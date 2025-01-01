Vintage fish illustrations from Game Birds and Fishes of North America, illustrated by Sherman F. Denton (1856–1937). Denton was a talented artist, naturalist, scientist, and entrepreneur. His superb drawings of fish, butterflies, and moths mimic the vivid appearance of living creatures and has gained him national and international attention. We have digitally enhanced these public domain artworks from our own 1913 antique Portfolio Edition, they are free for you to download for personal or commercial use.