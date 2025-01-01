Collection of hand drawings of butterflies illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323706/free-illustration-image-butterfly-vintage-blueFree Image from public domain license In search of flowers for Taylor's Premium Cologne (1870–1900) chromolithograph art by Walter A. Taylor. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184721/image-butterfly-face-flowersFree Image from public domain license Blue butterfly isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203169/blue-butterfly-isolated-designView license Collection of butterflies illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/324903/free-illustration-image-butterfly-peacock-nymphFree Image from public domain license The Fairy Queen Takes an Airy Drive in a Light Carriage, a Twelve–in–hand, drawn by Thoroughbred Butterflies (1870) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2260297/free-illustration-image-butterfly-fairy-vintageFree Image from public domain license Monarch Butterfly (Danais Archippus). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403610/monarch-butterflyFree Image from public domain license Green birdwing (Ornithoptera priamus) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/325091/free-illustration-image-butterfly-vintage-animalsFree Image from public domain license Boven- en onderaanzicht van een vlinder by Georgius Jacobus Johannes van Os (1782–1861). Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2387024/free-illustration-image-butterfly-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license Different types of butterfly illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323791/free-illustration-image-butterfly-cleopatra-orbignyFree Image from public domain license Blue butterfly isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203168/blue-butterfly-isolated-designView license Different types of butterfly illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/324436/free-illustration-image-butterfly-butterflies-public-domain-1800sFree Image from public domain license Different types of butterfly illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/324298/free-illustration-image-butterfly-charles-dessalines-orbigny-animalsFree Image from public domain license Rose Bush and Butterfly by Mary Altha Nims (1817–1907). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2208225/mary-altha-nims-artworkFree Image from public domain license Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12357837/image-butterfly-flower-artView license Collection of moths illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/324308/free-illustration-image-butterfly-vintage-mothFree Image from public domain license Vlinder (ca. 1763–1789) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2378419/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-insectFree Image from public domain license Butterfly from Insects and Fruits (1660–1665) by Jan van Kessel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2263363/free-illustration-image-butterfly-insect-butterflies-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Different types of moths illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323584/free-illustration-image-butterfly-tiger-insectsFree Image from public domain license Idomeneus or Great occidental butterfly illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386669/free-illustration-image-butterfly-george-shaw-animalsFree Image from public domain license Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (Papilio Turnus). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403503/free-illustration-image-butterfly-tiger-vintageFree Image from public domain license Pink butterfly, vintage insect collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832118/pink-butterfly-vintage-insect-collage-elementView license Vlinder (ca. 1763–1789) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2357610/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-renaissanceFree Image from public domain license Pink butterfly isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203171/pink-butterfly-isolated-designView license Magical fairies clipart, gold mythical creature, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6432009/image-aesthetic-vintage-public-domainView license Butterfly from Insects and Fruits (1660–1665) by Jan van Kessel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2263362/free-illustration-image-butterfly-insect-jan-van-kesselFree Image from public domain license Butterflies and moths (1596–1610) by Anselmus Boëtius de Boodt. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/561810/butterflies-and-moths-setFree Image from public domain license Collection of moths illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323941/free-illustration-image-moth-butterfly-hawkmothFree Image from public domain license Luna or Large pea-green phalaena illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386571/free-illustration-image-moth-butterfly-lunaFree Image from public domain license Caudated brown butterfly or Great dusky Swallow-tailed butterfly illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386405/free-illustration-image-butterfly-gothic-gothFree Image from public domain license Regal Fritillary (Argynnis Idalia). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403485/free-illustration-image-butterfly-animals-insectFree Image from public domain license Epione Underwing (Catocala epione). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403551/free-illustration-image-moth-butterflies-antique-insectsFree Image from public domain license Painted Lady (Pyrameis Cardui). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United States…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403467/free-illustration-image-butterfly-lady-bug-mothFree Image from public domain license Tiger Moth, vintage insect illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395566/tiger-moth-vintage-insect-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license Brown Japanese butterflies background, traditional fan pattern. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736478/image-background-butterfly-artView license Papilio laertes or Laertes butterfly illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386358/free-illustration-image-butterfly-background-george-shawFree Image from public domain license Chickweed Geometer (Haematopis grataria). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403546/free-illustration-image-butterfly-1900s-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Butterfly by Mary Altha Nims (1817–1907). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2206392/mary-altha-nims-artworkFree Image from public domain license Zebra Longwing (Heliconia Charitonia). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403609/free-illustration-image-butterfly-zebra-mothFree Image from public domain license Tropical Leafwing (Paphia Troglodyta). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403474/free-illustration-image-butterfly-animals-vintageFree Image from public domain license Morpho telemachus or Papilio perseus illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386360/free-illustration-image-butterfly-george-shawFree Image from public domain license Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670923/image-background-paper-textures-textureView license Automeris Janus illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386761/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-george-shawFree Image from public domain license Green-banded tailed butterfly or Orontes illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386574/free-illustration-image-butterfly-george-shaw-insectFree Image from public domain license Blue Butterflies and Red Fruits, vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12357734/image-butterfly-flower-artView license Illustration of papilio from Zoological lectures delivered at the Royal institution in the years 1806-7 illustrated by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/378067/free-illustration-image-butterfly-animals-royalFree Image from public domain license Attacus Atlas Moth (Attacus Aurora) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/324048/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-insectsFree Image from public domain license Icarus or Papilio Icarus illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386759/free-illustration-image-butterfly-george-shawFree Image from public domain license Moth from Insects and Fruits (1660–1665) by Jan van Kessel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2263361/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-insectFree Image from public domain license A butterfly by Johan Teyler (1648-1709). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/515470/free-illustration-image-butterfly-vintage-paperFree Image from public domain license Orange Sulphur (Colias Eurytheme). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403492/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moths-and-butterflies-usa-orangeFree Image from public domain license Swallowtail butterfly isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203174/swallowtail-butterfly-isolated-designView license Beautiful butterfly isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203170/beautiful-butterfly-isolated-designView license Great peacock moth or satuania pyri illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386369/free-illustration-image-moth-butterfly-peacockFree Image from public domain license Promethea Silkmoth - Female (Attacus Promethia). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403461/promethea-silkmothFree Image from public domain license Scale-winged Insects (Lepidoptera). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403508/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moths-insectsFree Image from public domain license Automedon giant owl butterflies illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386566/free-illustration-image-butterfly-owlFree Image from public domain license Vintage hand drawn monochrome butterfly illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2427475/premium-illustration-image-black-and-white-butterfly-pngView license Adonis or Bright-blue Butterfly illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386528/free-illustration-image-butterfly-background-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license Three Butterflies by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1683-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523607/free-illustration-image-butterfly-monarch-yellowFree Image from public domain license Papilio panthous or Green birdwing (female ventral side) illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386429/free-illustration-image-butterfly-george-shaw-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Madagascan Sunset Moth (Urania Riphaeus) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323685/premium-illustration-image-ancient-animal-antiqueView license Viceroy (Limenitis Disippus). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United States…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403476/free-illustration-image-butterfly-denton-vintage-animalsFree Image from public domain license Atlas moth illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386712/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-insectsFree Image from public domain license Hypermnestra moth illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386297/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-george-shawFree Image from public domain license Five butterflies by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523636/free-illustration-image-butterfly-monarch-insectsFree Image from public domain license Gulf Fritillary (Agraulis Vanillae). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403490/free-illustration-image-butterfly-vintage-moths-and-butterflies-usaFree Image from public domain license Papilio diomedes or Ulysses butterfly illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386465/free-illustration-image-butterfly-george-shawFree Image from public domain license Single butterfly insect vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2658005/premium-illustration-image-butterfly-flying-animal-antiqueView license Butterfly with eyespots vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2658055/premium-illustration-image-vintage-insect-butterfly-square-advertisementView license Brown butterfly illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386368/free-illustration-image-butterfly-animals-insectsFree Image from public domain license Monotone vintage butterfly illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2388842/premium-illustration-image-animal-antique-artView license Promethea Silkmoth - Male (Attacus Promethia). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403460/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-vintageFree Image from public domain license Dirphia tarquinia moth illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386386/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-george-shawFree Image from public domain license Polyphemus Moth (Telea Polyphemus). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403463/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-insectsFree Image from public domain license Augusta Moth illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386541/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-george-shawFree Image from public domain license Atlantis Fritillary (Argynnis Atlantis). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403488/free-illustration-image-butterfly-atlantisFree Image from public domain license Aphrodite Fritillary (Argynnis Aphrodite). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403486/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-illustrationsFree Image from public domain license Butterflies and moths (1596–1610) by Anselmus Boëtius de Boodt. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/561852/butterflies-and-moths-setFree Image from public domain license Bella Moth (Utetheisia Bella). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United States…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403465/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moths-and-butterflies-usaFree Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly and moth watercolor illustration, remixed from the 18th-century artworks from the Smithsonian archive.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2679947/premium-illustration-image-18th-century-animal-artView license Moth illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the United States (1900) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403550/free-illustration-image-butterflies-vintage-butterflies-antique-insectsFree Image from public domain license Vintage Illustration of Monarch Butterfly.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/471261/premium-illustration-image-monarch-america-animalView license Collection of moths illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/323585/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-charles-dessalines-orbignyFree Image from public domain license Polyphemus Moth (Telea Polyphemus). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403462/free-illustration-image-moth-butterfly-insect-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Cecropia Moth (Attacus Cecropia). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United States…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403459/free-illustration-image-moth-butterfly-vintage-butterfliesFree Image from public domain license Spring Cankerworm (Anisopteryx autumnata). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403545/free-illustration-image-butterflies-denton-springFree Image from public domain license Setaceous Hebrew Character (Agrotis c-nigram). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403557/free-illustration-image-butterflies-century-dentonFree Image from public domain license Antimachus or long-winged leona butterfly illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386419/free-illustration-image-butterfly-insects-george-shawFree Image from public domain license Spring Cankerworm (Anisopteryx vernata). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403544/free-illustration-image-butterfly-spring-1900sFree Image from public domain license Greater Wax Moth (Galeria cereana). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403539/free-illustration-image-butterflies-century-waxFree Image from public domain license Darling Underwing (Catocala Cara) and under side. Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403454/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-illustrationsFree Image from public domain license Single yellow butterfly insect vintage drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2658039/premium-illustration-image-vintage-illustrations-animal-antiqueView license Sable Moth illustration from The Naturalist's Miscellany (1789-1813) by George Shaw (1751-1813)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/386698/free-illustration-image-moth-george-shaw-illustratedFree Image from public domain license Spicebush Swallowtail (Papilio Troilus). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403506/free-illustration-image-butterfly-papilio-illustrationsFree Image from public domain license Giant Swallowtail (Papilio Cresphontes). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the United…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403504/free-illustration-image-butterfly-vintage-animals-swallowtailFree Image from public domain license Great Spangled Fritillary (Argynnis Cybele). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and Butterflies of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/403487/free-illustration-image-butterfly-moth-vintageFree Image from public domain license Three butterflies and a wasp by Herman Henstenburgh (c.1677-c.1726). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/523613/free-illustration-image-butterfly-pattern-springFree Image from public domain license Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670924/image-background-paper-textures-textureView license