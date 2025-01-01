John Frederick Herring, Sr. (1795 - 1865) was a Victorian English painter, sign maker, and coachman, famous for his depictions of racehorses and agricultural scenes. Herring’s first eighteen years were spent in London, England, where he developed interests in horses and drawings. His works depicted equestrian events in warm hues with smooth, sensitive strokes, as well as other farm animals including cows, ducks, and goats. He was regarded as one of the best animal painters of his time. We’ve digitally enhanced his public domain works in this collection for you to download and enjoy under the CC0 license.