A street in the slum area of the hill town of Lares, Puerto Rico. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239797/photo-image-face-person-road Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Snow in Providence, Rhode Island]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239774/photo-image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Sergeant George Camblair learning how to use a gas mask in a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242230/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Ledyard, Connecticut. Mr. T.L. Crouch, a Rogerine Quaker, preparing to carve the Thanksgiving turkey. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240014/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Franklin, Heard County, Georgia. A game of pool in the general store]. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240006/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Daughter of Mr. Buck Grant, preacher near Woodville, Greene County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239785/photo-image-face-person-shirt Free Image from public domain license Chicago, Illinois. Worker employed at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad repair shops. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240175/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Sergeant George Camblair learning how to use a gas mask in a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240454/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. A boxing match, part of the physical training program. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240233/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Lyman, Polish tobacco farmers and FSA Clients, Windsor Locks, Conn. by Jack Delano https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263072/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. A class in the handling of the pistol. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240221/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico (vicinity). Son of one of the FSA (Farm Security Administration) farmers on the tenant purchase… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241218/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Playing tennis at Fairmont Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240203/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Mr. Cary Williams, editor of the Greene County newspaper the "Greensboro Herald Journal." Greensboro, Georgia. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240012/photo-image-face-person-technology Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Preparing to send up the weather balloon at the weather bureau at the municipal… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239759/photo-image-face-person-balloon Free Image from public domain license Ensenada, Puerto Rico. Laborer wearing goggles as protection against the fumes and vapors of hot molasses at the South… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241198/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. Learning how to use the Thompson submachine gun. Firing from a kneeling… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242949/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Weather Bureau men preparing to send up the balloon for weather data. Municipal airport, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240023/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Mrs. T. M. Crouch, of Ledyard. Connecticut pouring some water over her twenty-pound turkey on Thanksgiving Day. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239677/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Direct postal telegraph wire at a truck service station on U.S. 1 (New York Avenue)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240004/photo-image-face-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Bowman, South Carolina. Sergeant John Riley of the 25th service group, Air Service Command, on leave at his home. He is… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240440/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. International youth assembly. Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Han, delegates representing Korea. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240457/photo-image-face-people-shirt Free Image from public domain license Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. A boxing match, part of the athletic program for all enlisted men. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240227/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Mr. J. H. Parham, barber and notary public, in his shop in Centralhatchee, Heard County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239913/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240068/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license At the electric furnace in the foundry of the Farrell-Birmingham Company, Ansonia, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239754/photo-image-person-fire-smoke Free Image from public domain license Daughter of Mr. Cicero Ward, FSA (Farm Security Administration) client. Greene County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239687/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Visitors watching planes through the window of the main waiting room at the municipal airport in Washington, D.C.. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239791/photo-image-person-planes-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. McCutchins, editor of the News and Banner, office, Franklin, Heard County… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240002/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license In a Hebrew school. Colchester, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240020/photo-image-paper-person-book Free Image from public domain license Mass at a Catholic church on the South Side, Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301143/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Bessemers "blooming" at the Jones and Laughlin Steel Company in Aliquippa… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239762/photo-image-sky-smoke-light Free Image from public domain license Colie Smith with the eighth member of the Smith family. Carroll County, Georgia (see general caption). Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239795/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license French-Canadian potato farmer on a farm near Caribou, Maine. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239917/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Nashville, Tennessee. Vultee Aircraft Company. Drilling holes for rivets in a fuselage in a sub-assembly line. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240204/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Mr. J.H. Parham, barber and notary public in Centralhatchee, Heard County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240010/photo-image-person-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Fort Madison, Iowa. Welding cracks in the cylinder head of a diesel engine at the Shopton locomotive shops of the Atchison… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240206/photo-image-person-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. A boxing match, part of the physical… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240449/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Chicago, Illinois. A worker in the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad locomotive repair shops. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240209/photo-image-face-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Greenville, South Carolina. Air Service Command. Writing a letter home. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240223/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Migratory worker on the Norfolk-Cape Charles Ferry, writing a postcard home to his parents. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239911/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. Union leader speaking to strikers at a meeting in the plaza].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241192/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Truck drivers shaving at truck service station on U.S. 1 (New York Avenue), Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239990/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Chicago, Illinois. Working on a locomotive at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad shops. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240186/photo-image-person-airplane-technology Free Image from public domain license At the bus station in Durham, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239989/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Rain and snow in Providence, Rhode Island. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239776/photo-image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Warner Robins, Georgia. Air Service Command, Robins Field. Learning to handle a carbine. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240442/photo-image-face-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: On the merry-go-round of a small American Legion carnival just outside Bellows Falls… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239778/photo-image-cloud-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Children in the slum area "Las Monjas" in Santurce, Puerto Rico. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239790/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. Learning how to use the Thompson submachine gun. Firing from a standing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240208/photo-image-people-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Sergeant George Camblair shaving in the morning at the camp. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240463/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Setting type in the local newspaper office in Franklin, Heard County, Georgia].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240022/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Miss Mary E. Steiner, of 2817 North Twelfth Street, a driver for the Yellow Cab Company. She had… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240453/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Young farm laborer, Stem, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239988/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Tapping a furnace in the foundry of the Farrell-Binmingham Company, Ansonia, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240017/photo-image-person-fire-light Free Image from public domain license Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Lunch time in the children's ward. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301341/image-plant-person-hospital Free Image from public domain license Nashville, Tennessee. Vultee Aircraft Company. Installing electric wiring in a fuselage. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240234/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license James Edwards, migratory agricultural laborer who has been following the seasons since 1928. Near Shawboro, North Carolina.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239914/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Old ex-slave on a farm near Greensboro, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239751/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Mr. McCutchins, editor of the News and Banner, office, Franklin, Heard County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240005/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Shoeing a horse in the barn of Mr. Emerson J. Leonard. Wallingford, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239793/photo-image-person-horse-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Italian metal worker at the Correct Manufacturing Company in Fallston Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241216/photo-image-face-person-cigarette Free Image from public domain license Nashville, Tennessee. Vultee Aircraft Company. In the engine installation section. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240201/photo-image-people-factory-man Free Image from public domain license Some of the scouts of Troop 446 who meet in the community center of the Ida B. Wells Housing Project. Chicago, Illinois (Boy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240235/photo-image-face-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license French-Canadian potato picker at the Woodman Potato Company farm eleven miles north of Caribou, Maine. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241220/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Greenville, South Carolina. Air Service Command. Men of the ordnance, supply and maintenance company of the 25th service… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240445/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Miner at Dougherty's mine, near Falls Creek, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239763/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. International youth assembly. Delegate representing the Philippines].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240459/photo-image-face-person-shirt Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrowers at a group meeting near Christiansted… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239775/photo-image-plant-hand-person Free Image from public domain license A sewing machine operator at "Levine & Levine" ladies coats who also runs a small farm near Colchester, Connecticut. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239694/photo-image-person-public-domain-factory Free Image from public domain license Mr. Cary Williams, editor of the Greene County newspaper the "Greensboro Herald Journal." Greensboro, Georgia. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241199/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240067/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Decatur, Alabama. Ingalls Shipbuilding Company. Workman. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240177/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Miner at Dougherty's mine, near Falls Creek, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239688/photo-image-face-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240066/photo-image-person-technology-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240074/photo-image-hand-person-art Free Image from public domain license Nashville, Tennessee. Vultee Aircraft Company. Riveting a fuselage on a sub-assembly line. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240191/photo-image-face-person-technology Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Chicago, Illinois. A retarder operator at the south hump at an Illinois Central… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240231/photo-image-person-technology-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239773/photo-image-paper-person-art Free Image from public domain license Greenville, South Carolina. Air Service Command. Men of the ordinance, supply and maintenance company of the 25th service… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240232/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Dr. S.J. Jackson, intern, ready to go into the operating room to assist in an… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301310/image-face-frame-person Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. International youth assembly. Mrs. Han, a delegate representing Korea. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240458/photo-image-face-person-shirt Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: In the main waiting room of the municipal airport in Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239794/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Migratory agricultural worker with seven others in the car on their way to Cranberry, New Jersey, for the potato season.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239907/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. Enlisted men going through the calisthenics routine. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240222/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Miss Lydia Monroe of Ringold, Louisiana, a student nurse. Her father is a machinist… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301249/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Joseph Oulette, French-Canadian FSA (Farm Security Administration) client. … https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239755/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Miss Rosaleen McCarren, one of the many women now working for the Supplee-Wills-Jones Milk Company.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240228/photo-image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Children studying in a Hebrew school in Colchester, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239786/photo-image-paper-people-art Free Image from public domain license Workman on the final assembly of a Pratt and Whitney "WASP" engine. East Hartford, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239918/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Plane coming in at the municipal airport, seen from the control tower, Washington… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240003/photo-image-face-person-plane Free Image from public domain license An airliner on the field seen through the window of the waiting room. Municipal airport, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239683/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license One of the machines that grinds wood into pulp at the Mississquoi Corporation paper mill, Sheldon, Springs, Vermont. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241207/photo-image-paper-person-smoke Free Image from public domain license