license Basil Thyme, Poppy Anemone, and Myrtle from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2602889/free-illustration-image-flower-botanical-floral Free Image from public domain license Yellow Swallowtail Butterfly (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109643/free-illustration-image-butterfly-drawing-vintage-bug Free Image from public domain license Fly or Blister Beetle, Willow Bellflower, Gourd, and Bindweed by Joris Hoefnagel and Georg Bocskay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252509/image-paper-rose-flower Free Image from public domain license Gillyflower, Mayfly, Fly, and Snail by Joris Hoefnagel and Georg Bocskay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14253001/gillyflower-mayfly-fly-and-snail-joris-hoefnagel-and-georg-bocskay Free Image from public domain license Plate 53: Dragonfly (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728733/image-art-public-domain-paintings Free Image from public domain license Chard Leaves and Red Winged Grasshopper from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621174/free-illustration-image-butterfly-botanical-alphabet Free Image from public domain license Turtles, Muskrat, and Shells (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3107992/free-illustration-image-turtle-shell-sea Free Image from public domain license A Rosebud and a Disintegrating Pink Rose (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109537/free-illustration-image-watercolor-flowers-flower-frame-vintage Free Image from public domain license French Marigold from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2619511/free-illustration-image-marigold-book-french Free Image from public domain license Brimstone and Meadow Brown Butterflies, a Dragonfly, and Two Small Insects (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108499/free-illustration-image-dragonfly-butterfly-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Great Spotted Woodpecker, Bullfinches, Sparrows, and Other Birds (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109526/free-illustration-image-vintage-animalia-volatilia-animal Free Image from public domain license Moses Receiving the Ten Commandments; The Israelites Dancing around the Golden Calf from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2626965/free-illustration-image-book-model-calligraphy-georg-bocskay Free Image from public domain license Palanka, Superioris Hungariae Civitas (1617) by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from E-rara. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108237/free-illustration-image-frame-vintage-land Free Image from public domain license Nine Crabs (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109479/free-illustration-image-sea-watercolor-sea Free Image from public domain license Seven Snails (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3110148/free-illustration-image-snail-drawing-watercolor-animals Free Image from public domain license Damselfly, Carnation, Insect, Caterpillar, Ladybird, English Walnut, and Marine Mollusk from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2613962/free-illustration-image-book-carnation-model-calligraphy Free Image from public domain license Scarlet Macaw with Two Smaller Green Parrots (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3106447/free-illustration-image-parrot-vintage-animalia-volatilia Free Image from public domain license Two Stingrays, Anglerfish, Monkfish and Angel Shark (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109594/free-illustration-image-sea-animal-angel Free Image from public domain license Guide for Constructing the Ligature ae from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2627646/free-illustration-image-alphabet-model-book-calligraphy Free Image from public domain license Two Small Dogs with a Crown Imperial (1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108189/free-illustration-image-vintage-dogs-illustration-public-domain-animal Free Image from public domain license Crested Porcupine and Wild Pig (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108161/free-illustration-image-porcupine-watercolor-pig-public-domain-wild Free Image from public domain license Common Brimstone, Red Admiral, and White Butterflies (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3112683/free-illustration-image-butterfly-white-vintage-frames Free Image from public domain license Plate XXXII: Animalia Qvadrvpedia et Reptilia (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230681/image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Blue Underwing Moth and Spurge Hawk Moth (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109753/free-illustration-image-moth-renaissance-drawings-watercolor-butterflies Free Image from public domain license Two Herons with a Sunflower (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3110619/free-illustration-image-sunflower-vintage-biodiversity Free Image from public domain license Spoonbill Crane and Flamingo (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3110616/free-illustration-image-vintage-frame-crane-bird Free Image from public domain license A Lion and a Civet Cat (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109510/free-illustration-image-lion-hoefnagel-animal-antique-vintage Free Image from public domain license French Rose and Dwarf Nasturtium from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2621968/free-illustration-image-book-french-vintage Free Image from public domain license Guide for Constructing the Letter H from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2618658/free-illustration-image-model-book-calligraphy-letter Free Image from public domain license Three Green Dragonflies with Brown Wings (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109533/free-illustration-image-dragonfly-wings-watercolor-animals Free Image from public domain license Pink Rose and Rosebud (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109529/free-illustration-image-renaissance-vintage-flowers-frame Free Image from public domain license Three Puppies with a Crate and a Bunch of Grapes (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108257/free-illustration-image-dog-frame-fruit Free Image from public domain license Slug with Snails (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3110142/free-illustration-image-snail-animal-animalia-qvadrvpedia-reptilia Free Image from public domain license Title Page (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3112679/free-illustration-image-frame-watercolor-vintage Free Image from public domain license Three Grasshoppers (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109756/free-illustration-image-grasshopper-insect-insects-vintage Free Image from public domain license Plate 1: Pedro González (Petrus Gonsalvus) and His Wife, Catherine, (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230154/image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Crocodile, Hippopotamus, and Lizards with a Papyrus Plant (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3114148/free-illustration-image-crocodile-papyrus-plant Free Image from public domain license Ladybird and European Wild Pansy from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2626823/free-illustration-image-pansy-medieval-model-book-calligraphy Free Image from public domain license African Gray Parrot, Indian Ring-Necked Parrot, and a Third Parrot (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108231/free-illustration-image-parrot-vintage-nature-antique-birds Free Image from public domain license Butterfly, Marine Mollusk, and Pear from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2627058/free-illustration-image-butterfly-pear-model-book-calligraphy Free Image from public domain license Geese with Poppies and Cyclamen (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3110615/free-illustration-image-vintage-flowers-frame-hoefnagel-goose Free Image from public domain license Cormorant with a Night Heron (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109521/free-illustration-image-night-animal Free Image from public domain license Camel, Ibex, and Goat (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108067/free-illustration-image-camel-art-frame-animal Free Image from public domain license Three Dragonflies (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108341/free-illustration-image-dragonfly-animal-animalia-rationalia-insecta Free Image from public domain license Barn Owls with a Mouse, Eagle Owl and Another Owl (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3112681/free-illustration-image-owl-eagle-tree Free Image from public domain license Ground Beetle and Scarab from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2627696/free-illustration-image-scarab-model-book-calligraphy-medieval Free Image from public domain license Closed gate to the castle (Alhambra) in Granada (1561 - 1601) drawing in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108339/free-illustration-image-vintage-castle Free Image from public domain license Two Monkeys, Arctopithecus and Fruit (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108184/free-illustration-image-monkey-sloth-fruit-old Free Image from public domain license Sperm Whale, Sturgeon, Shark and Other Fish (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3107994/free-illustration-image-whale-fish-drawings Free Image from public domain license Yellow Swallowtail and Red Admiral Butterflies with a Dragonfly (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3114141/free-illustration-image-butterfly-public-domain-animal Free Image from public domain license Donkey and a Mule (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3114147/free-illustration-image-farm-donkey-mule Free Image from public domain license Plate LIII: Animalia Aqvatilia et Cochiliata (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727438/image-art-public-domain-paintings Free Image from public domain license Lobster, Crabs, Scallop Shells and Other Sea Life (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109750/free-illustration-image-shell-marine-life-shells-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Four o'Clock, Brown Hairstreak, Herb Robert, and Chanterelle from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2617092/free-illustration-image-mushroom-calligraphy-model-book Free Image from public domain license Fat-Tailed Sheep, Sheep with a Long Tail, Cassia purgatrix and Other Plants (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108183/free-illustration-image-sheep-tree-vintage-farm-animals Free Image from public domain license Guide for Constructing the Letters r and s from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2623971/free-illustration-image-medieval-the-model-book-calligraphy-alphabet Free Image from public domain license Mantis and Mayfly with an Imaginary Insect (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3112650/free-illustration-image-vintage-insect-animal Free Image from public domain license Grasshoppers and a Caterpillar with a Four O'Clock Flower (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3114163/free-illustration-image-renaissance-vintage-butterfly Free Image from public domain license