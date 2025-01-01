Jitterbugging in a Juke Joint on Saturday Night Near Clarksdale, Mississippi by Marion Post Wolcott https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262886/photo-image-face-people-clothing Free Image from public domain license Black Woman Giving Her Children a Drink in the Field Where She's Hoeing Cotton on an FSA Cooperative Project (Allen… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263235/photo-image-cloud-face-plant Free Image from public domain license Mountains seen from highway. Glacier National Park, Montana. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Construction worker with wife and neighbor's child in tent home near Alexandria…
Construction workers from Monroe, Louisiana. Sitting on car in front of their shacks before leaving for evening shift. Camp…
Cotton carnival. Memphis, Tennessee.
Lake Saint Mary on Going-to-the-Sun highway. Glacier National Park, Montana. Guest of Sarasota trailer park, Sarasota, Florida, at the beach with her family.
USSC (United States Sugar Corporation) hauls sugarcane from the fields to its mill by their own railroad system. Clewiston…
Mexican Miner and Child, West Virginia Coal Fields by Marion Post Wolcott
Cowboy training a broncho. Quarter Circle U, Brewster-Arnold Ranch Company. Birney, Montana. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Skiers near Franconia, New Hampshire].
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Home in Charleston, West Virginia. Mother has TB, father works on WPA (Work Progress…
Allen Plantation, operated by Natchitoches farmstead association, a cooperative established through the cooperation of FSA…
Welding axle. FSA (Farm Security Administration) warehouse depot. Atlanta, Georgia. Skiers from Boston, Massachusetts, relaxing in lodge at North Conway, New Hampshire.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: One of the mulattoes who works on the John Henry Plantation and is very skilled in…
Migrant vegetable worker sleeping in tomato field during his lunch hour near Homestead, Florida.
Teepee or lodge of Indians at Crow fair. Crow Agency, Montana. Two couples in a booth in a juke joint, Near Moorehaven, Florida by Marion Post Wolcott
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sliding into the pool at Greenbelt, Maryland].
Dances are held regularly for the entertainment of guests at Sarasota trailer park. Sarasota, Florida.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cajun children fishing in bayou near the school by Terrebonne Project. Schriever… Daughter of a Cajun Family Returning Home after Fishing in Cane River, Melrose, Louisiana by Marion Post Wolcott
Italian day laborer carrying basket full of beans from the field to the road where they will be weighed on scales and picked…
Board and Split Rail Fences Around Fields of Shocked Corn, Near Marion, Virginia by Marion Post Wolcott
New England Farm Homestead, Vermont by Marion Post Wolcott
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolfe Chickering, farmboy from Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, now working at Pratt and…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Freight trains in yards. Laramie, Wyoming]. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. G.W. Clarke coming to town to sell butter on Saturday. Woodstock, Vermont. He is…
Blowing bubble gum is a Saturday afternoon and Sunday pastime while swimming in Lake Providence, Louisiana.
Jitterbugging in juke joint. Memphis, Tennessee.
Farmers sleeping in white camp room in warehouse. They often must remain overnight or several days before their tobacco is… Lake Saint Mary on Going-to-the-Sun highway. Glacier Park, Montana.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cheyenne Indian on Tongue River Reservation near Lame Deer, Montana].
Children of agricultural laborer from North Carolina. Near Belle Glade, Florida.
Spanish trapper's camp in the marshes. In the small "piroque" (or canoe) he can go up the very narrow and shallow bayous;… [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Woman packinghouse worker from Tennessee trying to wash muck, which causes an itchy…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: J.A. Johnson and family, Statesville, North Carolina, Route No. 3, picking cotton. He…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Member of Allen Plantation cooperative association resting while hoeing cotton. Near… Running water and garbage and refuse disposal cans are placed at head of each shelter unit diviison at Okeechobee migratory…
Student with recreational director during basketball game. Prairie Farms, Montgomery, Alabama by Marion Post Wolcott
Housing for Migratory Vegetable Pickers, Osceola Labor Camps, Built by FSA, Belle Glade, Florida by Marion Post Wolcott
Jitterbugging in juke joint. Memphis, Tennessee. Guests of Sarasota trailer park, Sarasota, Florida, going in for a swim.
Skier on top of Cannon Mountain. Franconia Notch, New Hampshire.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Migrant laborer's family. Belle Glade, Florida].
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Horse in the corral. Quarter Circle U, Brewster-Arnold Ranch Company. Briney… Ranch horse on grazing land near Lame Deer, Montana.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spanish muskrat trapper in doorway of his marsh camp. Delacroix Island, Saint Bernard…
A rainy evening in New York City, looking north from University Place.
Lake Saint Mary on Going-to-the-Sun highway. Glacier National Park, Montana. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Stores in old mining town. Leadville, Colorado].
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wife and two children of unemployed mine worker. She has TB and syphilis. They are one…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Hereford cattle drinking in feedlot where they are being fattened. Lincoln, Nebraska].
Cotton carnival. Memphis, Tennessee. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Miner taking home provisions, Caples, West Virginia].
Students learn office and secretarial work by helping principal Robert Pierce. Gee's Bend, Alabama.
Guest of Sarasota trailer park, Sarasota, Florida, with his family, picnicking at the beach. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children at Greenbelt, Maryland] by Marion Post Wolcott
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Purebred Hereford cows and cattle purchased with a FSA (Farm Security Administration)…
Mrs. Ellis Adkins and her youngest child. The family are rehabilitation borrowers. There are seven children and this is…
Member of Allen Plantation cooperative association resting while hoeing cotton. Near Natchitoches, Louisiana. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: The "Patch," Chaplin, West Virginia].
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Testing a home-made screen for strength. Screening demonstration. Charles County, La…
Mulatto Worker on John Henry cotton plantation. He was talented in crafts and weaving. Melrose, Louisiana by Marion Post…
June in January, Miami Beach, Florida. Scandinavian tractor combine driver drinking water out of a jug in the field where they were harvesting wheat on the…
Member of Allen Plantation cooperative association resting while hoeing cotton. Near Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Legionnaire falls after picnic bench breaks at American Legion fish fry, Oldham County, Post 39, near Louisville, Kentucky…
Horse in the corral. Quarter Circle U, Brewster-Arnold Ranch Company. Briney, Montana. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Ranch horse on grazing land near Lame Deer, Montana].
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Men spiking logs to go up ramp into sawmill. It was working only halftime and was even…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Getting ready to dive into the pool at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Roadside Sign "Bible Belt" Greene County, Georgia by Marion Post Wolcott
day laborers brought in by truck from nearby towns waiting to be paid off for cotton picking and buy supplies inside…
Students at FSA (Farm Security Administration) project school, Prairie Farms, Montgomery, Alabama, during supervised outdoor…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Classing cotton in factor's office, Memphis, Tennessee]. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Religious sign on highway between Columbus and Augusta, Georgia, indicating revival of…
Mountains seen from highway. Glacier National Park, Montana.