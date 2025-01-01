Portrait of a dog with a big smile on his face https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505148/premium-photo-image-dog-smile-white View license Young volunteer with a piglet, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505118/girl-with-her-piglet View license A man with his pit bull terrier dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505099/mans-best-friend View license Farmer taking care of animals https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505093/feeding-the-cows View license Happy couple living with their rescued dogs https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505059/couple-farm View license Happy young woman with a brown hen https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505158/girl-with-chicken View license Girl brushing a chestnut horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505076/girl-and-her-horse View license Happy couple feeding cow https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505054/couple-farm View license Happy girl taking a selfie with a black baby goat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505178/girl-with-goats View license Rescued aubrac cow, The Sanctuary at Soledad https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505121/premium-photo-image-cow-cattle-farm View license Cheerful young girl feeding goats and a cow https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505138/feeding-the-cows View license Farmer taking care of animals https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505171/premium-photo-image-agriculture-farm-pig-little-girl View license Farmer girl feeding the goats https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505181/girl-with-goats View license Happy woman with a cow https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505052/farmer-with-cow View license Portrait of a beautiful young woman with a goat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505058/premium-photo-image-laughter-farm-goat View license Portrait of a girl and a horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505068/girl-and-her-horse View license Woman taking care of animals, The Sanctuary at Soledad https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505071/free-photo-image-farmer-farm-volunteer View license Portrait of a couple with a cow https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505044/premium-photo-image-village-farmer-farm View license Sweet couple with their pet chicken https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505168/free-photo-image-couple-portrait-love-farm-life View license A man and his dog, The Sanctuary at Soledad https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505167/premium-photo-image-dog-pet-park-lawn View license Couple volunteering at an animal sanctuary https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505133/couple-farm View license Portrait of a young happy couple at a farm https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505154/rural-life View license Girl grooming a chestnut horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505055/farmer-with-horse View license Happy man taking a selfie with baby goats https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505180/selfie-with-goat View license Couple with a rescued pit bull terrier dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505110/premium-photo-image-dog-pitbull-ranch View license Young volunteer feeding baby goats https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505157/premium-photo-image-farm-baby-animal-agriculture View license Young volunteer feeding baby goats https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505113/farmer-feeding-baby-goats View license Happy dog greeting his owners https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505090/premium-photo-image-dog-paw-red View license Happy young woman with a brown hen https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505173/premium-photo-image-volunteer-chicken-adopted View license Farmer filling a tub with water https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505123/free-photo-image-agriculture-volunteer-livestock-farmer View license Couple volunteering at a sanctuary for pigs https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505097/girl-with-her-piglet View license A man and his dog, The Sanctuary at Soledad https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505067/premium-photo-image-farm-dog-smile-adorable View license Portrait of a young farmer couple in love https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505100/premium-photo-image-agriculture-animal-attractive View license Young man grooming his horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505115/premium-photo-image-horse-brush-equestrian-adult View license Portrait of a girl and a horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505077/premium-photo-image-agriculture-animal-barn View license Young volunteer with a piglet, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505166/premium-photo-image-animal-sanctuary-adopted-agriculture View license Happy girl grooming a chestnut horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505082/premium-photo-image-horse-adorable-affection View license Portrait of a beautiful young woman with a goat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505069/premium-photo-image-pygmy-goat-agriculture-animal View license Happy girl grooming a chestnut horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505129/premium-photo-image-horse-girl-pet View license A man and his dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505070/premium-photo-image-dog-funny-volunteer-animals-adorable View license Couple with their adopted Chihuahua dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505135/premium-photo-image-pet-adopted-agriculture View license Portrait of a girl and a horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505046/premium-photo-image-agriculture-animal-rights View license Portrait of a girl and a horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505085/premium-photo-image-agriculture-animal-barn View license Cheerful young girl feeding goats and a cow https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505095/premium-photo-image-sunny-girl-agriculture-animal View license A man and his dog, The Sanctuary at Soledad https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505153/premium-photo-image-adorable-adult-agriculture View license Portrait of a girl and a horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505080/premium-photo-image-agriculture-animal-rights View license Happy young man with a piglet https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505075/premium-photo-image-adorable-agriculture-animal View license Rescued baby goat, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505126/free-photo-image-goat-farm-baby View license Rescued rooster in a chicken coop https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505107/premium-photo-image-chicken-animals-farm-animal-sanctuary View license Rescued goat, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505146/premium-photo-image-adopted-adorable-agriculture View license Portrait of a beautiful young woman with a goat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505083/farmer-holding-baby-goat View license Happy young woman with a brown hen https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505048/premium-photo-image-brown-chicken-adopted-agriculture View license Happy couple living with their rescued dogs https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505072/premium-photo-image-agriculture-smile-dog-puppy View license Portrait of a beautiful young woman with a goat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505098/premium-photo-image-goat-agriculture-animal View license Young volunteer with a piglet, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505145/premium-photo-image-pig-farmer-hug-animal-little-girl View license Young volunteer with a piglet, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505164/premium-photo-image-farmer-pig-miniature View license Young volunteer with a piglet, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505170/premium-photo-image-adopted-agriculture-animal View license Couple volunteering at an animal sanctuary https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505139/young-farmer-couple View license Happy couple living with their rescued dogs https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505062/premium-photo-image-dog-funny-adopted-agriculture View license Young volunteer with a piglet, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505147/premium-photo-image-pig-countryside-girl-adopted View license Girl brushing a chestnut horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505086/premium-photo-image-lifestyle-outside-woman-agriculture-horse View license Girl brushing a chestnut horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505089/premium-photo-image-cleaning-horse-adorable-affection View license Girl grooming a chestnut horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505061/premium-photo-image-agriculture-animal-barn View license A man and his dog, The Sanctuary at Soledad https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505163/premium-photo-image-adorable-agriculture-alone View license Portrait of a beautiful young woman with a goat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505079/premium-photo-image-agriculture-animal-baby View license A man and his dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505060/premium-photo-image-man-dog-funny-adorable View license Farmer taking care of animals https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505162/premium-photo-image-adopted-adorable-affection View license Cheerful woman having fun at the farm https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505116/premium-photo-image-act-agriculture-animal View license Young volunteer with a piglet, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505160/premium-photo-image-yellow-beautiful-lady-vegan-lifestyle View license Happy young woman playing with a black baby goat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505136/premium-photo-image-act-adopt-adoptive View license A man and his dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505137/premium-photo-image-dog-adorable-adult View license Happy young man with a piglet https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505063/premium-photo-image-farm-man-pig-love-farmer View license Man texting on his phone at a goat farm https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505183/farmer-boy-texting View license Portrait of a girl and a horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505105/premium-photo-image-adorable-affection-agriculture View license Couple with a rescued pit bull terrier dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505112/premium-photo-image-cute-couple-dog-agriculture View license Young volunteer with a piglet, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505155/premium-photo-image-sanctuary-pig-love-adopted View license Couple with a rescued pit bull terrier dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505081/premium-photo-image-agriculture-american-pit-bull-terrier-animal View license Cheerful young girl playing with rescued cows https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505150/premium-photo-image-cow-girl-nonprofit-farm View license Couple with their adopted Chihuahua dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505108/premium-photo-image-dog-funny-adopted-agriculture View license Happy couple living with their rescued dogs https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505073/premium-photo-image-dog-loves-funny-adopted View license Couple with a rescued pit bull terrier dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505078/premium-photo-image-dog-funny-agriculture-american-pit-bull-terrier View license Couple with their adopted Chihuahua dog https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505142/premium-photo-image-farm-animal-funny-couple-adopted View license Couple volunteering at a sanctuary for pigs https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505111/premium-photo-image-man-pig-adopted-adorable View license Happy girl grooming a chestnut horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505094/premium-photo-image-grooming-horse-adorable-affection View license Portrait of a girl and a horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505064/premium-photo-image-agriculture-animal-barn View license Rescued goat, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505131/premium-photo-image-adopted-adorable-agriculture View license Rescued goat, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505143/premium-photo-image-goat-adopt-adopted View license Rescued baby goat, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505104/premium-photo-image-baby-animals-goat-adopted View license Portrait of a girl and a horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505128/premium-photo-image-girl-horse-animal-happiness-volunteer View license Happy young woman playing with a black baby goat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505140/premium-photo-image-black-farmer-act-adopt View license Happy girl grooming a chestnut horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505114/premium-photo-image-red-barn-lifestyle-outside-agriculture View license Young woman with a brown hen https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505179/premium-photo-image-farm-woman-nature-adopted-agriculture View license Farmer girl feeding the goats https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505053/premium-photo-image-kissing-pet-agriculture-animal View license Couple volunteering at a sanctuary for pigs https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505087/premium-photo-image-young-couple-adopted-adorable View license Young volunteer with a piglet, The Sanctuary at Soledad, Mojave https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505051/premium-photo-image-adopted-agriculture-animal View license Portrait of a girl and a horse https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505057/premium-photo-image-horse-red-barn-adorable View license Portrait of a beautiful young woman with a goat https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505056/premium-photo-image-agriculture-animal-rights View license Happy couple living with their rescued dogs https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505050/premium-photo-image-loyal-adopted-agriculture View license Farmer girl feeding the goats https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505182/premium-photo-image-agriculture-animal-rights View license Couple volunteering at an animal sanctuary https://www.rawpixel.com/image/505092/premium-photo-image-farmer-couple-adopted-agriculture View license