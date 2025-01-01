Vincent van Gogh famous public domain art. Original paintings from the most famous Dutch Post-impressionist painter of all time, Vincent Willem van Gogh (1853–1890). Vincent struggled with mental illness throughout his short career and painted most of his most famous artwork such as 'Sunflowers' and 'Starry Night' during his final few years of life. Van Gogh inspired early abstraction, Expressionism and Fauvism. His vivid paintings were not widely appreciated until after his death, but now are among the most expensive paintings ever sold. If you love Van Gogh you will love this collection. We have gathered his most famous paintings from within the public domain and made these images free for you to download and enjoy under the CC0 license.