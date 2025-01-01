Six stunning water lily chromolithographs from John Fisk Allen's Victoria Regia, or the Great Water Lily of America (1854). Allen, a well-respected botanist of his time, documented his attempts to breed the Amazon’s Victoria regia (Victoria amazonica) in Massachusetts. These beautiful lithographs by William Sharp (1803–1875) are credited with being the first chromolithographs created on American soil, and are considered among the finest chromolithographs ever produced in America. You can download these botanical paintings to enjoy for free under the CC0 license.