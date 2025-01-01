Male brook trout (Salvelinus Fontinalis). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266338/free-illustration-image-trout-fish-denton Free Image from public domain license Red Snapper (Neomaenis Blackford). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266373/free-illustration-image-fish-snapper-denton Free Image from public domain license Small-Mouthed Black Bass( Micropterus Dolomieu). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266374/free-illustration-image-bass-fish Free Image from public domain license Red Throat Black Spotted or Rocky Mountain Trout. Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266351/free-illustration-image-trout-denton-fish Free Image from public domain license Canadian Red Trout. Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North America by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266350/free-illustration-image-denton-fish-trout Free Image from public domain license Striped Bass( Roccus Lineatus). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266376/free-illustration-image-bass-fish Free Image from public domain license Calico Bass; Strawberry Bass (Pomoxys Sparoider LAC). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266371/free-illustration-image-bass-denton-fish Free Image from public domain license Yellow or Barred Perch (Perca Americana). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266332/free-illustration-image-perch-fish-denton Free Image from public domain license Pickerel (Lucius Reticulatus. Le Sueur from a pond in Massachusetts). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266372/free-illustration-image-fish-denton-bird-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Maskalonge (Lucius Ohiensis; Kirtland). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266337/free-illustration-image-fish-north-america-denton Free Image from public domain license Weak-Fish or Squeteacue (Cynoscion Regale). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266379/free-illustration-image-fish-denton-bird-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Rock Bass (Ambloplites Rupestris). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266369/free-illustration-image-bass-fish-bird-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Lake Trout (Cristivomer Namaycush). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266375/free-illustration-image-trout-fish-denton Free Image from public domain license Bullhead; (Amiurus Nebulosus). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266345/free-illustration-image-fish-bird-public-domain-denton Free Image from public domain license Atlantic Salmon ( Salmo Salar). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266348/free-illustration-image-salmon-denton-fish Free Image from public domain license Sea Bass (Centropristes Striatus). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266359/free-illustration-image-fish-denton-bass Free Image from public domain license Bonito ( Sarda Sarda). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North America by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266360/free-illustration-image-fish-bird-public-domain-vintage Free Image from public domain license Male Land Locked Salmon or Quananiche ( Salmo Salar Sebaqo Girard). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266346/free-illustration-image-salmon-fish-denton Free Image from public domain license Pike( Lucius Lucius). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North America by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266370/free-illustration-image-pike-denton-fish Free Image from public domain license Bluefish (Pomatomus Saltatrix). Digitally enhanced from our own 1913 Portfolio Edition of Game Birds and Fishes of North… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/266368/free-illustration-image-denton-fish Free Image from public domain license