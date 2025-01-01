Australian Cassowary (Casuarius australis)illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321316/australian-cassowary-bird Free Image from public domain license Great Palm-Cuckatoo (Microglossus aterrimus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321257/great-palm-cuckatoo-bird Free Image from public domain license Rose-hill Parakeet (Platycercus eximius) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327840/free-illustration-image-birds-parrot-vintage Free Image from public domain license Long-billed Cockatoo (Licmetis nasicus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327838/free-illustration-image-bird-parrot Free Image from public domain license Banksian Cockatoo (Calyptorhynchus Banksii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321525/free-illustration-image-bird-parrot-cockatoo Free Image from public domain license Cockatoo Parakeet (Nymphicus Novae Hollandiae) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327839/free-illustration-image-birds-elizabeth-gould-parrot Free Image from public domain license Black-eyebrowed Albatros (Diomedea melanophrys) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321586/free-illustration-image-birds-duck-australia Free Image from public domain license Red-capped Parakeet (Platycercus pileatus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327834/free-illustration-image-birds-vintage-bird-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Black Swan (Cygnus atratus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia (1972… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321360/free-illustration-image-swan-bird-black Free Image from public domain license Leadbeater's Cockatoo (Cacatua Leadbeaterii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327837/free-illustration-image-birds-parrot-cockatoo Free Image from public domain license One-carunculated Cassowary (Casuarius uniappendiculatus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321317/free-illustration-image-bird-cassowary-vintage Free Image from public domain license Australian Crane (Grus Australasianus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321759/free-illustration-image-crane-birds-vintage Free Image from public domain license White-bellied Flycatcher (Monarcha albiventris) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321474/free-illustration-image-bird-vintage-birds Free Image from public domain license Crested Cockatoo (Cacatua galerita) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321521/free-illustration-image-parrot-cockatoo-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license Grass-Owl (Strix candida) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia (1972… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321429/free-illustration-image-owl-birds-barn Free Image from public domain license Cacatua Eos (Rose-breasted Cockatoo) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327842/free-illustration-image-bird-parrot-rose Free Image from public domain license Pennant's Parakeet (Platycercus Pennantii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327844/free-illustration-image-birds-elizabeth-gould-australia Free Image from public domain license Wekau (Sceloglaux albifacies) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321428/wekau-bird Free Image from public domain license The Princess of Wales's Parakeet (Polytelis Alexandrae) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321291/free-illustration-image-bird-birds-australia-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Australian Pelican (Pelecanus conspicillatus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321541/free-illustration-image-pelican-bird-australia Free Image from public domain license White-headed Fruit Pigeon (Carpophaga leucomela) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327832/free-illustration-image-bird-pigeon-gould Free Image from public domain license Great-billed Heron (Ardea rectirostris) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321632/free-illustration-image-birds-elizabeth-gould-vintage-bird Free Image from public domain license Funereal Cockatoo (Calyptorhynchus funereus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321222/free-illustration-image-parrot-bird-cockatoo Free Image from public domain license Brown's Parakeet (Platycercus Brownii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327833/free-illustration-image-bird-vintage-birds-gould Free Image from public domain license Wedge-tailed Eagle (Aquila focosa) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321054/free-illustration-image-eagle-bird Free Image from public domain license Grey Noddy (Anous cinereus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia (1972… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378091/free-illustration-image-elizabeth-gould-birds-john Free Image from public domain license Sombre Egret (Herodias pannosus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378087/free-illustration-image-elizabeth-gould-birds Free Image from public domain license Blood-stained Cockatoo (Cacatua sanguinca) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327841/free-illustration-image-birds-cockatoo-australia Free Image from public domain license Yellow-rumped Parakeet (Platycercus flaveolus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327836/free-illustration-image-birds-vintage-bird-parrot Free Image from public domain license Yellow-billed Kingfisher (Halcyon flavirostris) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321475/free-illustration-image-bird-australia-birds Free Image from public domain license Chesnut-Coloured Shieldrake (Casarca Tadornoides) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321365/free-illustration-image-duck-birds-elizabeth-gould Free Image from public domain license Barnard's Parakeet (Platycercus Barnardii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327835/free-illustration-image-birds-parrot-elizabeth-gould Free Image from public domain license Yellow-breasted Flycatcher (Machaerirhynchus flaviventer) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321492/free-illustration-image-birds-elizabeth-gould-flycatcher Free Image from public domain license Square-tailed kite (Circus jardinii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321057/free-illustration-image-raptors-birds-circus Free Image from public domain license Gang-gang Cockatoo (Callocephalon galeatum) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321221/free-illustration-image-cockatoo-australia-parrot Free Image from public domain license Yellow-legged Spoonbill (Platalea flavipes) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321631/free-illustration-image-spoonbill-gould-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license White-tailed Tanysiptera (Tanysiptera Sylvia) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321433/free-illustration-image-kingfisher-bird-birds-paradise Free Image from public domain license Nankeen Night Heron (Nycticorax Caledonicus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378086/free-illustration-image-birds-australia-heron Free Image from public domain license Macklot's Pitta (Pitta Mackloti) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321486/free-illustration-image-bird-australian-animals-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license Rawnsley's Bower-bird (Ptilonorhynchus Rawnsleyi) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321495/free-illustration-image-bird-john-gould Free Image from public domain license White-breasted Zosterops (Zosterops albogularis) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321506/free-illustration-image-birds-australia-high-resolution-cc0-art-bird Free Image from public domain license White-eyed Crow (Corvus Coronoides) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321123/free-illustration-image-crow-raven-corvus Free Image from public domain license Pied Cormorant (Phalacrocorax hypoleucus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378031/free-illustration-image-birds-gould-animals-vintage Free Image from public domain license Great-billed Black Cockatoo (Calyptorhynchus macrorhynchus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327843/free-illustration-image-parrot-cockatoo-bird Free Image from public domain license Crested Penguin (Eudyptes chrysocome) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378024/free-illustration-image-penguin-elizabeth-gould-bird Free Image from public domain license Australian Wild Duck (Anus superciliosa) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321367/free-illustration-image-duck-australia-birds Free Image from public domain license Marsh Tern (Hydrochelidon fluviatilis) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321393/free-illustration-image-bird-tern-australia Free Image from public domain license Brush turkey (Talegalla Lathamii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321032/free-illustration-image-turkey-birds-australia-bird Free Image from public domain license White-bellied Owlet Nightjar (Aegotheles leucogaster, Gould) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321085/free-illustration-image-bird-vintage-gould Free Image from public domain license Australian Mycteria (Mycteria Australis) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321754/free-illustration-image-stork-australia-bird Free Image from public domain license White-bellied Bronzewing (Lophophaps leucogaster) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321315/free-illustration-image-bird-century-gould Free Image from public domain license Swainson's Lorikeet (Trichoglossus Swainsonii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321661/free-illustration-image-parrot-birds-australia-lorikeet Free Image from public domain license Channel Bill Cuckoo (Scythrops Novae-Hollandiae) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321518/free-illustration-image-cuckoo-bird-gould Free Image from public domain license Philip Island Parrot (Nestor productus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327831/free-illustration-image-elizabeth-gould-bird-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license Silvery Grey Petrel (Procellaria Glacialoides) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321587/free-illustration-image-sea-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license Adelaide Parakeet (Platycercus Adelaidiae) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321628/free-illustration-image-birds-australia-parrot-australian Free Image from public domain license Great Grey Heron (Ardea leucophaea) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321660/free-illustration-image-heron-grey-gould-illustrations Free Image from public domain license White-winged Chough (Corcorax leucopterus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321172/free-illustration-image-bird-vintage-australia Free Image from public domain license Bicheno’s Finch (Estrelda Bichenovii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321159/free-illustration-image-gould-finch-birds Free Image from public domain license Wilson's Storm Petrel (Thalassidroma Wilsonii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321590/free-illustration-image-bird-ancient-storm Free Image from public domain license Western Black Cockatoo (Calyptorhynchus naso) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/327845/free-illustration-image-bird-elizabeth-gould-john Free Image from public domain license Splendid Grass-Parakeet (Euphema splendida) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321755/free-illustration-image-bird-gould-australia Free Image from public domain license Splendid Parakeet (Platycercus splendidus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321703/free-illustration-image-bird-swan-gould Free Image from public domain license Tawny Frogmouth (Podargus Cuvieri) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321086/free-illustration-image-bird-tawny-frogmouth-animal Free Image from public domain license Red-collared Lorikeet (Trichoglossus rubritorquis) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321700/free-illustration-image-elizabeth-gould-parrot-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license Allied Fruit-Pigeon (Carpophaga assimilis) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321295/free-illustration-image-pigeon-gould-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license Keraudren's Crow-Shrike (Manucodia Keraudreni) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321490/free-illustration-image-crow-bird-john-gould Free Image from public domain license Kiwi (Apteryx Australis) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia (1972… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321314/free-illustration-image-kiwi-bird-brown Free Image from public domain license Delicate Owl (Strix delicatulus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321080/free-illustration-image-owl-bird-birds-prey Free Image from public domain license Maned Goose (Bernicla jubata) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321338/free-illustration-image-birds-australia-duck-wood Free Image from public domain license Red-legged Gannet (Sula piscator) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378028/free-illustration-image-bird-australia-birds Free Image from public domain license Little Penguin (Spheniscus minor) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378025/free-illustration-image-penguin-animals-vintage Free Image from public domain license Tasmanian Crow-Shrike (Gymnorhina organicum) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321006/free-illustration-image-crow-australian-magpie-bird Free Image from public domain license Yellow-rumped Pardalote (Pardalotus xanthopygius) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321507/free-illustration-image-wren-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license King Lory (Aprosmictus scapulatus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321144/free-illustration-image-australia-australian-birds-king-parrot Free Image from public domain license White-breasted Cormorant (Phalacrocorax leucogaster) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378023/free-illustration-image-australia-bird-gould Free Image from public domain license Australian Egret (Hrodias syrmatophorus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321763/free-illustration-image-heron-egret-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license Buff-sided Robin (Petroica cerviniventris) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321477/free-illustration-image-bird-birds-australia-john-gould-robin Free Image from public domain license Graceful Wren (Malurus elegans) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321421/free-illustration-image-wren-birds-gould Free Image from public domain license Albert Lyre-Bird (Menura Alberti) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321473/free-illustration-image-bird-lyre Free Image from public domain license Fiery Parakeet (Platycercus ignitus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321705/free-illustration-image-parrot-gould-bird Free Image from public domain license Turquoisine Superb Warbler (Malurus callainus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321430/free-illustration-image-wren-birds-australia-superb-john-gould-fairywren Free Image from public domain license Masked Barn Owl (Strix Personata, Vig) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321037/free-illustration-image-owl-barn-john-gould Free Image from public domain license Australian Shoveller (Spatula Rhynchotis) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321392/free-illustration-image-duck-australia-bird Free Image from public domain license Leach’s Kingfisher (Dacelo Leachii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321012/free-illustration-image-john-gould-bird-australian-birds Free Image from public domain license Red-capped Dottrel (Hiaticula ruficapilla) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321313/free-illustration-image-plover-birds-gould-illustrations Free Image from public domain license White-winged Wren (Malurus leucopterus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321468/free-illustration-image-wren-australia-gould-birds-australia-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Warbling Grass-Parakeet (Melopsittacus undulatus) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321731/free-illustration-image-parrot-budgerigar-bird Free Image from public domain license Fawn-breasted Bower-bird (Chlamydera cerviniventris) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321496/free-illustration-image-gould-bird-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license Bauer's Parrakeet (Platycercus Bauerii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321136/free-illustration-image-parrot-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license Australian Pratincole (Glareola grallaria) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321247/free-illustration-image-bird-birds-australia-gould Free Image from public domain license Yellow-bellied Parakeet (Platycercus flaviventris) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321629/free-illustration-image-parrot-gould-birds-australia Free Image from public domain license Australian Rhynchaea (Rhynchaea Australis) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378088/free-illustration-image-bird-elizabeth-gould-animals-vintage Free Image from public domain license MacLeay’s Halcyon (Halcyon MacLeayii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321008/free-illustration-image-elizabeth-gould-kingfisher Free Image from public domain license Great Grey Petrel (Procellaria hasitata) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378090/free-illustration-image-sea-elizabeth-gould-vintage Free Image from public domain license Australian Cuckoo (Cuculus optatus)illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321223/free-illustration-image-birds-gould-cuckoo Free Image from public domain license Piping Crow-Shrike (Gymnorhina Tibicen) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/320974/free-illustration-image-elizabeth-gould-australia Free Image from public domain license Fairy Sandpiper (Actitis empusa) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321245/free-illustration-image-birds-sandpiper-gould-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Lyre Bird (Menura superba) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of Australia (1972… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321161/free-illustration-image-lyre-bird-gould-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Leach's Cockatoo (Calyptorhynchus Leachii) illustrated by Elizabeth Gould (1804–1841) for John Gould’s (1804-1881) Birds of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/321216/free-illustration-image-parrot-cockatoo-vintage Free Image from public domain license