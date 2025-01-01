Freshly harvested pumpkins background food photography https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2760350/free-photo-image-farm-thanksgiving-halloween View license Woman planting vegetable in small home garden https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705044/premium-photo-image-garden-vegetable-gardening View license Woman gardening green and red leaf plant https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705441/premium-photo-image-garden-soil-trowel View license Woman standing in front of the shed with houseplant https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705287/premium-photo-image-garden-farm-lifestyle View license Flock of hens at a farm https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2704933/premium-photo-image-chicken-hen-farm-poultry View license Pink flower in a metallic flower pot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2757865/free-photo-image-garden-flower-gardening View license Woman gardener watering plant in garden https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705310/premium-photo-image-gardening-plant-watering-can View license Woman gardener cutting pink rose with garden scissors https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705090/premium-photo-image-rose-woman-outdoor-green-yard-plants View license Woman gardener standing by open green door https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705166/premium-photo-image-beautiful-door-wall-leafs-brick-walls View license Woman planting in small home garden https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705436/premium-photo-image-hobby-gardening-sustainable-lifestyle View license Gardener adding soil to flower pots flatlay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705024/premium-photo-image-plant-pots-gardening-farm View license Gardener holding empty flower pots https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705412/premium-photo-image-gardening-plant-pot View license Woman gardener planting succulent in pot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705413/premium-photo-image-plant-lifestyle-life-gardening View license Wheelbarrow leaning on a garden shed https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758687/premium-photo-image-gardening-tools-barrow-green-leaves View license Female gardener preparing to plant the flower in a greenhouse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705142/premium-photo-image-flowers-garden-water-spring-gardening-gloves View license Woman gardener with fresh green leaf https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705082/premium-photo-image-sustainability-gardening-vegetables-happy-people View license Plant seeds in a palm flatlay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705074/premium-photo-image-seeds-flatlay-soil-wood-background View license Happy female gardener watering plants https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758746/premium-photo-image-plant-care-water-countryside View license English Springer Spaniel dog in a greenhouse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705309/premium-photo-image-dog-greenhouse-house View license Blue watering can with trowel on wooden table https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758695/premium-photo-image-watering-can-garden-gardening-tool View license Gardener holding empty flower pots https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705439/premium-photo-image-potted-plant-social-media-plastic View license Gardening scissors and trowel on a wooden background flatlay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705163/premium-photo-image-gardening-tool-garden-scissors-wood-texture View license Woman gardener cutting pink rose with garden scissors https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705099/premium-photo-image-english-garden-happy-people-plants-apron View license Woman gardener holding a basket of plant https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705322/premium-photo-image-apron-brown-design-resource View license Female gardener with a blue watering can https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705427/premium-photo-image-apron-background-banner View license Woman gardener with black gloves in greenhouse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705438/premium-photo-image-apron-background-banner View license Woman picking raspberry from the tree https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705181/premium-photo-image-raspberry-berry-picking-healthy-living View license Gardening tools leaning on a shed https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705298/premium-photo-image-gardening-tools-garden-agriculture View license Rustic axe on a wooden background flatlay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758697/premium-photo-image-gardening-tools-rustic-background View license White rustic watering can by a cactus in a greenhouse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758702/premium-photo-image-watering-can-flower-pot-plant-pots View license Tablet mockup on wooden cutting board flatlay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705119/premium-photo-image-mockup-tablet-knife-board-kitchen View license Fresh organic raspberries on green leaf flatlay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705305/premium-photo-image-raspberry-red-aerial View license Small backyard home garden in summer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705177/premium-photo-image-slow-life-backyard-beautiful View license Woman gardener planting succulent in plant pot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705055/premium-photo-image-succulent-photograph-plant-pots-background-soil View license Plant pots and seeds with trowel on wooden table https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705144/premium-photo-image-gardening-tool-aerial-design-resource View license Woman gardener holding a basket of plant https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758739/premium-photo-image-desktop-background-apron View license Plant pots with trowel on wooden table https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705175/premium-photo-image-gardening-tool-trowel-tools View license Fresh vegetable and raspberry on a wooden cut board flatlay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705095/premium-photo-image-wooden-kitchen-wood-boards-texture-knife View license Woman holding a small sapling https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705440/premium-photo-image-apron-brown-caucasian View license Fresh raspberries on a woman's hand https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705226/premium-photo-image-raspberry-red-flatlay View license Gardening tools on a wooden background flatlay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705176/premium-photo-image-garden-tools-gardener-table-farm View license Young woman gardener with black gloves in small organic farm https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2757869/premium-photo-image-apron-background-banner View license Plant pots on rustic wooden table https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705221/premium-photo-image-background-banner-blank-space View license Female gardener with a blue watering can https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2757863/premium-photo-image-watering-can-apron-background View license Woman with planting pot rows in greenhouse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705437/premium-photo-image-apron-background-banner View license Rustic axe by trowel flatlay on a wooden background https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705165/premium-photo-image-axe-aerial-design-resource View license English Springer Spaniel dog looking through the greenhouse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2757871/premium-photo-image-dog-dog-canine View license Small backyard home garden with tools https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705224/premium-photo-image-slow-life-gardening-shed-backyard View license White rustic watering can by a cactus in a greenhouse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705088/premium-photo-image-cactus-design-resource-downloadable View license Woman watering the plant in a garden https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705284/premium-photo-image-watering-can-organic-greens-background View license Woman in a wide brim straw hat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2704929/premium-photo-image-woman-field-apparel-background View license Blue watering can on rustic wooden table https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705162/premium-photo-image-banner-blank-space-blue View license Small backyard home garden with tools https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705250/premium-photo-image-eco-home-garden-cottage-house View license Black tablet on a gardening wooden table https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705225/premium-photo-image-banner-black-tablet-blank-space View license Empty flower pots near a trowel https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705247/premium-photo-image-background-banner-container View license Empty flower pots near a trowel https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705422/premium-photo-image-banner-container-design-resource View license Black tablet with keyboard on a gardening wooden table https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705264/premium-photo-image-background-banner-black-tablet View license Empty flower pots near a trowel https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705086/premium-photo-image-background-banner-container View license Metallic flower pot preparing to be put the plant in https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705411/premium-photo-image-blank-space-blue-copy View license Woman gardener in brown apron with trowel https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758699/premium-photo-image-apron-background-banner View license Black and white small backyard home garden with tools https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758740/premium-photo-image-backyard-black-and-white-brick-wall View license Rustic axe on a wooden background flatlay https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705435/premium-photo-image-axe-garden-table-aerial View license Gardening tools leaning on a shed https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758734/premium-photo-image-hoe-rake-english-countryside View license Happy female gardener watering plants https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705245/premium-photo-image-slow-life-watering-can-spring-garden-take-care View license Empty flower pots near a trowel https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758708/premium-photo-image-garden-tools-container-design-resource View license English Springer Spaniel dog in a greenhouse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705283/premium-photo-image-alone-animal-building View license Blank phone with gardening tools https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705001/premium-photo-image-garden-gloves-aerial-banner View license Woman in a wide brim straw hat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2704920/premium-photo-image-apparel-background-banner View license Empty flower pots near a trowel https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705222/premium-photo-image-banner-design-resource-downloadable View license Rustic axe by trowel flatlay on a wooden background https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758691/premium-photo-image-aerial-background-banner View license Pink flower in a metallic flower pot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705421/premium-photo-image-background-banner-blank-space View license Metallic flower pot preparing to be put the plant in https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2757868/premium-photo-image-instagram-post-watering-can-advertisement View license Fresh raspberries on a woman's hand https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705266/premium-photo-image-healthy-happy-raspberry-alone View license Woman cutting a pink rose from the bush https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2705179/premium-photo-image-beautiful-cutting-design-resource View license