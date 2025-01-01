Upper part represents the Eagle illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399651/ancient-eygpt-art Free Image from public domain license Tableau supposed to represent the Goddess Isis illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399670/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-isis Free Image from public domain license Plate 13 : Sacrifice of the Bull by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative of the researches and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399686/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient Free Image from public domain license Tableau of Figures, large as life, in the Tomb of Psammuthis illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399694/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient Free Image from public domain license Zodiak from the tomb of Psammis in Thebes illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399660/free-illustration-image-zodiac-egypt-egyptian Free Image from public domain license Tableau representing the two Niches illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399675/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient Free Image from public domain license Plate 15 : The Apis Bull by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative of the researches and operations… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399676/free-illustration-image-bull-egypt-hand Free Image from public domain license Mode in which the young Memnon's head, (now in the British Museum,) was removed illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399667/free-illustration-image-egypt-history-ancient Free Image from public domain license Figure large as life illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399668/free-illustration-image-egyptian-egypt-ancient Free Image from public domain license Plate 14 : Group from the interior of the northern Temple of Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399677/free-illustration-image-egyptian-egypt-ancient Free Image from public domain license Exterior View of the Temple of Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399658/free-illustration-image-egypt-ancient-egyptian Free Image from public domain license Procession of Egyptian illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399654/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient-art Free Image from public domain license Emblematic Figures illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399656/free-illustration-image-egyptian-egypt-ancient Free Image from public domain license Procession of Ethiopians illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399692/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient Free Image from public domain license Interior of the Temple at Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399673/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient-art Free Image from public domain license Sitting figure illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399678/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient Free Image from public domain license Ruins of Ombos illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399662/free-illustration-image-history-egypt-ruins Free Image from public domain license Section of the great Tomb of Psammuthis illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399672/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient Free Image from public domain license Plate 27 : The Rocks and Castle of Ibrim in Nubia illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399661/free-illustration-image-egypt-castle-ruins Free Image from public domain license Plate 10 : Section of the Interior of the Pyramid of Cephrene illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399655/free-illustration-image-egypt-pyramid-ancient-egyptian-art Free Image from public domain license Exterior view of the two temples at Ybsambul illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399674/free-illustration-image-egypt-vintage-egyptian Free Image from public domain license General View of the Ruin of Carnak illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399666/free-illustration-image-ancient-egypt-egyptian Free Image from public domain license View of the interior of the temple in the Isle of Philoe illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399663/free-illustration-image-egypt-temple-ruins Free Image from public domain license Plate 28 : Colossal Head of Red Granite by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative of the researches… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399687/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ancient Free Image from public domain license Ruins of the Temple at Erments illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399690/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-ruins Free Image from public domain license Procession of Jews illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399679/free-illustration-image-ancient-egypt-egyptian-vintage Free Image from public domain license Plate 30 : An Arabic Dance illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399688/free-illustration-image-arabic-egypt-arab-figure Free Image from public domain license General View of the Pyramids illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399680/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-history Free Image from public domain license Tropical Plants illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399685/free-illustration-image-egypt-sketch-ancient Free Image from public domain license Extraordinary Overflowing of the Nile illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399682/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-old Free Image from public domain license Plate 29 : Figures taken from an ancient wall near the Temple at Offedina in Nubia illustration from the kings tombs in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399684/free-illustration-image-giovanni-battista-belzoni-egyptian-arabic Free Image from public domain license The Temple of Dakke in Nubia illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399695/free-illustration-image-egypt-egyptian-egypt-culture Free Image from public domain license Plate 12 : Great Chamber in the interior of the Pyramid illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399665/free-illustration-image-ancient-egyptian-pyramid Free Image from public domain license Plate 11 : False Passage towards the centre of the Pyramid by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates illustrative… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399669/free-illustration-image-egypt-interior-ancient Free Image from public domain license Plate 31 Interior of the Temple in Carnak illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399671/free-illustration-image-head-egypt-ruins Free Image from public domain license Temple on the road to Berenice illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399657/free-illustration-image-egypt-giovanni-battista-belzoni-ancient-road Free Image from public domain license The Town of Bacchus on the North side of the Lake Moeris illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399689/free-illustration-image-egypt-bacchus-egyptian Free Image from public domain license Plate 41 : Colossal Head of Red Granite illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399683/free-illustration-image-castle-ruins-egyptian Free Image from public domain license Egyptian Arches, Existing in Thebes, and several animal Mummies illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399659/free-illustration-image-mummy-egypt-culture Free Image from public domain license View of the ruins of Ombos and adjacent country illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399691/free-illustration-image-ruins-egypt-egyptian Free Image from public domain license Plate 9 : Entrance into the Pyramid of Cephrene illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399664/free-illustration-image-tombs-belzoni-culture Free Image from public domain license View of Bedoween Camp illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista Belzoni (1778-1823) from Plates… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399681/free-illustration-image-camp-bedouin-egypt Free Image from public domain license Plate 16 : Tablet of brecchia stone with Hieroglyphics illustration from the kings tombs in Thebes by Giovanni Battista… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/399693/free-illustration-image-egypt-ball-culture Free Image from public domain license