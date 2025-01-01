Snowy Owl (1832–1837) print in high resolution, by John Gould, Edward Lear and Charles Joseph Hullmandel. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149532/free-illustration-image-animals-bird-owl Free Image from public domain license Heliomaster Angelae (1849–1887) print in high resolution by John Gould, Henry Constantine Richter and Charles Joseph… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149556/free-illustration-image-bird-john-gould Free Image from public domain license Thaumalea Amherstiae (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152746/free-illustration-image-bird-public-domain-vintage-drawing Free Image from public domain license Cissa Venatoria (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould, Henry Constantine Richter and Charles Joseph Hullmandel.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152747/free-illustration-image-bird-vintage-floral-painting Free Image from public domain license Osculant Toucan; Ramphastos osculans print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Elizabeth Gould. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151160/free-illustration-image-vintage-botanical-toucan-antique Free Image from public domain license Loxia Curvirostra, Linn (1862–1873) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149537/free-illustration-image-loxia-curvirostra-bird-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Trogan variegatus (1804–1908) print in high resolution by John Gould and William Matthew Hart. Original from The National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152237/free-illustration-image-bird-flower-animal Free Image from public domain license Phasianus colchicus; Ring-necked Pheasant (1804–1908) print in high resolution by John Gould and William Matthew Hart.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151165/free-illustration-image-john-gould-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Ligurinus chloris; Greenfinch (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152201/free-illustration-image-vintage-birds-greenfinch-leaves Free Image from public domain license Loddigesia Mirabilis (1849–1887) print in high resolution by John Gould and William Matthew Hart. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152745/free-illustration-image-john-gould-art-vintage-birds Free Image from public domain license Eriocnemis cupreiventris; Coppery-vented Puff-Leg (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152135/free-illustration-image-art-vintage-birds-john-gould Free Image from public domain license Greenland Falcon (1862–1873) print in high resolution by John Gould. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149529/free-illustration-image-biodiversity-bird-white Free Image from public domain license Diphyllodes chrysoptera; Magnificent Bird of Paradise (1804–1898) print in high resolution by John Gould and William Matthew… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151169/free-illustration-image-john-gould-birds-paradise-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Great Black Woodpecker; Dryocopus martius (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152133/free-illustration-image-woodpecker-art-john-gould Free Image from public domain license Caprimulgus Ruficollis (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151163/free-illustration-image-john-gould-public-domain-painting-vintage-antique Free Image from public domain license Topaza pyra; Fairy Topaz (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151162/free-illustration-image-fairy-john-gould-hummingbird Free Image from public domain license Eucephala smaragdocaerulea; Gould's Wood Nymph (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152180/free-illustration-image-hummingbird-green-bird-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Bird of Paradise; Paradisea apoda (1804–1908) print in high resolution by John Gould and William Matthew Hart. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151161/free-illustration-image-vintage-print-birds-drawing-animal Free Image from public domain license Carpodacus erythrinus; Common Rose Finch (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152750/free-illustration-image-vintage-birds-art-animal Free Image from public domain license Lafresnaya flavicaudata; Buff-tailed Velvet-breast (1804–1881) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152134/free-illustration-image-flower-green-bird-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Ramphomicron microrhyncha; Small-billed Thornbill (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152199/free-illustration-image-flower-art-painting-vintage-hummingbird-animal Free Image from public domain license Docimastes ensiferus; Sword-billed Hummingbird (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152145/free-illustration-image-vintage-bird-art-flower-leaves Free Image from public domain license Lampornis veraguensis (Veraguan Mango) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152178/free-illustration-image-vintage-birds-botanical-mango-flower-art-painting-vintage Free Image from public domain license Helianthea eos (Golden Star-frontlet) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152165/free-illustration-image-vintage-bird-art-tree-botanical-flower-painting-vintage Free Image from public domain license Lophophorus L'Huysi (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3123994/free-illustration-image-bird-vintage-art-blue-paintings Free Image from public domain license Leadbeater's Cockatoo (Cacatua Leadbeaterii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327837/free-illustration-image-birds-parrot-cockatoo Free Image from public domain license Glaucis fraseri; Fraser's Barbed-throat (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152143/free-illustration-image-vintage-bird-art-vintage-botanical-hummingbird Free Image from public domain license Banksian Cockatoo (Calyptorhynchus Banksii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321525/free-illustration-image-bird-parrot-cockatoo Free Image from public domain license Rose-hill Parakeet (Platycercus eximius) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327840/free-illustration-image-birds-parrot-vintage Free Image from public domain license Long-billed Cockatoo (Licmetis nasicus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327838/free-illustration-image-bird-parrot Free Image from public domain license The family of hummingbirds (1887) print in high resolution by John Gould. Original The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151166/free-illustration-image-hummingbird-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Passer Ammodendri, Severtzow; Turkestan Sparrow (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould. Original The Beinecke… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149551/free-illustration-image-sparrow-vintage-animal Free Image from public domain license Trogan personatus (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152228/free-illustration-image-bird-animal-antique-birds-tree Free Image from public domain license Harpactes Kasumba (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould, Henry Constantine Richter and Charles Joseph… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149550/free-illustration-image-vintage-bird-art-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Loddigesia Mirabilis (1849–1887) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149553/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Griffon Vulture (1850) print in high resolution by John Gould. The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149557/free-illustration-image-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Eugenia imperatrix (Empress Hummingbird) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152162/free-illustration-image-green-bird-flower-hummingbird Free Image from public domain license Lagenoplastes Fluvicola; Indian Cliff-Swallow (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould. Original The Beinecke Rare… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149555/free-illustration-image-indian-art-john-gould-animal Free Image from public domain license Heliomaster Angelae (ca. 1849–1887) print in high resolution by John Gould, Henry Constantine Richter and Charles Joseph… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727335/image-art-public-domain-botanical Free Image from public domain license Urocissa magnirostris (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152773/free-illustration-image-vintage-bird-art-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Petrocossyphus cyanus; Blue Rockthrush (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151164/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Damophila amabilis (Blue-breasted Hummingbird) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152141/free-illustration-image-painting-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Snowy Owl (ca. 1832–1837) print in high resolution, by John Gould, Edward Lear and Charles Joseph Hullmandel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727444/image-art-public-domain-animals Free Image from public domain license Excalftoria minima (Blue-breasted Quail) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152163/free-illustration-image-chinese-birds-art-animal Free Image from public domain license Diphogena aurora (Gould's Rainbow) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152142/free-illustration-image-hummingbird-vintage-bird-art-animal Free Image from public domain license Shaw; Lyrebird (1837–1848) print in high resolution by John Gould, Elizabeth Gould and Charles Joseph Hullmandel. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149561/free-illustration-image-lyrebird-john-gould-animal Free Image from public domain license Calothorax heliodori (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151158/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Paradisea Papuana; Papuana Bird of Paradise (1875–1888) print in high resolution by John Gould and William Matthew Hart.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149543/free-illustration-image-john-gould-birds-paradise-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Eriocnemis vestitus (Glowing Puff-Leg) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152177/free-illustration-image-vintage-bird-art-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Cockatoo Parakeet (Nymphicus Novae Hollandiae) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327839/free-illustration-image-birds-elizabeth-gould-parrot Free Image from public domain license Accentor modularis; Dunnock (1804–1881) print in high resolution print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151168/free-illustration-image-vintage-birds-sparrow-accentor-modularis Free Image from public domain license Passer Domesticus; House Sparrow (1873) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149547/free-illustration-image-bird-nest-vintage-house-sparrow Free Image from public domain license Perdix barbata; Daurian Partridge (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152224/free-illustration-image-vintage-birds-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Crested Cockatoo (Cacatua galerita) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321521/free-illustration-image-parrot-cockatoo-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license The Princess of Wales's Parakeet (Polytelis Alexandrae) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321291/free-illustration-image-bird-birds-australia-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Cacatua Eos (Rose-breasted Cockatoo) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327842/free-illustration-image-bird-parrot-rose Free Image from public domain license Tharmastura enicura; Slender Shear-Tail (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152278/free-illustration-image-painting-flower-art-vintage-animal Free Image from public domain license Lampornis prevosti (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152176/free-illustration-image-hummingbird-antique-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Trichoparadisea Gulielmi (1875-1888) print in high resolution by John Gould and William Matthew Hart. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152225/free-illustration-image-john-gould-birds-paradise-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Spathura peruana; Peruvian Racket-Tail (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152205/free-illustration-image-vintage-birds-painting-animal Free Image from public domain license Clytolaema aurescens (Banded Ruby or Gould's Ruby) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152179/free-illustration-image-botanical-brazilian-ruby-hummingbird-gould Free Image from public domain license Eucephala smaragdocaerulea (Gould's Wood Nymph) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727388/image-flowers-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Dicaeum Hirundinaceum; Swallow Diaeumby (1848) print in high resolution by John Gould, Charles Joseph Hullmandel, and Henry… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3149545/free-illustration-image-vintage-birds-painting-animal Free Image from public domain license Pennant's Parakeet (Platycercus Pennantii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327844/free-illustration-image-birds-elizabeth-gould-australia Free Image from public domain license Great Palm-Cuckatoo (Microglossus aterrimus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321257/great-palm-cuckatoo-bird Free Image from public domain license Black Swan (Cygnus atratus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia (1972… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321360/free-illustration-image-swan-bird-black Free Image from public domain license Lophornas reginae; Spangled Coquette (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152260/free-illustration-image-painting-vintage-bird-art-birds Free Image from public domain license Urocissa cucullata (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152762/free-illustration-image-vintage-bird-art-animal Free Image from public domain license White-bellied Flycatcher (Monarcha albiventris) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321474/free-illustration-image-bird-vintage-birds Free Image from public domain license Lophophorus L'Huysi, A Geoff. St. Hil (ca. 1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727332/image-flowers-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Black-eyebrowed Albatros (Diomedea melanophrys) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321586/free-illustration-image-birds-duck-australia Free Image from public domain license Myiabeillia typica; Abeille's Hummingbird (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152209/free-illustration-image-vintage-hummingbird-abeilles Free Image from public domain license Australian Crane (Grus Australasianus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321759/free-illustration-image-crane-birds-vintage Free Image from public domain license Lophornis chalybeus; Festive Coquette (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152204/free-illustration-image-coquette-painting-animal Free Image from public domain license 1. Masked barn owl (Strix personata) 2. Tasmanian masked owl (Strix castanops) illustrated from A Synopsis of the Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/328576/free-illustration-image-owl-bird-animals Free Image from public domain license Cissa Venatoria (ca. 1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould, Henry Constantine Richter and Charles Joseph… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727445/image-art-public-domain-botanical Free Image from public domain license Rufous-breasted Bamboo Partridge; Bambusicola Hyperythra (1804–1908) print in high resolution by John Gould and William… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152202/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Lesbia Amaryllis (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152198/free-illustration-image-hummingbird-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Brown's Parakeet (Platycercus Brownii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327833/free-illustration-image-bird-vintage-birds-gould Free Image from public domain license White-headed Fruit Pigeon (Carpophaga leucomela) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327832/free-illustration-image-bird-pigeon-gould Free Image from public domain license Helianthea eos (Golden Star-frontlet) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727397/image-flowers-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Calliope Tschebaiswi (1804–1881) print in high resolution by John Gould. Original from Yale Center For British Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151170/free-illustration-image-chinese-art-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Wedge-tailed Eagle (Aquila fucosa) illustrated from A Synopsis of the Birds of Australia and the Adjacent Islands (1837) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/328579/free-illustration-image-eagle-birds-animals Free Image from public domain license Eucephala caerulea (Blue-chinned Sapphire) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152138/free-illustration-image-vintage-bird-art-hummingbird-animal Free Image from public domain license Yellow-billed Kingfisher (Halcyon flavirostris) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321475/free-illustration-image-bird-australia-birds Free Image from public domain license Glaucis fraseri (Fraser's Barbed-throat) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727395/image-flowers-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Red-capped Parakeet (Platycercus pileatus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327834/free-illustration-image-birds-vintage-bird-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Discura longicauda (Racket-Tail) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152144/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Phaethornis Griseogularis (1850) print in high resolution by John Gould. The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152161/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Blood-stained Cockatoo (Cacatua sanguinca) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327841/free-illustration-image-birds-cockatoo-australia Free Image from public domain license Spathura rufocaligata; Red-booted Racket-Tail (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152207/free-illustration-image-vintage-birds-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Chlorostilbona prasina (Puncheran's Emerald) (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152137/free-illustration-image-nest-hummingbird-vintage Free Image from public domain license The birds of Great Britain; Sturnur Vulgaris (1873) print in high resolution by John Gould. Original from The Cleveland… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152833/free-illustration-image-starling-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Passer Domesticus (Common or House Sparrow) (1873) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727592/image-art-public-domain-birds Free Image from public domain license The family of hummingbirds (1861) print in high resolution by John Gould. Original The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151167/free-illustration-image-painting-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Australian Pelican (Pelecanus conspicillatus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321541/free-illustration-image-pelican-bird-australia Free Image from public domain license Funereal Cockatoo (Calyptorhynchus funereus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321222/free-illustration-image-parrot-bird-cockatoo Free Image from public domain license The birds of Great Britain; Plestrophanes Nivalis (1873) print in high resolution by John Gould. Original from The Cleveland… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3152164/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Ligurinus chloris (Greenfinch) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821-1902).… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727400/image-flowers-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Caprimulgus europaeus; Nightjar (1804–1902) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3151159/free-illustration-image-john-gould-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license