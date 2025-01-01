Ding Fuzhi (1879-1949) was a talented artist from Hangzhou, China, known for his seal carving and artwork featuring plum blossoms and fruits. He was one of the founders of the Xiling Seal-Carving Association, an organization dedicated to exploring and advancing seal carving, painting, and calligraphy. Ding used a pointillist technique inspired by Impressionism and blended various fruits' distinct characteristics by taking inspiration from pictograms. He incorporated elements of ancient scripts and advanced colorization techniques to capture the simplicity and beauty of each fruit. You can freely download and use these artworks under the CC0 license.