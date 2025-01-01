Travel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView license A black and white photo of a surfer catching waves at Point Leo. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282569/free-photo-image-surf-summer-sportsFree Image from public domain license Sunbathing is a popular pursuit in off-duty hours aboard Navy hospital ships.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393816/free-photo-image-retro-bikini-world-warFree Image from public domain license Nurse Corps - Recreation - Miscellaneous. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393895/free-photo-image-vintage-summerFree Image from public domain license Marianas Beach Party - Enjoying the sunshine and the blue green waters of the lagoon during a brief respite from their war…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400348/free-image-tropical-war-apparelFree Image from public domain license Stamie's Beachwear Jantzen sign, Ocean Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida (1990) photography in high resolution by John…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797052/photo-image-blue-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Women on diving board at swimming pool, vintage black and white photo, remix composite image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621057/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenView license Swimming pool at Swim Resort, Mt Hood National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073204/photo-image-tree-plant-kidFree Image from public domain license John Boyd, Beach Captain, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800612/photo-image-person-fashion-manFree Image from public domain license Summer desktop wallpaper background, surfboard on the beach, vintage tonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3917073/photo-image-background-ocean-woodenView license Sunbather, Daytona Beach, Florida (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801609/photo-image-people-vintage-beachFree Image from public domain license Day's Cottages, North Truro, Massachusetts (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804638/photo-image-house-blue-vintageFree Image from public domain license Marianas. Ensign Lucille Gemma, now stationed at a Naval Hospital goes to the beach. The beach is one of the few spots on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393838/free-photo-image-beach-vintage-ladyFree Image from public domain license Parking Lot at Lava Lands-DeschutesNewberry, Deschutes National Forest Historic Photos. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075992/photo-image-face-person-carFree Image from public domain license Rides above 50mm, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800614/photo-image-person-summerFree Image from public domain license Casino Pier from beach, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800597/photo-image-summer-sea-waterFree Image from public domain license Tourist couple in hostel, vivid tone filterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3905804/tourist-couple-hostel-vivid-tone-filterView license Steering wheel and dashboard of the vintage automobile.. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3295505/free-photo-image-car-automobile-automotiveFree Image from public domain license Flowers on a balcony in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1218611/cagliari-alley-sardiniaView license 1st Lieutenant Ida (Chick) Vinquist, Army Nurse of Redding, Minnesota and Major H.H. Licht of Elmhurst, Illinois take a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400460/free-image-beach-public-domain-apparel-backFree Image from public domain license Sky diver ride, Ocean City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799629/photo-image-summer-photographyFree Image from public domain license Retro collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694872/retro-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license Raleigh, racket ball, South Fallsburg, New York (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799946/photo-image-people-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Beach with people and skyline, Ocean City, Maryland (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800637/photo-image-ocean-person-beachFree Image from public domain license Three surfers take to the waves at Butterfly Beach in Montecito, a small city next to Santa Barbara, California. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212457/surfers-butterfly-beachView license Brigantine Castle Pier, Brigantine, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800582/photo-image-wood-person-waterFree Image from public domain license Swimming pool in summer timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/412038/free-photo-image-pool-swim-swimming-sportView license Convey of birds landed on the beach. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3287161/free-photo-image-sea-and-mountain-background-vintage-seagull-winterFree Image from public domain license Disco star ride, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800599/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Vintage style in a tropical paradise beach.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/95181/free-photo-image-palm-tree-vintage-beachView license Classic black car parked outside a househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2268789/premium-photo-image-vintage-photos-californiaView license Old rustic car wash sign in Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2263107/free-photo-image-aesthetic-vintage-car-oldView license Roller coaster car, Atlantic City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800627/photo-image-person-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Person rests boots out of a car window in the sunshine. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3296278/free-photo-image-sports-adventure-apparelFree Image from public domain license View of ocean from Sanderling Inn, Duck, North Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800658/photo-image-ocean-summer-beachFree Image from public domain license Family outing at Tumwater Campground pond, Wenatchee River Ranger DistrictOkanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Historic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073473/photo-image-plant-person-natureFree Image from public domain license Homowack Hotel/Lodge, Spring Glen, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800590/photo-image-person-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Grossinger's poolside, Liberty, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800086/photo-image-people-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Woman wearing gold watch, dress, and purse and riding vintage bike through London. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3303372/free-photo-image-bike-accessory-alloy-wheelFree Image from public domain license Lifeguards and lifeboat along the Jersey Shore in Cape May, New Jersey. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092592/free-photo-image-lifeguard-cape-may-americaView license View of beach from the Sanderling Inn, Duck, North Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800659/photo-image-ocean-summer-beachFree Image from public domain license Boardwalk, Long Branch, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800587/photo-image-wood-summer-beachFree Image from public domain license Sky diver ride, Ocean City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799631/photo-image-summer-photographyFree Image from public domain license The Malt Shop ice cream sign, Route 51, Du Quoin, Illinois (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799963/photo-image-vintage-retro-restaurantFree Image from public domain license Santa Cruz, United States. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3289677/free-photo-image-adventure-animal-cc0Free Image from public domain license Captain's Quarters, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800646/photo-image-ocean-people-summerFree Image from public domain license Old classic car parked by the road in Los Angeleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2263162/free-photo-image-car-los-angeles-vintageView license Lighthouse, Harbourtown, Hilton Head, South Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800653/photo-image-summer-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license A man with a surfboard by the coasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/419027/senior-male-surferView license View of beach and ocean from Sanderling Inn, Duck, North Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801608/photo-image-ocean-blue-vintageFree Image from public domain license Beach, boardwalk overall, Asbury Park, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800675/photo-image-person-beach-fashionFree Image from public domain license deckSiuslaw National Forest Historic Photos. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075374/photo-image-tree-plant-woodFree Image from public domain license Sanderling Inn, Duck, North Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800648/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Wonderland at dusk, Ocean City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799628/photo-image-summer-photographyFree Image from public domain license Mariner's Landing Pier, Wildwood, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799847/photo-image-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Fontainebleau Hilton, Miami Beach, Florida (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801603/photo-image-blue-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Harbourtown Lighthouse, Hilton Head, South Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800640/photo-image-summer-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Boardwalk, Keansburg, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800665/photo-image-person-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Boardwalk, Keansburg, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800583/photo-image-people-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license New release Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904515/new-release-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license Montana De Oro State Park, Los Osos, California (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800571/photo-image-ocean-summer-beachFree Image from public domain license Palace Amusements, Asbury Park, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800644/photo-image-summer-sea-waterFree Image from public domain license Menges sand pond, Livingston Manor, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799956/photo-image-summer-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Skateboards at the beach in a film striphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2268740/premium-photo-image-skateboard-35mm-vintage-filmView license Water slide, Long Branch, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800669/photo-image-person-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Boating on Lake Kachess, Wenatchee NF, WA 1969Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073282/photo-image-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain license Windsor Hotel, Cape May, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800625/photo-image-wood-person-beachFree Image from public domain license Oquaga Lake, Deposit, New York (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799949/photo-image-ocean-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Red vintage car in the morning sunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/456471/cars-and-the-sunsetView license Jet Star roller coaster, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800605/photo-image-person-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Sky diver ride, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800579/photo-image-summer-photographyFree Image from public domain license Roller coaster, Atlantic City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800630/photo-image-summer-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license Beach and summer vibes in a film striphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2268782/premium-photo-image-film-strip-frameView license Sky diver ride, Ocean City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799633/photo-image-summer-photographyFree Image from public domain license Yellow Hotel, Ocean City, Maryland (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800620/photo-image-house-wood-beachFree Image from public domain license Dolles Salt Water Taffy sign, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware (2006) by Carol M. Highsmith. Original image from Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/595005/carol-highsmiths-delaware-photographyFree Image from public domain license Lake, once a forest, near Mobridge, Mobridge, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800569/photo-image-ocean-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Boardwalk at dawn, Atlantic City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800613/photo-image-light-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Boardwalk benches with shade, Atlantic City, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800643/photo-image-people-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Brickman pool area folk dance, South Fallsburg, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799842/photo-image-people-summer-vintageFree Image from public domain license Skateboards at the beach in a film striphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2268765/premium-photo-image-film-old-35mmView license Boardwalk casino, Asbury Park, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800666/photo-image-beach-water-buildingFree Image from public domain license Ice cream stand, Long Beach, Florida (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800349/photo-image-vintage-sky-retroFree Image from public domain license Children playing in vintage neighborhood.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17719415/children-playing-vintage-neighborhoodView license Fernandina Beach, Fernandina Beach, Florida (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800633/photo-image-summer-vintage-retroFree Image from public domain license A cheerful female elderly in denim jackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416856/free-spirited-senior-womanView license Hotel Intercontinental, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800661/photo-image-beach-plant-yellowFree Image from public domain license Vintage beach vibes scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17302489/vintage-beach-vibes-sceneView license Beautiful seascape with flying seagulls beach vacation nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17600184/beautiful-seascape-with-flying-seagulls-beach-vacation-natureView license Children joyfully playing outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17761008/children-joyfully-playing-outdoorsView license Stylish retro summer fashion portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17650437/stylish-retro-summer-fashion-portraitView license PNG Summer license plate background sign blue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17497107/png-summer-license-plate-background-sign-blueView license Blurred natural summer background sunlight nature sunrise.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17281273/blurred-natural-summer-background-sunlight-nature-sunriseView license Stylish retro summer fashion portrait.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17362666/stylish-retro-summer-fashion-portraitView license Summer license plate background sign blue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17412480/summer-license-plate-background-sign-blueView license Couple strolling picturesque waterfront.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17473530/couple-strolling-picturesque-waterfrontView license Blurred natural summer background nature grass outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17281316/blurred-natural-summer-background-nature-grass-outdoorsView license