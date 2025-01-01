Smoke and debris in the air during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978615/photo-image-smoke-fire-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978607/photo-image-smoke-people-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978623/photo-image-smoke-people-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue officers ceasing the fire during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978610/photo-image-smoke-people-water Free Image from public domain license Civilians looking for shelter during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978594/photo-image-smoke-people-woman Free Image from public domain license Rescue officer carrying an axe during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978599/photo-image-paper-face-mask-smoke Free Image from public domain license NYPD officer and NYPD car during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978602/photo-image-paper-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license Search & rescue operations near collapsed buildings during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978584/photo-image-smoke-people-city Free Image from public domain license Smoke fuming in the air during the September 11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978614/photo-image-smoke-fire-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue officers ceasing the fire during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978601/photo-image-smoke-people-water Free Image from public domain license Rescue officer and rescue truck during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978697/photo-image-smoke-people-fire Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978606/photo-image-paper-face-mask-smoke Free Image from public domain license Rescue officer carrying the American flag during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978708/photo-image-smoke-person-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978677/photo-image-smoke-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978681/photo-image-mask-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978616/photo-image-smoke-people-water Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978613/photo-image-smoke-people-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978709/photo-image-paper-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978621/pdlocwtc-0086u-imagetif Free Image from public domain license Smoke and debris in the air while rescue operations is being carried out during the September 11 terrorist attack on the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978702/photo-image-smoke-people-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue officers wearing N95 mask during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978604/photo-image-paper-face-mask-smoke Free Image from public domain license Collapsed buildings in the World Financial Center during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978712/photo-image-paper-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license Collapsed buildings and debris in the World Financial Center during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978705/photo-image-paper-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978618/pdlocwtc-0076u-imagetif Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations ceasing the fire during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978624/photo-image-person-water-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978707/photo-image-smoke-people-fire Free Image from public domain license Smoke and debris in the air during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978600/photo-image-smoke-person-city Free Image from public domain license Collapsed buildings in the World Financial Center during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978701/photo-image-paper-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978622/pdlocwtc-0196u-imagetif Free Image from public domain license Rescue officer carrying a hose during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978711/photo-image-paper-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978755/photo-image-smoke-people-city Free Image from public domain license Casualty transported by a stretcher during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978617/photo-image-smoke-people-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue officer during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978700/photo-image-paper-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license Rescue officers during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978706/pdlocwtc-0206u-imagetif Free Image from public domain license Smoke fuming in the air during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978609/photo-image-smoke-fire-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978694/photo-image-mask-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license The September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of the Prints and Photographs Division… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978704/photo-image-tree-smoke-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978690/photo-image-smoke-people-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978685/photo-image-paper-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978611/photo-image-mask-smoke-people Free Image from public domain license Smoke and debris in the air while rescue operations are being carried out during the September 11 terrorist attack on the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978620/photo-image-smoke-people-water Free Image from public domain license Rescue officer during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978590/photo-image-smoke-person-city Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978612/pdlocwtc-0216u-imagetif Free Image from public domain license Rescue officers ceasing the fire during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978605/photo-image-smoke-person-water Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations and rescue truck during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978603/pdlocwtc-0191u-imagetif Free Image from public domain license Rescue officers ceasing the fire during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978619/photo-image-smoke-people-water Free Image from public domain license Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978608/photo-image-smoke-people-water Free Image from public domain license