I am an American sign (1942), vintage photo by Dorothea Lange. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230416/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Stoop Labor in Cotton Field, San Joaquin Valley, California by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263161/stoop-labor-cotton-field-san-joaquin-valley-california-dorothea-lange Free Image from public domain license The sheriff of McAlester, Oklahoma, sitting in front of the jail. He has been sheriff for thirty years by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108053/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Cantaloupe Pickers, Mexicans, at End of Day in California Melon Fields / Mexican Labor Off for the Melon Fields in the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264214/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license San Francisco, Calif., April 1942 - Children of the Weill public school, from the so-called international settlement, shown… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239367/photo-image-face-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Migrant children. Merrill, Klamath County, Oregon. In unit of FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile camp by Dorothea… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107257/image-cloud-face-people Free Image from public domain license Destitute pea pickers in California. Mother of seven children. Age thirty-two. Nipomo, California by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107259/image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Sick migrant child. Washington, Yakima Valley, Toppenish. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240475/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Doctor examining children in trailer clinic. FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240252/photo-image-person-technology-public-domain Free Image from public domain license San Francisco, Calif., April 1942. Children at the Weill public school for the so-called international settlement and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240149/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Dust Bowl refugees Reach a "Promised Land" - California / "A Family Unit in the Flight From Drought" by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266203/photo-image-face-person-clothing Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Turpentine worker's family near Cordele, Alabama. Father's wages one dollar a day.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240238/photo-image-face-people-trees Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Baby from Mississippi parked in truck at FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240264/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Migratory worker in auto camp. Single man, speaks his mind. "Them WPAs are keeping us from a living. They oughtn't to do it.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240465/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Oklahoma sharecropper and family entering California. Stalled on the desert near Indio, California. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240258/photo-image-person-sky-road Free Image from public domain license San Francisco, Calif., Apr. 1942--Residents, of Japanese ancestry, appearing at the Civil control station for registration… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240789/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Out of rear window tenement dwelling of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Solomon, 133 Avenue D, New York City. The Solomon family are all… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108120/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Liberty Finance Company. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240329/photo-image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license A former tenant farmer from Texas now working in California as a pea picker. Nipomo, California. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240253/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Farm boy with sack full of boll weevils which he has picked off of cotton plants. Macon County, Georgia by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107423/image-plants-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Drought refugees from Abilene, Texas, following the crops of California as migratory workers. "The finest people in this… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240277/photo-image-person-public-domain-baby Free Image from public domain license FSA/8b29000/8b29800\8b29876a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240283/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Migratory woman, Greek, living in a cotton camp near Exeter, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240483/photo-image-face-person-shirt Free Image from public domain license Old time professional migratory laborer camping on the outskirts of Perryton, Texas at opening of wheat harvest. With his… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239887/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Portret van Florence Owens Thompson (1936) by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735083/portret-van-florence-owens-thompson-1936-dorothea-lange Free Image from public domain license Inside a pea picker's tent in the middle of the morning. No work. Santa Clara County, California. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243309/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Fifty-seven year old sharecropper woman. Hinds County, Mississippi. Thin dimes around the ankles to prevent headaches by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107684/image-hand-person-art Free Image from public domain license Migratory boy in squatter camp. Has come to Yakima Valley for the third year to pick hops. Mother: "You'd be surprised what… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107279/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: 42nd Street and Madison Avenue. Street hawker selling Consumer's Bureau Guide. New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107335/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Street Meeting, San Francisco / "Here Democracy Survives" / "What's Ahead?" by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260374/photo-image-background-angel-face Free Image from public domain license This farm was abandoned in 1937. Near Dalhart, Texas, Coldwater District by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107653/image-art-sky-vintage Free Image from public domain license Migrants from the Southwest bring their institutions with them. Greenfield, Salinas Valley, California by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262474/photo-image-wood-church-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Was Nebraska farmer, now migrant farm worker in the West. Merrill, Klamath County, Oregon. General caption 62-111 by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108419/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Schrock takes good care of her family. Yakima Valley, Washington (near Wapato)].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12249375/photo-image-face-people-shirt Free Image from public domain license Power farming displaces tenants from the land in the western dry cotton area. Childress County, Texas Panhandle by Dorothea… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108403/image-cloud-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Destitute pea pickers in California. Mother of seven children. Age 32 by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107784/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Background for Hightstown project photographs. Seventh Avenue and West 28th Street, New York. Garment workers leave the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108122/image-background-person-art Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eight year old daughter who helps about the tobacco barn and takes care of the baby.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244514/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license A mother in California who with her husband and her two children will be returned to Oklahoma by the Relief Administration.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107750/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Net fishing on the Gulf of Mexico. Pass Christian, Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244389/photo-image-person-sky-beach Free Image from public domain license Hired man on the Myers farm. Near Outlook, Yakima County, Washington. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240245/photo-image-person-horse-animal Free Image from public domain license Woman in pea picker's camp. California. "I seen our corn dry up and blow over the fence back there in Oklahoma" by Dorothea… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107893/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license San Francisco, Calif. Apr. 1942. A view of the business district on Post Street in a neighborhood occupied by residents of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229579/image-person-sky-road Free Image from public domain license Single tobacco flower. The tobacco plant is "topped" before it blooms in the field, with exception of a few plants which are… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243344/photo-image-flower-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Detail on main street of Nyssa, Oregon. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239968/photo-image-person-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Disc used in corn fields in California. It is drawn by seven horses. Tulare County, California. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243267/photo-image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Drought refugees from Oklahoma camping by the roadside. They hope to work in the cotton fields. The official at the border… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107867/image-face-border-person Free Image from public domain license Mexican girl who picks peas for the eastern market. Imperial Valley, California by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107509/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Mexican children playing in ditch which runs through company cotton camp near Corcoran, California. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243213/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Daughtery family, FSA (Farm Security Administration borrowers). Warm Springs… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242353/photo-image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Children of evicted sharecropper, now living on Sherwood Eddy cooperative plantation by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107757/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Paul Taylor with Migrant Workers, Imperial Valley, California by Dorothea Lange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258867/paul-taylor-with-migrant-workers-imperial-valley-california-dorothea-lange Free Image from public domain license "Social Justice," founded by Father Coughlin, sold on important street corners and intersections. New York City by Dorothea… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107511/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Washington, Cowlitz County, Longview. Home on Longview homestead project. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243117/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unemployed lumber worker goes with his wife to the bean harvest. Note social security… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240466/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Hightstown, New Jersey. On this project some of the homesteaders will work on the cooperative farm, some in the cooperative… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107879/image-background-face-plant Free Image from public domain license Consumers, near Price, Utah. Company housing. Rent approximately eight dollars monthly in Utah coal town. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244482/photo-image-sky-mountain-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sons of tenant farmer go off visiting on Saturday afternoon. Granville County, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12249126/photo-image-cloud-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: A corner of the (T.P.) Schrock kitchen in their new home. Washington, Yakima Valley].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12249286/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmers' supply co-op. Nyssa, Malheur County, Oregon. See general caption number 70].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240000/photo-image-person-sky-road Free Image from public domain license Commissary of the Gold Dust Plantation near Clarksdale, Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12245792/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license Desert agriculture. Brushed chili field. Replanting chili plants on a Japanese-owned ranch. Sticks, palm leaves and paper… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244480/photo-image-paper-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Migrant family outfit on U.S. 99 between Bakersfield, California, and the Ridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244731/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Migrant agricultural worker's family. Seven hungry children. Mother aged thirty-two. Father is native Californian. Nipomo… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107779/image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Mountain View, Calif. 1942(?). Members of the Shibuya family weeding a field on a ranch which they owned prior to evacuation… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229549/image-plant-persons-mountain Free Image from public domain license Listening to speeches at mass meeting of Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers protesting congressional cut of relief… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107448/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license On main street of potato town during harvesting season. Merrill, Oregon. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12247507/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Mail boxes of lettuce workers. Settlement on outskirts of Salinas, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12246466/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Migratory field worker pulling carrots. Imperial Valley, California]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243336/photo-image-plant-person-leaf Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Roadside sculpture (under repair) on U.S. 101, entering Petaluma. "The kingdom of ten… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12249094/photo-image-person-sky-animal Free Image from public domain license tenant topping tobacco. Person County, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243142/photo-image-plant-person-leaf Free Image from public domain license Son of tenant farmer hanging up strung tobacco inside the barn. Shoofly, Granville County, North Carolina. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12247019/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Transient potato workers camping along the highway. Near Shafter, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12246502/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license Corner of Dazey kitchen. Homedale district, Malheur County, Oregon. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12248526/photo-image-wood-public-domain-house Free Image from public domain license