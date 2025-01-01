Conservation of durable goods. That's no idle whim of Uncle Sam's; these empty tubes you turn in before buying more are… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239923/photo-image-hand-person-kid Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Blood donors enjoying light refreshments before leaving the American Red Cross center. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307448/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Women in industry. Aircraft motor workers. A million dollar baby, not in terms of money but in her value to Uncle Sam… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239840/photo-image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Safe clothes for women war workers. The importance of keeping hair short and neat for industrial war work cannot be over… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239880/photo-image-face-cat-plant Free Image from public domain license A pre-marketing "must": prepare your shopping list by comparing "best buys" appearing in the newspapers. You'll save a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301845/image-face-paper-hand Free Image from public domain license I'll carry mine. There's nothing like a husky and willing escort to simplify a shopping expedition, now that deliveries of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241357/photo-image-person-book-woman Free Image from public domain license I'll carry mine. Junior should wipe that worried frown off his face, for he's doing his Uncle Sam a favor by sharing the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240029/photo-image-face-person-woman Free Image from public domain license Women in industry. Aircraft motor workers. A million dollar baby, not in terms of money but in her value to Uncle Sam… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239765/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Field trips for the "flying nun" pre-flight class, including… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337876/image-face-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license How to add years to the life of your electric cords: remove them gently but firmly from wall sockets. Don't pull or tug.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307568/image-hand-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Do you know why sugar must be rationed? Why you can't buy any more refrigerators or pleasure cars? There's plenty of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301915/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. OWI (Office of War Information) research workers]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244206/photo-image-face-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Manpower. Americans all. Machining medium tank parts in a Midwest plant during most of the daylight hours leaves Joe Gore… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239978/photo-image-plant-person-leaves Free Image from public domain license Production. Aircraft engines. A young African American worker stands ready to wash or "degrease" this airplane motor prior… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239924/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. Plant foremen point to 20-year-old Annie Tabor as one of their best lathe… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239872/photo-image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. To feed the nation's munitions furnaces, tons of scrap from America's attics and basements… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240030/photo-image-person-horse-animal Free Image from public domain license Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. To replace men who have been called to armed service, many young girls like 19… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240027/photo-image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Manpower. Former actress now aircraft worker. From central casting to aircraft casting! Erstwhile child star of the silent… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239447/photo-image-heart-plant-person Free Image from public domain license "Can I wear it today?" Attractive playsuits for daughter can be made from that old housedress, the one with the splitting… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240402/photo-image-person-woman-kid Free Image from public domain license Conservation of durable goods. So-o-o-o big! But still not quite big enough to sell to the junk man or give to the Red… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240400/photo-image-face-paper-hand Free Image from public domain license Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. Lineup of charging boxes awaiting the signal to start on the journey to the furnace floor of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240399/photo-image-person-road-factory Free Image from public domain license Jefferson Memorial. Within the Jefferson Memorial rotunda in Washington, D.C., stands this nineteen-foot statue of America's… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242060/photo-image-person-art-man Free Image from public domain license Some washing machine models requires oiling, others don't. Consult your instruction book before attempting a home-grease… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240406/photo-image-hand-person-book Free Image from public domain license Agriculture. Women on farms. There's a feminine hand at the controls of many of America's activities these days. Like many… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239767/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. OWI (Office of War Information) research workers]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243323/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Production. Willow Run bomber plant. An African American worker at the giant Willow Run bomber plant installs screws in one… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239801/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. A cannon that saw duty in World War I stands in the yard of a Chicago steel mill, ready to… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239997/photo-image-person-factory-architecture Free Image from public domain license All nursing and no play might make Frances Bullock (right) a dull girl! To preclude such a possibility, Army nurses hold… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244209/photo-image-person-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Women in war. Machine gun production operators. She carries a torch for the men of America's armed forces! Blonde, twenty… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239696/photo-image-plant-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Mrs. Frank Rogers picking pencil pod beans which she will dry and store for later use. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243224/photo-image-plant-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license I'll carry mine. Junior's express wagon comes of age and assumes new importance in wartime America's shopping expeditions.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240018/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license California shipyard workers. These shipbuilders enjoy a scenic ride to work every day aboard a special ferry going from San… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241366/photo-image-face-person-man Free Image from public domain license Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. A good day's work done, employees of a large Midwest supercharger plant line up to… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239697/photo-image-plant-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Production. Aircraft engines. A skilled mechanic and determined war worker, Zed W. Robinson, proves that skin pigment bears… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239833/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Charlottesville, Virginia. Statue of Jefferson at the University of Virginia]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243328/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, D.C. U.S. Army transport nurse Eleanor Whalen and Lieutenant Frances Bullock on the steps.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243460/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospital Free Image from public domain license Agriculture. Women on farms. Like many another U.S. farmer's wife, Mrs. Harold Sontag of Maple Park, Illinois, takes an… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239991/photo-image-face-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. To replace men who have been called to armed service, many young girls like 19… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239702/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license I'll carry mine. A boon for wartime shoppers, this cart is one of the various carry alls which have been devised to help… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239761/photo-image-person-black-architecture Free Image from public domain license Agriculture. Women on farms. Like many another U.S. farmer's wife, Mrs. Harold Sontag of Maple Park, Illinois, takes an… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239859/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Conservation of durable goods. As good as new after several years of use, this dripolator has been treated with kindness and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239819/photo-image-person-kitchen-work Free Image from public domain license Rockville (vicinity), Maryland. Private Harvey Horton, visiting the N.C. Stiles dairy farm while on furlough from Fort… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244202/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Victory Gardens--for family and country. Guiding hand behind the establishment of many West coast Victory Gardens, Professor… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241365/photo-image-plant-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland. Student nurses learning anatomy. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244200/photo-image-people-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Housing. Manitowac, Wisconsin. To provide homes for hundreds of naval and civilian employees of the Manitowac, Wisconsin… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239804/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. A former bank clerk and a college graduate who majored in physics, find war jobs… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239764/photo-image-plant-hand-person Free Image from public domain license California shipyard workers. Eight hours of work in a Richmond, California shipyard find these two workers grateful for the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241356/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. A worker guides the magnet which unloads steel scrap from open freight cars to the waiting… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239998/photo-image-person-man-guns Free Image from public domain license War workers' nursery. Children of war-working mothers find plenty to do in modern nursery schools. Painting with water… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302244/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Field trips for the "flying nun" pre-flight class, including… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307435/image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Women in industry. Tool production. Trained to catch the tiniest defect in the smallest drill, this attractive, young… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302173/image-face-paper-plant Free Image from public domain license Women in war. Machine gun production operators. A woman's place is on the production line in this Midwest plant which has… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302136/image-plant-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Salvage. Backwoods auto graveyard. Maybe the one that got away was bigger, but this is a fair-sized catch for Uncle Sam's… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302231/image-plant-sky-tree Free Image from public domain license Women in industry. Gas mask production. Don't let their youth and good looks deceive you, these two young workers are… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302230/image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. A cannon that saw duty in World War I stands in the yard of a Chicago steel mill, ready to… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301861/image-sky-smoke-factory Free Image from public domain license If your refrigerator is a separate unit, see that there is a two-and-a-half-inch clearance between it and the wall behind… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301838/image-face-person-shirt Free Image from public domain license Baseball players in war production. Three major leaguers put the diamond behind them and get to work for Uncle Sam in the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304012/image-people-baseball-factory Free Image from public domain license Conversion. Pianos to airplane motors. The lost chord won't be found till the war is over! One of the last electric organs… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301948/image-background-person-plane Free Image from public domain license Production. Aircraft engines. Two of the nation's millions of war workers attach cylinder barrels to one of the "green"… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302637/image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. To feed the nation's munitions furnaces, tons of scrap from America's attics and basements… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302172/image-person-sky-architecture Free Image from public domain license Agriculture. Women on farms. The horses, cows, and chickens cared for, Mrs. Harold Sontag of Maple Park, Illinois, starts… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301870/image-cows-person-horses Free Image from public domain license Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, D.C. U.S. Army transport nurse Eleanor Whalen, Major Edward Rector and Lieutenant Frances… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307941/image-face-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Salvage. Backwoods auto graveyard. Maybe the one that got away was bigger, but this is a fair-sized catch for Uncle Sam's… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301871/image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Gasoline rationing. A pre-war sign gives unnecessary warning to wartime motorists, when there are any, as weekday traffic on… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302212/image-plant-sky-tree Free Image from public domain license Many sewing machines require regular oiling. If yours is one of these, treat it accordingly. Read your instruction book or… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301970/image-person-art-book Free Image from public domain license I'll carry mine. Delivery vans, 1942 style, line up outside a Greenbelt, Maryland, grocery store awaiting customers. Tire… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301956/image-person-woman-hospital Free Image from public domain license Women in industry. Gas mask production. The finished gas mask face pieces in the foreground were just flaps of rubber… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301925/image-face-plant-hands Free Image from public domain license A Coast Guard motor lifeboat provides escort to San Francisco's crab fishermen as a wartime precaution. This naval… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304071/image-person-sky-golden Free Image from public domain license Women in industry. Tool production. Maybe it isn't Shakespeare, but it makes sense to the employees of this drill and tool… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302228/image-face-paper-plant Free Image from public domain license "Share The Meat" recipes. Baked bean loaf. Mix ingredients well and shape into a loaf. Place in shallow pan, pour a little… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301972/image-person-kitchen-shape Free Image from public domain license Manpower. Americans all. Rejoicing in the opportunity to help free his native Greece and keep the Nazis from America's… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301858/image-plant-person-art Free Image from public domain license Manpower. Americans all. Though his parents were born in the "old country" and European customs are maintained in his home… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303370/image-plants-person-factory Free Image from public domain license Jefferson Memorial. Exterior of the Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C. Dedicated on the third president's bi-centennial… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303792/image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Women in industry. Tool production. "X" marks the kind of work being done by these women cutoff machine operators who are… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301926/image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Women in industry. Tool production. Two of nearly 1,000 women who "keep 'em rolling" in a large Midwest drill and tool… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301917/image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license [Mrs. Wright Hendricks] putting dried corn in paper bags, storing it for later use. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307458/image-face-paper-plant Free Image from public domain license "Share The Meat" recipes. Braised stuffed heart. For the stuffing, chop an onion and a stalk of celery into two tablespoons… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302235/image-heart-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower. Grain threshing. The ripe kernels of grain flowing from this threshing machine will help keep America, and her… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301868/image-person-nature-man Free Image from public domain license Wartime food demonstration. A new and important home front activity, the wartime food demonstration is rapidly becoming a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302923/image-person-woman-hospital Free Image from public domain license Baseball players in war production. George Stovall, retired manager of the Cleveland Indians, does his bit at the California… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303127/image-face-person-baseball Free Image from public domain license Rockville (vicinity), Maryland. Private Harvey Horton, visiting the N.C. Stiles dairy farm while on furlough from Fort… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308182/image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower. Americans all. Their common hatred of fascism bridges the gulf in ancestory of these two Americans, one of Irish… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301920/image-plant-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Rockville (vicinity), Maryland. Private Harvey Horton, visiting the N.C. Stiles dairy farm while on furlough from Fort… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307962/image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license California shipyard workers. Thousands of workers bound for the Richmond shipyards in San Francisco's East bay area leave… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303791/image-person-cross-water Free Image from public domain license You'll probably find new friends during this war, but you may not find a new refrigerator, so keep yours in good condition.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302236/image-person-technology-man Free Image from public domain license Wartime food demonstration. Explaining methods of "extending" meats now that rationing is limiting civilian meat purchases… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303836/image-hand-people-shirt Free Image from public domain license Mrs. Harry Mercer and neighbor Betty McClay, picking corn to be dried and stored for home use. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307123/image-plant-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Safe clothes for women war workers. Applying for a standard uniform at the Bendix supply center, Eunice Kimball is given a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303733/image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. OWI (Office of War Information) research workers. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307454/image-face-person-book Free Image from public domain license Cardinal "don't" for housekeepers: don't put hot food into the refrigerator. Allow cooked foods to cool to room temperature… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301923/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license You'll probably find new friends during this war, but you may not find a new refrigerator, so keep yours in good condition.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302174/image-technology-food-milk Free Image from public domain license For insurance against the Axis, buy defense bonds and stamps. You can get them at your bank, post office, department store… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301848/image-person-woman-hospital Free Image from public domain license Production. Aircraft engines. Reconditioning used spark plugs for reuse in testing airplane motors, Mighnon Gunn operates… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301929/image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland. A student nurse feeding a convalescent youngster. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308180/image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Victory Gardens--for family and country. Frequent watering of the Victory Garden is necessary during the early stages of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303422/image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Women in essential services. Ethel Peterson, twenty-seven, an expert lift-truck operator at the Paraffine Company in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302806/image-person-women-factory Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. A blood donor enjoying a glass of water before leaving the American Red Cross center. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307462/image-face-person-cross Free Image from public domain license Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. A man-sized machine and a man-sized job are effectively handled by 21-year-old… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302242/image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license