Russell's Sting Ray (Trygon Russellii) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Gangetic Platanista (Platanista Gangetica) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… Beautiful Cat (Felis ornata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Spotted Eagle Sting Ray (Myliobatis maculatus) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… Banded Cobra Capella (Naia tripudians) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Murine Dysopes (Dysopes Murinus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Indian white Heron (Ardea orientalis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Ornamented Trygon (Trygon ornatus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Black head Horned Pheasant (Satyra melanocephala) Adult male from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward… Allied Cat (Felis affinis) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Indian Crested Porcupine (Histrix cristata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… 1. Spotted Bearded Shark (Scyllium maculatum); 2. Ornamented Bearded Shark (Scyllium ornatum) from Illustrations of Indian… Golden Eagle, Female (Aquilla imperialis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Black headed Pheasant (Phasianus melanocephalus) Young male of former from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by… Black Cobra Capella (Naia tripudians) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Indian Dugong (Halicora Dugung) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). 1. Pure White Heron (Ardea modesta); 2. Black Billed Heron (Ardea nigrirostris) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830… Hunting Crow (Kitta venatorius) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Bengal Horned Pheasant (Satyra Lathami) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). 1. Flat Backed Terrapin (Emys platynota); 2. Spinose Land Terrapin (Geoemyda spinosa) from Illustrations of Indian zoology… Racoon-faced Dog (Canis procyonoides) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Brilliant Flying Squirrel (Pteromys nitidus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… Hardwicke's Polyplectron (Polyplectron Hardwickii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray… Collared Hedgehog (Erinaceus collaris) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Cobra Capella (Naia tripudians from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Marone Backed Heron (Ardea Grayii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Chinese Hare (Lepus Sinensis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). White-backed Vulture (Vultur leuconota) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Shielded Legged Horned Owl (Strix Hardwickii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… Coromandel Owl (Strix Coromandra) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Short Puched Dragon (Draco abreviata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Indian Armed Rhinobatos (Rhinobatos armatus) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… Malabar Cock (Gallus gigantea) Natural size from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… Eaved Terrapin (Emys tectum) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Bengal Fox (Vulpes Bengalensis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). 1. Carce Pipe Fish (Syngnathus Carce); 2. Banded Pipe Fish (Syngnathus faciatus); 3. Harwicke's Pipe Fish (Syngnathus… Almorah Jay (Garrulus Vigorsii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). 1. Keeled Nosed Toad (Bufo carinatus); 2, 2a. Doubtful Toad (Bufo dubius) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834)… Short tailed Manis (Manis brachyura) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Pallas's Paradoxurus (Paradoxurus Pallasii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… 1. Eyed Balistes (Balistes oculatus); 2. Amboina Balistes (Balistes Amboinensis); 3. Armed Balistes (Balistes gubarmatus)… White bellied Flying Squirrel (Pteromys albiventer) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray… 1. Gocool Dipsas (Dipsus Gocool) 2. Black Headed Lycodon (Lycodon melanocephalus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830… Small Paradise Bird (Paradisea minor) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). 1, 2. Ammonites Nepaulensis; 3. Ammonites Wallichii; 4. Ammonites tenuistriata from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830… Indian Zibeth (Viverra Zibetta) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Falcated Rock Carp (Cyprinus (Bangana) falcata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… Spotted Billed Duck (Anas poecillorhyncha) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Chinese Horned Pheasant (Satyra Temminckii) 3/4 Nat. length from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward… Pale Genet (Viverra pallida) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). 1. Spine Sided Monacanthus (Monacanthus (Amanses) Histrix); 2. Many Spined Coffin Fish (Ostracion (Acarana) auritus); 3, 4.… Lineated [Nepaul] Pheasant (Phasianus Hamiltonii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… 1. Armed Hairtail (Trichiurus armatus); 2. Chacca Flathead (Platycephalus Chacca); 3. Indian Cheilodipterus (Cheilodipterus… 1. Side Streaked Tree Snake (Dendrophis lateralis); 2. Reddish Dipsus (Dipsus rubescens) from Illustrations of Indian… 1-3. Bengal Snake (Coluber Bengalensis); 4-7. Lozenge Snake (Coluber rectangulus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830… Five Banded Dragon Lizard (Draco quinque-fasciata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray… Puple Pheasant (Phasianus purpureus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Tubercled Agama (Agama tuberculata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). White Dotted Eagle (Aquila punctata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Chinese Bamboo Rat (Rhizomys Sinensis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Indian Jerboa Rat (Gerbillus Indicus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Reeve's Pheasant (Phasianus Reevesii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Pennant's Horned Pheasant (Satyra Pennatii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… 1. Bearded Anaora (Anaora tentaculata amboina); 2. Cuvier's Pelors (Pelors Cuvieri); 3. Forked Spined Dragonette… Beautiful Cyrtodactylus (Cyrtodactylus pulchellus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray… 1. Gular Jay (Garrulus gularis) 2. Beautiful Jay (Garrulus ornatus) Natural size from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830… 1. Dr. Hamilton's Tor Carp (Tor Hamiltonii); 2. Alpar Carp (Chela Alpar); 3. Elanga Carp (Bengala Elanga) from Illustrations… 1. Yellow Monitor (Monitor flavescens) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Doab Fox Female (Vulpes rufescens) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Bell's Uromastix (Uromastix Bellii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Viverrine Cat (Felis Viverrinus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). 1. Macgregor's Lyre Headed Lizard (Lyriocephalus Macgregorii); 2. Stoddart's Unicorn Lizard (Ceratophora Stoddartii) from… Tufted-tailed Porcupine (Hystrix fasiculata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… 1. Black-headed Brachypus (Brachypus melanocephalus); 2. Short Tailed Pelta (Pelta brachyura); 3. White Cheeked Brachypus… Collared Civet Bear (Mydaus collaris) Skull and head from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray… 1. Crimson Woodpecker (Picus mineatus); 2. Indian three-toed Woodpecker (Picus Tiga); 3. A head of Female from Illustrations… Blue spotted Cophias (Trigonocephalus purpurcornaculatus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward… Tetaar Jabiru (Mycteria Australis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Tawny Eagle (Aquilla fulvescens) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Brown Eagle (Aquilla fusca) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Lined Fishing Eagle (Haliætus lineatus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Large tailed Squirrel (Sciurus macrourus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Lineated Peacock Pheasant (Polyplectron lineatum) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… Kachuga Terrapin (Emys Kachuga) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Chinese Parra (Parra Sinensis) 1. Adult 2. Young 3. Chicken just hatched from Illustrations of Indian Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329698/free-illustration-image-bird-john-edward-grey-fish Free Image from public domain license Spur Winged Plover, Male and Female (Charadrius ventralis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329768/free-illustration-image-india-bird-plover Free Image from public domain license Three Banded Box Terrapin (Cistuda trifasciata) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329922/free-illustration-image-turtle-box Free Image from public domain license Javan Trionyx (Trionyx Javanicus) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329926/free-illustration-image-turtle-public-domain-vintage Free Image from public domain license 1. Three Banded Pterapon (Pterapon trivittatus); 2. Clouded Bedula (Bedula nebulosus); 3. Dr. Hamilton's Bedula (Bedula… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329897/free-illustration-image-three-life-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Valvular Trionyx (Emyda punctata), Trionyx granosus from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329871/free-illustration-image-turtle-public-domain-1800s Free Image from public domain license 1, 2. Spinose Terrapin (Emys spinosæ) 3, 4. Amborna Box Tortoise (Cistuda amboinensis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329770/free-illustration-image-turtle-box-tortoise Free Image from public domain license Dr. Hamilton's Paradoxurus (Paradoxurus Hamiltonii) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329814/free-illustration-image-john-edward-grey-india-animals Free Image from public domain license Thugi Terrapin (Emys Thugi) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875). Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329758/free-illustration-image-turtle-terrapin-vintage Free Image from public domain license Delicious Bustard Male (Otis deliciosa) 2/3 Natural size from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329754/free-illustration-image-india-bird-1800s Free Image from public domain license Plain Fishing Eagle (Haliætus unicolor) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875).… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329865/free-illustration-image-eagle-john-edward-gray-vintage-fish-drawings Free Image from public domain license Bengal civet (Viverra Bengalensis) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875).… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329837/free-illustration-image-civet-indian-john-edward-grey Free Image from public domain license 1. Javan Hen (Gallus furcatus); 2. Lord Stanley's Hen (Gallus Stanleyi); 3. Bank's Hen (Gallus Bankiva) from Illustrations… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329751/free-illustration-image-hen-john-edward-grey-india Free Image from public domain license Prehensile Paradoxurus (Paradoxurus prehensilis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329797/free-illustration-image-john-edward-grey-india-indian-zoology Free Image from public domain license 1, 1a. Spotted Tree Frog (Hyla maculata); 2, 2a. Bengal Frog (Rana Bengalensis) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329793/free-illustration-image-frog-public-domain-tree Free Image from public domain license