U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315637/free-photo-image-news-work-armyFree Image from public domain license U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ricardo Arrequin, assigned to Georgian Liaison Team-9, provides security in Helmand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315449/free-photo-image-military-soldier-armyView license Lance Cpl. Alex Rowan, a combat engineer with 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, stationed out of Bessemer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317688/free-photo-image-people-military-manFree Image from public domain license Qatari special operations personnel conduct a military free-fall Friendship Jump over Qatar on Aug. 21, 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317640/free-photo-image-jump-airplane-armyFree Image from public domain license A U.S. Marine with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 maneuvers through a close quarters combat firing exercise at the Western…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315567/free-photo-image-military-battle-gunsFree Image from public domain license U.S. Soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to conduct a static line jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315409/free-photo-image-army-cc0-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license U.S. Marine Pfc. Garrett Reed, a 22-year-old mortarman with Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment and native…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317791/free-photo-image-military-marines-writerFree Image from public domain license U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marc Mercado, assigned to the Advanced Infantry Marine Course (AIMC), carries an M240B machine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317834/free-photo-image-american-army-careerFree Image from public domain license Army paratroopers parachuting in the sky. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3318843/free-photo-image-army-parachute-aircraftFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Pfc. Tim Hofmann, left, and Spc. Alex Sidoa, right, help Army Sgt. Michael Barnes through smoke marking a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317824/free-photo-image-alaska-american-armyFree Image from public domain license Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317809/free-photo-image-soldier-bagram-commonsFree Image from public domain license Estonian Defense Forces service members stand in formation during the opening ceremony for the live exercise portion of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317646/free-photo-image-military-uniform-manFree Image from public domain license U.S. Soldiers disembark a landing craft at Normandy, France, June 6, 1944.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315464/free-photo-image-war-world-normandyFree Image from public domain license Black Lives Matter protest at Hollywood & Vine. 2 JUN, 2020, LOS ANGELES, USAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2466628/free-photo-image-street-protest-communityView license 200904-N-FA490-2059 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 4, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elizabeth R. Pinon, from Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393861/free-photo-image-workout-squat-working-outFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Koszyk, a UH-60M Black Hawk crew chief with the New Jersey National Guard’s 1-150th Assault Helicopter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578823/free-photo-image-army-aviation-support-facilityFree Image from public domain license U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) stand at attention during a formation aboard the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317846/free-photo-image-marching-soldiers-22nd-marine-expeditionary-unit-meuFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jesse Underwood from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment engages enemy forces in a small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315584/free-photo-image-military-war-armyFree Image from public domain license U.S. airmen salutes during an assumption of command ceremony. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578771/free-photo-image-military-independence-day-air-national-guardFree Image from public domain license Civilian actors dressed in moulage to simulate an injury stands by to be placed at an accident site during a full scale…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578684/free-photo-image-106th-medical-group-actors-americaFree Image from public domain license USTKA, Poland (June 15, 2016) A Polish soldier from the Mechanized Coastal Defense Brigade holds her weapon for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393547/free-photo-image-women-military-2016-aimingFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Sgt. Brooke Grether, a U.S. Army Reserve military police Soldier and gunnery crew truck commander with the 603rd…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317866/free-photo-image-war-200th-military-police-commandFree Image from public domain license Cavalry scouts with the 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317614/free-photo-image-nature-1-16-16th-infantry-regimentFree Image from public domain license CAPU MIDIA, ROMANIA (March 20, 2017)— Romanian Sailor Cpl. Pintilie Madalina, a communications specialist, poses for a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398651/free-photo-image-armored-army-cc0Free Image from public domain license U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit observe…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315379/free-photo-image-army-war-battleFree Image from public domain license Into the Wild Blue. Marines jump out of the back of a KC-130J Hercules while conducting aerial delivery training during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3579011/free-photo-image-2012-adventure-aerialFree Image from public domain license A U.S. Air Force Humvee driven by Tactical Air Control Party Airman with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 227th Air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578828/free-photo-image-104th-fighter-squadron-119th-227th-air-support-operationsFree Image from public domain license U.S. Marines with the Combined Arms Company, Black Sea Rotational Force, Bulgarian and Romanian Forces conduct a joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315369/free-photo-image-war-battle-armyFree Image from public domain license A U.S. Army Soldier with the Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration Team comes in for a landing on the beach during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578300/free-photo-image-adventure-army-atlantic-cityFree Image from public domain license A Latvian Soldier from the Latvian National Guard’s 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Battalion stands for a portrait before…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578327/free-photo-image-1-279th-infantry-regiment-armored-armyFree Image from public domain license A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade fires an M4 rifle during a company live-fire part of exercise Eagle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317873/free-photo-image-exercise-173rd-americanFree Image from public domain license An Afghan National Army-Territorial Force member watches security demonstrations during an exercise at the Kabul Military…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317843/free-photo-image-war-afghan-national-armyFree Image from public domain license U.S. Navy Seaman Rachel Mackey steers the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) through the Philippine Sea…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317734/free-photo-image-military-army-careerFree Image from public domain license 150915-N-GR120-201 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 15, 2015) – New Chief Damage Controlman Keith Frizell stands at attention after being…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317675/free-photo-image-military-5th-fleet-american-flagFree Image from public domain license U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jeffrey Gibson participates in the tug of war competition Oct. 11, 2013, during the annual…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317629/free-photo-image-man-military-armyFree Image from public domain license U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment practice clearing rooms during training at the Pohakuloa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315539/free-photo-image-military-gun-warFree Image from public domain license U.S. Sailors and Marines assigned to the amphibious assault ship Pre-Commissioning Unit America (LHA 6) march to the ship at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315467/free-photo-image-military-war-libertyFree Image from public domain license U.S. Soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa's (CJTF-HOA) East African Response Force (EARF), fire…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315371/free-photo-image-africa-army-bravo-companyFree Image from public domain license Paratroopers assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032015/photo-image-people-manFree Image from public domain license U.S. Soldiers with the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, conduct civil disturbance training in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578664/free-photo-image-army-career-cc0Free Image from public domain license A Russian search and rescue helicopter arrives at the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft landing site, 2014-11-10. Original from NASA.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440013/military-helicopterFree Image from public domain license Combat engineers conduct air assault, patrol training U.S. Army Reserve combat engineer Soldiers from the 374th Engineer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578482/free-photo-image-military-army-careerFree Image from public domain license Infantry combat scene in Bougainville, France (1914). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298620/free-photo-image-war-vintage-soldierFree Image from public domain license U.S. Navy Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Eric Smith rides in an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to the “Blackjacks”…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317833/free-photo-image-army-battleship-careerFree Image from public domain license A Marine looks back during a patrol to check on the rest of the Marineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577920/free-photo-image-afghan-afghanistan-armyFree Image from public domain license Marines with the USMC headquarters company step off to conduct an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Laying Ceremony, at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317823/free-photo-image-military-uniform-us-infantry-regimentFree Image from public domain license Golden retrievers as comfort dogs for veterans. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578461/free-photo-image-veteran-pet-therapy-dog-animalFree Image from public domain license U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. David Rooks, an operations advisor with the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment Embedded Training…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319502/free-photo-image-headquarters-33-3rd-battalionFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick Morgans, with the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, protects a simulated casualty as an HH-60…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317728/free-photo-image-man-exercising-afghanistan-air-forceFree Image from public domain license U.S. Marine Corps recruit Kimberlyn Adams, Platoon 4010, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, climbs a rope on a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317870/free-photo-image-20s-30s-adultFree Image from public domain license WEST POINT, New York (Dec. 12, 2020) The United States Naval Academy Midshipmen face off against the U.S. Army Black Knights…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394668/free-photo-image-covid-photos-america-americanFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Air Assault students practice rappelling out of a Black Hawk helicopter on day nine of Air Assault School’s Class…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315430/free-photo-image-aircraft-silhouette-people-armyFree Image from public domain license U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 23th Infantry Regiment inspect their equipment at Camp Tombstone in Helmand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317737/free-photo-image-afghanistan-ana-armyFree Image from public domain license Sgt. 1st Class Michael Prigge, assigned to the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, observes the finale to the Department of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315495/free-photo-image-war-explosion-soldierFree Image from public domain license Ohana Hug. Sgt. Jacob Shepherd, a wireman with the 3rd Marine Regiment Embedded Training Team and a 26-year-old native of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3579008/free-photo-image-family-hugging-army-reunion-peopleFree Image from public domain license Australian Soldiers return fire in a M1A1 Abrams tank during Talisman Sabre at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315392/free-photo-image-military-tank-army-battleFree Image from public domain license Marine's Best Friend. Azra, a military working dog aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578992/free-photo-image-service-dog-militaryFree Image from public domain license Best Warrior competitors endure 6-mile road marchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577731/free-photo-image-march-soldier-2015-tec-best-warrior-412416bwcFree Image from public domain license The U.S. Air Force's F-16D Automatic Collision Avoidance Technology (ACAT) aircraft cruises during a flight originating from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440776/the-us-air-forceFree Image from public domain license Army Reserve Soldiers having training exercise. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578462/free-photo-image-412th-theater-engineer-command-air-assault-arkansas-riverFree Image from public domain license A soldier's helmet rests on a post above some sandbags at an army base in El Baraf, Somalia. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372722/free-photo-image-military-africa-armyFree Image from public domain license An SNA soldier rests on the frontline with his rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher beside him during an advance towards…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372704/free-photo-image-war-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Capt. Melissa Parmenter and therapy dog Ace walk through the New Jersey National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578821/free-photo-image-military-ace-airmenFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenneth Blum prepares to extinguish an aircraft fire Oct. 27, 2010, during an aircraft accident…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317719/free-photo-image-personal-people-fireFree Image from public domain license A first-year midshipman, or plebe, is splashed with mud while participating in Sea Trials May 15, 2012, at the U.S. Naval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317786/free-photo-image-mud-military-adventurousFree Image from public domain license A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317659/free-photo-image-eagle-jet-48th-fighter-wingFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sandra Welch, a combat photographer with the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, looks on during a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317696/free-photo-image-airman-america-armyFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jamar Jackson, a United States Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, marches in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317622/free-photo-image-honor-guard-military-uniform-world-warFree Image from public domain license U.S. Department of Defense contractors prepare to engage targets at a live-fire range run by U.S. Marines and Sailors with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315458/free-photo-image-afghanistan-afg-army-suitFree Image from public domain license U.S. Navy Damage Controlman Fireman Brian Botez fires an M240B machine gun during a weapons qualification course aboard the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315389/free-photo-image-army-cc0-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army AH-64D Apache Attack Helicopter, assigned to the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042399/photo-image-smoke-skyFree Image from public domain license Members from the U.S. Air Force 24th Special Tactics Squadron, Fort Bragg, complete helo, fast rope and hoisting training…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315387/free-photo-image-airplane-aircraft-airfieldFree Image from public domain license U.S. Soldiers approach a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter near Geronimo Landing Zone during the Joint Readiness Training Center…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315620/free-photo-image-helicopter-america-armyFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Koszyk, a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew chief with the New Jersey National Guard’s 1-150th Assault…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578813/free-photo-image-army-career-cc0Free Image from public domain license New Jersey Army National Guard combat medics pull simulated casualties to safety during a tactical trauma care course on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578706/free-photo-image-army-career-cc0Free Image from public domain license Soldiers doing calisthenics, Camp Roberts, California (1942). Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298589/free-photo-image-vintage-black-and-white-healthFree Image from public domain license Man in protective suit. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578679/free-photo-image-transportation-service-aircraft-airplaneFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Michael Bourque stands for a portrait during a field training exercise on Joint Base McGuire…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578335/free-photo-image-254th-rti-advanced-leader-course-alcFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army 1st Lt. Larissa Fluegel stands for a portrait before a flight at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578325/free-photo-image-pilot-1-150th-assault-helicopter-battalion-aasfFree Image from public domain license The U.S. Army Reserve showed their support to the Spartan Race Chicago heals this weekend, 23-24 June 2018, with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3577704/free-photo-image-2015-tec-best-warrior-416th-tecFree Image from public domain license A UN helicopter carrying Prime Minister Abdiweli and his delegation depart from Tiyeglow following a visit to the recently…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372889/free-photo-image-refugee-army-helicopter-africaFree Image from public domain license Republic of Korea Marine Lance Cpl. Ho Yun Jung poses for a photo on Hat Yao Beach, Rayong province, Thailand during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317842/free-photo-image-american-army-careerFree Image from public domain license Stephon “The Surgeon” Morris punishes the speed bag at UMAR Boxing Gym in Baltimore, Md., June 18, 2014.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317845/free-photo-image-boxing-african-americanFree Image from public domain license 09-8046-023 HQMC [Headquarters, Marine Corps], Quantico Virginia.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393805/free-photo-image-people-vintage-black-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license