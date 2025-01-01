Delve deeper into a luxurious ancient lifestyle through our digitized collection from the book 'Egyptian, Grecian and Roman Costumes' (1814) by Thomas Baxter (1782–1821). Baxter, an English porcelain painter also renowned for being "the most accomplished artist, who painted Worcester porcelain in the first half of the eighteenth century". Marvel at his works of art in this public domain compilation where you can download the illustrations, for free!