Charles Demuth (1883-1935) was one of the leading artists during the American Modernism era. He was distinguished for intimate watercolors and cubic architectural paintings. Demuth studied art at Académie Julian in Paris, where he was welcomed into the avant-garde art scene and met other American Cubism artists like Marsden Hartley. His watercolor figures have a weightless and surrealistic character with a sensitive linear style, in which he illustrated plays and novels such as Émile Zola's Nana. He also depicted an evolving gay scene of encounters at bath houses through watercolors for his close friends, like the "Turkish Bath", works that now are of great historical significance. Demuth later employed a cubist technique by painting industrial factories with complex structural planes, leading him to becoming a pioneer for the precisionist movement. We have digitally enhanced some of his Bermuda landscapes, flowers, circus performers, and his most famous artwork “The Figure 5 in Gold”. They are free to download and to be used under the CC0 license.