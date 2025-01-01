Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798–1861) was regarded as one of the most excellent professors of Ukiyo-e movement. Ukiyo-e is a Japanese art movement which thrived between the 17th and 19th centuries. The stories depicted range from beautiful Japanese women, Kabuki actors, and Japanese landscapes. These vintage woodblock prints are now in the public domain. Enjoy them in high-resolution printable quality as free downloads!