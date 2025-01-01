This public domain collection from the book 'Histoire Naturelles des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers' (1806), is a pictorial work by Jaques Barraband (1767–1809). It showcases the biodiversity of the birds-of-paradise. These beautiful illustrations feature the precisely drawn anatomy of birds. These high resolution paintings are available for you to download for free under the cc0 license. Discover our digitally enhanced Bird of Paradise design resources here.