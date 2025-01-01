Eastern Prickly Pear cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4089809/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Beehive cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4084081/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Purple cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4087297/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Indian fig opuntia cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094518/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Assorted cacti. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4082334/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Snake cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4119522/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Rainbow Pincushion cactus and Easter lily. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4114164/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Agave cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4093884/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Brown sugar echeveria. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4098023/illustration-image-aesthetic-flower-art Free Image from public domain license Snake cactus flower. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4093880/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Rattail Cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094025/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Moutan peony. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094644/illustration-image-aesthetic-flower-art Free Image from public domain license The sun cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4096719/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Starfish cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094024/illustration-image-aesthetic-flower-art Free Image from public domain license Voodoo Lily. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4090529/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Aloevera. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4097525/illustration-image-aesthetic-flower-art Free Image from public domain license Peyote, Indian head and Christmas cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094637/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Pink flower. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4128287/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Peruvian apple cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4111211/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license German empress cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4082299/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Lily. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094401/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Red Granadilla. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094402/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Easter lily cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4099245/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Orchid cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4090514/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Starfish cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094403/illustration-image-aesthetic-flower-art Free Image from public domain license Peruvian apple cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4101399/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Snake cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4128292/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Snake cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4128377/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Hyacinth. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4114165/illustration-image-aesthetic-flower-art Free Image from public domain license Red Rat's Tail cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4091941/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Howarthia. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4114158/illustration-image-aesthetic-flower-art Free Image from public domain license Easter lily cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4100071/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Orchid cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4082298/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Rhipsalis. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4092127/illustration-image-aesthetic-flower-art Free Image from public domain license Hedgehog cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4091662/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Easter lily cactus. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4099250/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license Rhipsalis Pachyptera. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Familie Der Cacteen (1893-1905). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4092298/illustration-image-aesthetic-art-plant Free Image from public domain license