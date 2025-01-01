Travel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView license Ritz Building (1940), Eureka, California (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799257/photo-image-pink-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license An old company sign appears on the wall of a Coca-Cola bottling plant outside Alpine, Texas. Original image from Carol M.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092149/free-photo-image-art-street-wall-vintageView license Chicago Theater neon marquee, Chicago, Illinois (1970) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799665/photo-image-vintage-neon-retroFree Image from public domain license Clown ornament, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801611/photo-image-vintage-retro-smileFree Image from public domain license Retro TV on suburban road. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3299639/free-photo-image-retro-vintage-night-streetFree Image from public domain license Golden Nugget Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801600/photo-image-vintage-retro-interiorFree Image from public domain license Rainy day outside the windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2268792/premium-photo-image-rain-rainy-rainingView license Motel sign, Grand Coulee, Washington (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801612/photo-image-desert-hotel-boardFree Image from public domain license Berwyn car spindle. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092797/free-photo-image-cars-vintage-retroView license Classic black car parked outside a househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2268789/premium-photo-image-vintage-photos-californiaView license Sign in daytime, Las Vegas, Nevada. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421709/las-vegas-signView license Banana Water Slide banana statue, vertical, Virginia Beach, Virginia (1985) photography in high resolution by John…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3793575/photo-image-blue-vintage-foodFree Image from public domain license From the Back–Window 291 (1915) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809184/photo-image-art-vintage-cityFree Image from public domain license Car sign, Clarkson, Washington (2004) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797051/photo-image-blue-vintage-redFree Image from public domain license Kentucky Fried Chicken, Marietta, Georgia (1992) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797440/photo-image-blue-vintage-foodFree Image from public domain license New York from the Shelton (1935) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813984/photo-image-art-vintage-cityFree Image from public domain license Stamie's Beachwear Jantzen sign, Ocean Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida (1990) photography in high resolution by John…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797052/photo-image-blue-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Welcome sign, Flintstone's Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797135/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Coca-Cola mural that doubles as a welcome sign in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092136/free-photo-image-art-coca-cola-vintageView license Map showing admission rates for measles by state, per 1000 per annum of white enlisted men in the United States from April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298579/free-photo-image-map-united-states-americaFree Image from public domain license The trunk of a red old carhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2268784/premium-photo-image-red-old-carView license Kutsher's lobby, Thompson, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801620/photo-image-vintage-retro-roomFree Image from public domain license Homowack Room 317, bathtub, Mamakating, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801619/photo-image-vintage-retro-roomFree Image from public domain license John Boyd, Beach Captain, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800612/photo-image-person-fashion-manFree Image from public domain license New York from the Shelton (1935) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809178/photo-image-art-vintage-cityFree Image from public domain license Steeplechase Pier night, Atlantic City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803728/photo-image-vintage-retro-nightFree Image from public domain license Skateboards at the beach in a film striphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2268765/premium-photo-image-film-old-35mmView license Storefront and snazzy car in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092970/free-photo-image-car-art-miamiView license Golden Eagle gas pumps, 8th & Market Streets, San Diego, California (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799246/photo-image-vintage-retro-photographyFree Image from public domain license Atomic Signs sign, Route 550, Farmington, New Mexico (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3802518/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Colorful HIstoric Motel in Wildwood, New Jersey. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421703/motel-wildwoodView license From My Window at the Shelton, North (1931) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3814074/photo-image-art-vintage-cityFree Image from public domain license Mobil flying red horse sign, Rt. 60B, Mountain Grove, Missouri (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804355/photo-image-blue-vintage-redFree Image from public domain license Casino Pier at boardwalk, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803766/photo-image-blue-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license McDonald's, Spring Valley, Illinois (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801589/photo-image-blue-vintage-foodFree Image from public domain license Spindle Dust In, Berwyn, Illinois (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797416/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Vintage car in Havana, Cuba. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421767/free-photo-image-car-vintage-cubaView license Storybook Land Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797415/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Valentino Suite, Sands Hotel, Atlantic City, New Jersey (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801627/photo-image-pink-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Garfield prizes at game booth, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803744/photo-image-vintage-retro-orangeFree Image from public domain license Vintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license Spiritual America (1923) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813993/photo-image-art-vintage-animalFree Image from public domain license Woman taking a selfie with a mirrorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/487712/full-body-mirror-selfieView license From the Shelton Looking North (1927) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3814060/photo-image-art-vintage-cityFree Image from public domain license Morey's Pier, Wildwood, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804640/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Olympic gas pumps, El Cajon, California (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800242/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Sunset Drive-In, Amarillo, Texas (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801568/photo-image-vintage-retro-movieFree Image from public domain license South 1st Street, Raton, New Mexico (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799857/photo-image-vintage-retro-cityFree Image from public domain license Mr. Peanut sign, Hair Affair sign, Route 6, Swansea, Massachusetts (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801481/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Sanderling Inn, Duck, North Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800648/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Amoco gas pumps, Rt. 59, Seneca, South Carolina (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800069/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license From Room 3003–The Shelton, New York, Looking Northeast (1927) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3809173/photo-image-art-vintage-cityFree Image from public domain license Four gas pumps, Yoder, Kansas (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800051/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Brontosaurus, Prehistoric Museum, Cabazon, California (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799317/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Sky diver ride, Ocean City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799631/photo-image-summer-photographyFree Image from public domain license Barber sign (manufactured by the Marvy Company), University Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota (1984) photography in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800135/photo-image-logo-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Amoco gas pumps, Lexington, Virginia (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799261/photo-image-vintage-retro-photographyFree Image from public domain license Old tricycle and older car. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090749/free-photo-image-abandoned-car-vintageFree Image from public domain license The old Cowboy Motel in Amarillo, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089141/free-photo-image-cowboy-vintageView license Rocket Drive-In, Sweetwater, Texas (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797432/photo-image-green-blue-vintageFree Image from public domain license Tri-state Drug sign, Route 80, Shreveport, Louisiana (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801480/photo-image-blue-vintage-foodFree Image from public domain license Pegasus statue detail, Fantasy mini golf, Route 441, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (1992) photography in high resolution by John…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797137/photo-image-statue-white-animalFree Image from public domain license Stevensville, main lobby, Swan Lake, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801625/photo-image-vintage-retro-roomFree Image from public domain license Dinosaur detail up, Magic Carpet Golf, Key West, Florida (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801491/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Vinyl on a turntable. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3303863/free-photo-image-vinyl-vintage-record-playerFree Image from public domain license Building exterior, St. Louis, Missouri. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421797/free-photo-image-vintage-architecture-brick-buildingsView license Four Aces Bar sign, Mullan Road, Superior, Montana (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3802650/photo-image-blue-vintage-foodFree Image from public domain license Sunbather, Daytona Beach, Florida (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801609/photo-image-people-vintage-beachFree Image from public domain license Barn, upper Michigan (2007) by Carol M. Highsmith. Original image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/595025/carol-highsmiths-michigan-photographView license View of beach and ocean from Sanderling Inn, Duck, North Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801608/photo-image-ocean-blue-vintageFree Image from public domain license The solitary-confinement “dark cell” at the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park in Yuma, Arizona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582443/carol-highsmiths-arizona-photographView license Collin's Diner, Route 7, Canaan, Connecticut (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801583/photo-image-vintage-food-retroFree Image from public domain license Bone fence, Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797142/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license This inglorious sculpture outside the Sioux City Art Center. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092975/free-photo-image-art-vintageView license Hettinger Drive-in Theater, Hettinger, North Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797139/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Retro Burma Shave sign#4, Route 66, Peach Springs, Arizona (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800163/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Rawhide City-Statue of Ape, Mandan, North Dakota (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3793576/photo-image-blue-statue-animalFree Image from public domain license Shark overall, Rainbow Falls Golf, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804351/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Retro Burma Shave sign#3, Route 66, Peach Springs, Arizona (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800153/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Snow White (horizontal), Jawor's Fun Golf, Roseville, Michigan (1986) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799914/photo-image-vintage-retro-statueFree Image from public domain license City of Ambition (1910) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3814090/photo-image-art-vintage-cityFree Image from public domain license Flying saucer, Sir Goony Golf, Chattanooga, Tennessee (1986) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799968/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Steam locomotives in the roundhouse of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Scenic Railroad in Durango, Colorado. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582513/carol-highsmiths-colorado-photographView license I-84 near Hammett, Idaho (2004) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799585/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Glowing lightbulbs and their filaments in Grand Rapids. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3302632/free-photo-image-light-bulb-background-blurFree Image from public domain license A representation of the sign for the Texas portion of the old U.S. Highway 66, posted during a short portion of that road…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582626/carol-highsmiths-texas-photographView license Interior view of the 1824 Center House at Shakertown, South Union, Kentucky (1980-2006) by Carol M. Highsmith. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/595049/carol-highsmiths-kentucky-photographView license Navy nurses enjoy to the fullest out of doors recreation at Klamath Falls, Oregon, where they and Marine Pacific veterans…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393901/free-photo-image-nurse-vintage-man-retroFree Image from public domain license A completely reassembled vintage Texaco Station, near Memphis, Tennessee (1980-2006) by Carol M. Highsmith. Original image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/594978/carol-highsmiths-arkansas-photographyView license The Old Store in Sherman, Connecticut. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092259/free-photo-image-america-antique-store-carol-highsmithView license Boardwalk at night, Wildwood, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804641/photo-image-vintage-retro-nightFree Image from public domain license Burger King sign, Victorville, California (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804300/photo-image-blue-vintage-foodFree Image from public domain license Roadside flamingo statue, Frog City, Route 41, Florida (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799924/photo-image-pink-vintage-birdFree Image from public domain license The trunk of a red old car poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947609/the-trunk-red-old-car-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license The "Texas Room" at Bayou Bend mansion, the former home of philanthropist and collector Ima Hogg in Houston, Texas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582679/carol-highsmiths-texas-photographView license Disco star ride, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803741/photo-image-vintage-retro-photographyFree Image from public domain license One-room schoolhouse, Route 141, Pound, Wisconsin (1992) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799836/photo-image-house-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Wind turbines in the Palm Springs desert, USAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2268852/premium-photo-image-film-frame-strip-oldView license