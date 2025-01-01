Remarkable 16th century botanical calligraphic artwork by Georg Bocskay (1510–1575) & Joris Hoefnagel (1542–1601). First created by Bocskay to demonstrated the different styles of calligraphy of the era, the book was later ornamented with intricate fruits, flowers, and insects by Hoefnage. This unusual artistic collaboration disrupted the history of manuscript illumination and gave us one of the most fascinating manuscripts. We have digitally enhanced these spellbound hand-drawn calligraphy. They are free to download under the CC0 license for your designs, posters, and wallpapers.