Utagawa Yoshikazu (CA. 1850–1870) was one of the great Japanese painters of the Edo period. Through his Ukiyo-e style, he brilliantly depicted the Japanese middle-class story, as well as the Western foreigners who came to live and work in Japan during the same period. We have made this antique collection of illustrations available for you to download for free, for both personal and commercial purposes, under the CC0 license.