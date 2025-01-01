John Margolies (1940-2016) was an American architectural critic and renowned photographer. He photographed throughout the USA, from Miami to New Jersey, featuring restaurants, gas stations, movie theaters, miniature golf courses and resorts. He captured the roadside prosperity structures of the post-WWII era, and his photography contributed to the postmodernist movement. Margolies was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship in 1978. We have digitally enhanced a selection from the John Margolies Roadside America. The most comprehensive United States documentary of the 20th Century. These public domain photos are free to download and use under the CC0 license