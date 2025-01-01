Production. Machine guns of various calibers. Agnes Mahan, bench lathe operator at a large Eastern firearms plant, makes oil… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241163/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Brakeman of an ore train at the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company, at Bingham… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240061/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Two of the four mighty engines of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers warm up at the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240070/photo-image-cloud-plant-sky Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. One of the huge landing wheels of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber ready for flight tests… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239877/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Production. Airplane propellers. Final assembly of blades into a two-way controllable Hamilton propeller for one of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239750/photo-image-plant-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. A woman riveter at the Boeing plant in Seattle attaches a sheet of the gleaming outer… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240057/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. An Army sentry guards new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the airfield of Boeing's Seattle… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239870/photo-image-cloud-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Fueling a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the airfield of Boeing's Seattle plant.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240194/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Crankshaft assembles for Pratt and Whitney airplane engines must undergo a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240398/photo-image-plant-person-planes Free Image from public domain license Production. Lead. Main street of Creede, Colorado. Creede, for many years a "ghost town," has resumed the activities that… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302246/image-person-sky-road Free Image from public domain license Production. Machine guns of various calibers. A drilling operation on the pawl pin of a machine gun in a large Eastern… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241264/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Production. Airplane propellers. Arthur Voss checks angles and makes final dimensional inspections of a propeller blade for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240393/photo-image-plant-person-art Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Man working on a mold (?)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242097/photo-image-plant-person-art Free Image from public domain license Production. Lead. Types of miners who work the lead mines near Creede, Colorado. Creede, for many years a "ghost town," has… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240684/photo-image-face-people-kid Free Image from public domain license Production. Airplane propellers. A three-bladed hydromatic propeller assembly for an American warplane is tested for oil… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240210/photo-image-plant-person-plane Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Tail parts for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers ready for assembly into the big warships of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240196/photo-image-plant-person-road Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Lubricating and servicing a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber for flight tests at the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240199/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242086/photo-image-plant-person-planes Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-7 F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. A team of workers… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242111/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Workers completing a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242106/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. An electric spot welding… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243465/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243054/photo-image-plant-person-planes Free Image from public domain license Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of Utah Copper… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241052/photo-image-sky-smoke-factory Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. 1200-horsepower Wright engines for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers ready for installation on… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241058/photo-image-plant-pattern-airplane Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Two of the four mighty engines of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber loom up against a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239689/photo-image-background-cloud-plant Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243464/photo-image-plant-person-planes Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. A landing wheel, with its huge rubber "shoe," is trundled out in a service tractor to a new B… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241086/photo-image-plant-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Pouring a lead die to be… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244193/photo-image-plant-person-planes Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243057/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plane, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243225/photo-image-face-person-space Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Octupus punching machine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243462/photo-image-plant-people-planes Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Another mighty B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber sets out on a test flight from the airfield of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241050/photo-image-cloud-plant-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243466/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Training women to operate buses and taxicabs]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243315/photo-image-face-people-sky Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17F heavy bomber. Checking electrical wiring assemblies for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the Boeing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241044/photo-image-plant-person-art Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Parts for a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber are cut on a routing machine in the Boeing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239919/photo-image-plant-person-art Free Image from public domain license Portrait of a woman training to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243313/photo-image-face-person-phone Free Image from public domain license Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Drilling holes in rear crank cases of single row Pratt and Whitney engines.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239985/photo-image-person-art-airplane Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243214/photo-image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243199/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243055/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. A completed Pratt and Whitney airplane motor ready for installation in a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240016/photo-image-plant-people-plane Free Image from public domain license Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of the Utah Copper… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302003/image-person-sky-technology Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. A team of men and women… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243203/photo-image-astronaut-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Production. Copper. Interior of large ball mill showing the iron balls which grind the ore to a fine size for subsequent… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301997/image-person-road-black-background Free Image from public domain license Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243319/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. A team of men and women… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243217/photo-image-plant-person-planes Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Tail view of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber ready for flight tests at the airfield of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240846/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243316/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243061/photo-image-plant-person-planes Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17F heavy bomber. A section of the "skin" that fits around the was new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers are… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241054/photo-image-paper-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243056/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17F heavy bomber. G.H. Knight and A. Johnson prepare the base for a plastic pattern of parts for B-17F (Flying… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241085/photo-image-plant-person-plastic Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17F heavy bomber. Working on the roof of a B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber swung over on its side in the Boeing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240863/photo-image-plant-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243047/photo-image-plant-person-art Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Women workers completing a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243201/photo-image-plant-person-book Free Image from public domain license Production. Lead. Reopened mine workings near Creede, Colorado. Creede, for many years a "ghost town," has resumed the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302245/image-plant-sky-tree Free Image from public domain license Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of the Utah Copper… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301990/image-sky-mountain-architecture Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243058/photo-image-plant-person-planes Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Workers completing assembly… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243219/photo-image-plant-people-planes Free Image from public domain license Production. Copper. One of the gas-heater roasters at the Arthur mill of the Utah Copper Company where molybdenum… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302009/image-person-technology-factory Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Kirksite dies for the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244191/photo-image-plant-person-planes Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Another mighty B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber sets out on a test flight from the airfield of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303428/image-plant-sky-airplane Free Image from public domain license Science and research. Mineral prospecting. Speed in metallurgical analysis, to match the rapidity with which the nation arms… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303408/image-person-golden-light Free Image from public domain license Production. Copper. A rotary car dumper discharging copper ore at the large crushing plant of the Magna mill of the Utah… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302855/image-plants-airplane-house Free Image from public domain license Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company at Bingham Canyon, Utah.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303834/image-person-mountain-nature Free Image from public domain license Production. Mercury. Drilling blast holes with a compressed air rock drill in a California mercury mine of the New Idria… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302829/image-plant-person-woman Free Image from public domain license Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Finished master piston rods of the one-piece type, awaiting assembly in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302139/image-airplane-factory-architecture Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Excavating and constructing open hearth… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307883/image-person-public-domain-nature Free Image from public domain license Production. Copper. A rotary car dumper drops the ore into the grizzlies, the larger sizes of ore sliding into the gyratory… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302780/image-person-factory-house Free Image from public domain license Production. Airplane propellers. New Hamilton propeller blades are inspected after face and camber profiling operations in a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301960/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Production. Lead. Belt conveyor discharging lead-silver ore into the ore bins of the concentrator at Creede, Colorade where… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303788/image-person-wood-factory Free Image from public domain license Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307104/image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Production. B-17 heavy bomber. A landing wheel, with its huge rubber "shoe," is… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307950/image-plant-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license Production. Copper. Conveyor belts carrying copper ore through a tunnel at the Magna mill of the Utah Copper Company. Its… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303753/image-plants-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mines of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308149/image-people-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307856/image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Production. Mercury. Mercury collected from the hoeing tables of a New Idria, California extraction plant of the New Idria… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302846/image-plant-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Production. Machine guns of various calibers. In the drop forge shop of a large firearms plant, a skilled operator shapes a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303589/image-plant-person-smoke Free Image from public domain license Production. Copper. Large-size motors are required to drive the ball mills at the Magna and Arthur mills of the Utah Copper… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303130/image-factory-arch-brick Free Image from public domain license Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. America's air power grows as our mighty industrial machine goes into high.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301942/image-plant-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Girl working on a machine.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308114/image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Twin rows of partial power section assemblies for Pratt and Whitney airplane… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301938/image-plant-pattern-airplane Free Image from public domain license Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307115/image-face-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17F heavy bomber. Raw material for the building of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers is stored in a warehouse at… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303347/image-background-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17F heavy bomber. Raw material for the building of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers is stored in a warehouse at… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303360/image-background-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Part of the open-pit workings of the Utah Copper Company, at Bingham Canyon, Utah. The steam… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303838/image-steam-smoke-mountain Free Image from public domain license Production. Airplane propellers. Assembled three-way Hamilton propellers ready for shipment, minus power section, from a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301908/image-plant-airplane-architecture Free Image from public domain license Production. Copper. A closeup of a disc-type filter showing how the dried copper concentrate is broken by expansion of the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303987/image-plant-person-woman Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307959/image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Track-laying crew at open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company at Bingham Canyon, Utah.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303796/image-plant-person-nature Free Image from public domain license Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the construction of a new steel mill which will… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307877/image-person-sky-smoke Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Magna, Utah. A rotary car dumper discharging copper ore at the mill]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307938/image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308139/image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Science and research. Studies of non-coking coals. Research workers at the Golden, Colorado field station of the U.S. Bureau… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303374/image-person-golden-technology Free Image from public domain license Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the construction of a new steel mill which will… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308115/image-person-public-domain-nature Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17F heavy bomber. H.J. Ross finishing a die for a part for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the Boeing plant… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301910/image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Production. Airplane propellers. Inspection of propeller blade finishes at Hartford, Connecticut, plant. The inspection… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303348/image-plant-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license