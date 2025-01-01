Hacienda Horse and Rider, historic neon sign, Las Vegas, Nevada. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090662/free-photo-image-horse-las-vegas-neonView license Abandoned passenger train car in Lambertville, New Jersey. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094340/free-photo-image-graffiti-public-domain-high-resolutionView license Sand dunes in Southern California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434101/pink-sand-dunesView license Berwyn car spindle. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092797/free-photo-image-cars-vintage-retroView license South Beach lifeguard stands at Miami Beach, Florida, a. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Dinosaur in Porter Sculpture Park in South Dakota, Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. The Statue of Liberty in New York. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Samantha and Scarlett Santana have some fun in the ride area of a carnival outside the event locations Rodeo Austin. Storefront and snazzy car in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Artist Jaume Plensa's 2004 interactive Crown Fountain on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, the largest city in Illinois. A turtle glides through the water at the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Sisters wearing identical dresses in New York, Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Wall Street charging bull in New York, Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Sunflowers in a Wisconsin field. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. A mixed herd of wild and domesticated horses frolics on the Ladder Livestock ranch, at the Wyoming-Colorado border. At the original Lansing Farm site in Dyersville, Iowa, where the nostalgic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. Outsized art piece in Northern Nevada at the "Burning Man" festival. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Architect Philip Johnson's stained-glass "Glory Window" unfolds in the spiraling 1976 Chapel of Thanksgiving, part of Thanks-Giving Square. Mountain-sunset view from Telluride, once a mining boomtown and now a popular skiing destination in Colorado. Autumnal view of Rocky Mountain peaks called the Maroon Bells, between Pitkin County and Gunnison County, Colorado. Cadillac Ant Farm cars in Amarillo, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Horse with US flag at the Star of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Austin, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Colorful Baltimore row houses. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Historical re-enactors at the Old Tombstone theme park and movie set, Arizona. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Fog rolls across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Glacier National Park, Montana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Mural on historic building in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Immersive art at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens in Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Infrared view of a twisted tree in the desert near the Salton Sea. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Crater lake in Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Former U.S. president George W. Bush and his wife near Crawford in McLennon County, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Lions in the grass at the Wild Animal Sanctuary near Keenesburg, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Yosemite National Park, United States. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Aerial view of New York City, in which the World Trade Center Twin Towers is prominent. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. An old company sign appears on the wall of a Coca-Cola bottling plant outside Alpine, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Painted bus in Washtucna, Washington. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. An up-close look at a giraffe at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Sanctuary of St. Columba Catholic Cathedral in Youngstown, Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Redwood National and State Park on U.S. 101 in Northern California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. This simple neon sign also has a simple message in Pigeon Forge, a onetime sedate farming community. Slot Canyons. Gently carved from the Navajo sandstone over the course of countless millenniums. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Chicago's skyline appears in silhouette at sunset. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Naked Cowboy street performer in New York City, Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Mardi Gras Mask from New Orleans. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Empire State Building at night. View from the World Trade Center during the 1980s. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Belua whale in an aquarium. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Lollipop Motel sign, Wildwood, New Jersey. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Vintage car in Havana, Cuba. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Likeness of Tom Hanks sits at the famous bench from the movie "Forrest Gump" at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in the Hollywood area. Sunset off the shore of Block island, Rhode Island. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. The majestic peaks of the Teton Range reflect in a mountain stream in Grand Teton National Park in northwestern Wyoming. University of Alabama Football match. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Greasy Spoon restaurant inside the Route 66 Museum in the Texas Panhandle. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Skyline view of Los Angeles, California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Located in the southeast corner of California, the Imperial Sand Dunes are the largest mass of sand dunes in the state. A bronze replica, one-fifth the size of the Statue of Liberty, commissioned by Frank Park Samford as the symbol for Liberty National Life Insurance Company. Blake's hamburger sign in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Headstone in field of flowers. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Freemont Street historic neon sign located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Interior view of Ike's Amish Depot & Country Store, which served not only as a general store along Route 30. Mural in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Pacific Coast Sunset at Monterey, California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Lady Bird Johnson Grove in Northern California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Path along the Potomac River Tidal Basin during Washington's spring Cherry Blossom Festival. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Colorful HIstoric Motel in Wildwood, New Jersey. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Steam locomotives in the roundhouse of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Scenic Railroad in Durango, Colorado. Young children run on the railroad tracks in Savannah, Georgia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. South Beach lifeguard stands at Miami Beach, Florida. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Horses head for the corral in the daily roundup of horses, Riverside, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. A red fox prowls for voles, hidden beneath the snow, in Yellowstone National Park in the western U.S. state of Wyoming. Owl perched on a rock. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Stunning Light Shaft, Arizona Slot Canyon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. The Arcade in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Son of Beast roller coaster at King's Island amusement park in Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Yellow neon lights sculpture. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Fat-lady figure at Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Route 66 neon sign. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Vintage Dr Pepper advertisement on an exterior wall of the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Infrared view of barn in rural Montana, USA. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Aerial view of Miami Beach, a bony-finger-like barrier island separated by Biscayne Bay from Miami and other South Florida communities. View of the verdant San Joaquin Valley near Gustine in Merced County, California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America. Architectural art "Lightfall" at building entrance to William J. Nealon Federal Building, Scranton, Pennsylvania. U.S. Capitol Dome Ceiling. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Library of Congress Reading Room Ceiling. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Yazoo City's in bold, Carribeanesque colors. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Sign in daytime, Las Vegas, Nevada. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. A portion of Great Sand Dunes National Monument and Preserve. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. The Redwood National and State Parks. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Monument Valley, Arizona. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. The Maroon Bells, just outside Aspen in Colorado's Rocky Mountains USA - Fall aspens in San Juan County, Colorado USA. Mono Lake is a large, shallow saline soda lake in Mono County, California, formed at least 760,000 years ago as a terminal lake. Scene along the trail to Marymere Falls, deep in Olympic National Park, southwest of Port Angeles on Washington State's Olympic Peninsula. An eye-catcher inside Wall Drug Store, one of the world's most humble, yet thriving, tourist attractions. Abandoned home in rural Maryland. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Rock Creek Park, Washington, D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Samuel "Tamehorse" Gallegos, photographed in Pueblo, Colorado, at a gathering of North American Native People. Sunset over Chocoura Lake in Moultonborough, New Hampshire. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Nelson Atkins Art Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Saguaro Cactus near Tucson, Arizona. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Restoration work at the historic Reading Terminal and Market. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.