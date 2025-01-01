Michelangelo Buonarroti (1475-1564, Caprese, Tuscany) was a sculptor, painter, architect, and one of the greatest Italian Renaissance artists. As he had no interest in the family trade, his father sent him for an apprenticeship with Domenico Ghirlandaio. Later, he was chosen by the renowned Medici family to attend their Humanist academy and had the opportunity to study with Bertoldo di Giovanni, a famous sculptor. Michaelangelo was recognized for his extraordinary talent and received commissions from The Pope and the Catholic Church. In 1508, Pope Julius II commissioned Michelangelo to paint the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. His most well-known artworks include: The Creation of Adam, The Pieta, and David and Last Judgement. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain paintings, and they are free to use and download under the CC0 license.