Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420079/oriental-pattern-design Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420270/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-art Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420117/free-illustration-image-pattern-japan-textile Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420081/free-illustration-image-pattern-dots-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420153/free-illustration-image-arrow-pattern-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420061/free-illustration-image-bamboo-japan-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420187/free-illustration-image-pattern-textile-japan Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420260/free-illustration-image-art-deco-patterns-background Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420247/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-fabric Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420180/free-illustration-image-pattern-textile-fabric Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420142/free-illustration-image-japanese-patterns-pattern-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420185/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-fabric Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420044/free-illustration-image-art-deco-pattern-furuya-korin Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420052/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-art Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420074/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-woodblock Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile from. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420172/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-textile Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420151/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420162/free-illustration-image-pattern-art-deco-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420101/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-japan Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420045/free-illustration-image-stripes-pattern-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420262/free-illustration-image-pattern-plaid-fabric Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420128/free-illustration-image-hieroglyphs-art-deco-egyptian Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420080/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420035/free-illustration-image-pattern-public-domain-patterns-japanese Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420218/free-illustration-image-pattern-textile-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420115/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420166/free-illustration-image-pattern-shima-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420147/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420179/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-shima Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420053/free-illustration-image-japanese-patterns-pattern-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420066/free-illustration-image-pattern-art-deco-shima Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420097/free-illustration-image-waves-pattern-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420213/free-illustration-image-pattern-art-deco-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420148/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-japanese-textile Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420041/free-illustration-image-patterns-japan-japanese-woodblock Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420229/free-illustration-image-art-deco-pattern-japanese Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420057/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-fabric Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420234/free-illustration-image-pattern-vintage-fabric-japanese-textiles Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420114/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-pink Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420073/free-illustration-image-pattern-waves-red Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420197/free-illustration-image-pattern-shima-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420259/free-illustration-image-pattern-shima-japanese Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420106/free-illustration-image-pattern-fabric-shima Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420340/free-illustration-image-pattern-woodblock-japanese-print-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420070/free-illustration-image-green-wallpaper-art-deco-japan Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420098/free-illustration-image-pattern-shima-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420141/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420038/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-japan Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420347/free-illustration-image-japanese-patterns-pattern Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420249/free-illustration-image-patterns-wallpaper-woodcut-pattern Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420205/free-illustration-image-pattern-chain-print Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420144/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-fabric Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420133/free-illustration-image-pattern-fabric-shima Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420246/free-illustration-image-patterns-art-deco-japanese Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420096/free-illustration-image-pattern-textile-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420190/free-illustration-image-motif-geometric-pattern Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420244/free-illustration-image-patterns-japanese-textile-pattern Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420217/free-illustration-image-pattern-shima-woodcut Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420241/free-illustration-image-pattern-fabric-line Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420111/free-illustration-image-pattern-textile-shima Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420034/free-illustration-image-japanese-patterns-pattern-japan Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420067/free-illustration-image-pattern-fabric-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420223/free-illustration-image-fabric-green-pattern-graphic-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420225/free-illustration-image-pattern-art-deco-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420251/free-illustration-image-japanese-patterns-pattern-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420182/free-illustration-image-woodcut-textile-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420125/free-illustration-image-pattern-plaid-red-texture Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420184/free-illustration-image-patterns-furuya-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420129/free-illustration-image-pattern-blue-shima Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420043/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-vintage-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420175/free-illustration-image-pattern-furuya-korin-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420254/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-fabric Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420039/free-illustration-image-pattern-fabric-blue Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420167/free-illustration-image-shima-art-deco-1900s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420222/free-illustration-image-pattern-art-deco-background-japan Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420171/free-illustration-image-japanese-patterns-pattern-woodblock-print Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420055/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-fabric Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420085/free-illustration-image-pattern-shima-plaid Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420269/free-illustration-image-pattern-shima-wallpaper Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420145/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-textile-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420236/free-illustration-image-patterns-woodcut-japanese-textiles Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420211/free-illustration-image-pattern-vintage-fabric-furuya Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420121/free-illustration-image-pattern-fabric-yellow Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420156/free-illustration-image-tribal-pattern-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420214/free-illustration-image-pattern-shima-japan Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420209/free-illustration-image-pattern-art-deco-woodblock-print Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420139/free-illustration-image-pattern-art-deco-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420095/free-illustration-image-pattern-furuya-brown Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420069/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-woodblock-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420186/free-illustration-image-pattern-art-deco-shima Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420170/free-illustration-image-patterns-tribal-blue-flowers Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420268/free-illustration-image-art-deco-pattern-woodblock Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420235/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-blue-stripe Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420224/free-illustration-image-pattern-fabric-shima Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420159/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420239/free-illustration-image-patterns-pattern-japanese Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420196/free-illustration-image-plaid-patterns-japanese-textiles Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420088/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-patterns-fabric Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420204/free-illustration-image-japanese-patterns-art-vintage-fabric Free Image from public domain license Vintage woodblock print of Japanese textile. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of Shima-Shima (1904) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420143/free-illustration-image-pattern-japanese-print-fabric Free Image from public domain license