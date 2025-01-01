Conversion. Rowing shells to life rafts. Before conversion to war production, the New England plant employing this veteran… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303393/image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license laborers carrying and laying railroad ties for a spur line into a coal storage space for the federal government. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241318/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Subcontracting. Passaic home workshop pool. George Carell's seven-year-old son likes to watch his father produce essential… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239805/photo-image-hand-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. Deck of Old Glory covered with 85,000 pounds of rosefish. Production. Submarine chasers. An answer to the U-boats: more subchasers. A husky arc welder has just finished a job on one… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239873/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A Griffith consumers oil tank truck showing the driver opening the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339257/image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license "You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Getting into the spirit of his role in "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" is Abrasha… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241375/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Judy takes a shot at the Axis. Judy Canova, star of stage and screen, opens her personal salvage drive for scrap rubber by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239841/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. A lookout climbs the cables high above "Old Glory's" deck to check the location of other… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241331/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Victory food from American waters. A lookout climbs the cables high above Old Glory's deck to check on location of other… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240049/photo-image-person-art-sky Free Image from public domain license Manpower. African American shipyard workers. Skills which contributed to America's success in World War I are vital to our… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239441/photo-image-hand-person-music Free Image from public domain license Press conference with General Chu Shih-Ming. On the fifth anniversary of the Chinese-Japanese War, Major General Chu Shih… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239879/photo-image-face-person-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Conversion of the Shoreham Hotel furnace from oil to coal burning… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241345/photo-image-face-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Junior commando spirits ran high when children of all creeds and colors sang together the national… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239843/photo-image-face-people-shirt Free Image from public domain license "You Can't Do Business With Hitler," a series of radio shows, written and produced by the radio section of the Office of War… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241810/photo-image-face-paper-people Free Image from public domain license "You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Rehearsing for the radio show "You Can't Do Business With Hitler" are (left to right)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241814/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. A young boy, probably a fisherman of tomorrow, because many of the boys will follow their fathers… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242342/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. Shoveling fish into the rotary scaler at a fish packing plant. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242096/photo-image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license "You Can't Do Business With Hitler." You might guess from his gestures that Abrasha Robofsky is rehearsing for his portrayal… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241811/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Two barefoot junior commandos in Roanoke, Virginia, wriggle their toes with delight as they study… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240192/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license "You Can't Do Business With Hitler." Elwood Hoffman writes the script for "You Can't Do Business With Hitler," transcribed… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241802/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. On board a fishing vessel. Portrait of a fisherman. On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. Operating the winch. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242341/photo-image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Training. Work Projects Administration (WPA) vocational school. Skilled automobile mechanics are of vital importance to our… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241079/photo-image-person-factory-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Manpower. bomber plant workers. American manpower draws its skills from various… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298692/image-plant-person-plastic Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. Crew members throw overboard excess ice from "Old Glory's" hold. Fishermen allow a proportion of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244298/photo-image-person-public-domain-fish Free Image from public domain license Training. Work Projects Administration (WPA) vocational school. The flame of the welder's torch is today's flame of freedom!… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239798/photo-image-person-light-headphones Free Image from public domain license Transportation. Car pooling at Glenn Martin. Aircraft workers at the Glenn Martin aircraft plant solve some of their… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239766/photo-image-plant-people-shirt Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Conversion of the Shoreham Hotel furnace from oil to coal burning system. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244199/photo-image-face-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Conversion. Rowing shells to life rafts. At his old job making rowing shells for varsity crews, this veteran craftsman now… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303353/image-face-frame-hand Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. A young Gloucester boy, probably a fisherman of tommorrow, because many of the boys follow their… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307951/image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Fort Myer, Virginia. Jeeps on parade at Fort Myer, Virginia, at ceremonies honoring Staff Sergeant Jackson L. Dietz, Jr. and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302596/image-plant-person-fire Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. A Galliher and Huguely Inc. truck, showing a close-up view of one of the tires. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307451/image-public-domain-car-photo Free Image from public domain license Victory food from American waters. Crew members throw overboard excess ice from Old Glory's hold. Fishmen allow a proportion… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303435/image-person-ocean-fish Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. Striking good fishing grounds, fishermen load their boat with rosefish. Only a thin slice from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307954/image-person-public-domain-fish Free Image from public domain license Fort Myer, Virginia. Husky six-foot soldiers stand in review at ceremonies at Fort Myer, Virginia, honoring Staff Sergeant… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302791/image-plant-person-fire Free Image from public domain license Victory food from American waters. The crew members are up at dawn and put in their trawl for the morning catch. Since… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303308/image-person-sky-ocean Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. Immediately after being caught, rosefish are shovled into the hold for packing in ice. Once… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308183/image-person-animal-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Conversion. Rowing shells to life rafts. In a plant producing rowing shells and model ships, life rafts for the Navy are the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303346/image-plant-person-man Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Captain Charles Wentworth, a junior commando in Roanoke, Virginia, hands… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301851/image-face-hands-people Free Image from public domain license Fort Myer, Virginia. A sergeant at Fort Myer, Virginia demonstrates a "walkie-talkie" in the field. This is the latest and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302922/image-cloud-face-hand Free Image from public domain license Production. Submarine chasers. Out of commission for the duration. A pleasure yacht is laid up at the yard of an Eastern… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301930/image-person-sky-water Free Image from public domain license Victory food from American waters. At the docks in Gloucester, Massachusetts, crew members prepare their trawler for a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303418/image-person-sky-line Free Image from public domain license Victory food from American waters. The ship docked, canvas baskets filled with rosefish go ashore where they will be… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303674/image-person-art-man Free Image from public domain license Transportation. Car pooling at Glenn Martin. Workers at Glenn Martin aircraft plant enter the auto of a fellow worker who… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301924/image-plant-person-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier drinking from a G.I. water canteen]. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307436/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Subcontracting. Passaic home workshop pool. Home of George Carell in Passaic, New Jersey. Mr. Carell operates a home… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301931/image-sky-house-nature Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A close-up view of a tire on a commercial truck]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307441/image-shadow-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Victory food from American waters. At sunset fishermen mend nets torn by rocks on the ocean floor. A shortage of linen twine… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303304/image-sunset-face-person Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. At the docks crew members prepare their trawlers for a week's voyage. Most of the fishermen come… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308189/image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. Uncle Sam's small-fry fighter's, like this junior commando scrap collector in Roanoke, Virginia… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302237/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Conversion. Rowing shells to life rafts. Though they look like satin cushions, these smoothly sanded instrument protectors… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303412/image-person-airplane-factory Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. A woman shore worker in the fish packing industry eating her lunch. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307944/image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308185/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. John Riberia [i.e., Ribeiro], captain of the fishing trawler Old Glory, kissing his wife before… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339687/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Conservation. Truck tires runs 146,000 miles. This truck tire has run 146,000 miles. It is now planned to retreat it with a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308597/image-face-person-woman Free Image from public domain license Posting ceiling prices in foreign languages. Charles Ruggiero, clerk in a grocery store in New York's Italian section… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307845/image-face-person-burger Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. A Galliher and Huguely, Inc. truck, showing two men looking at one of the tires. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339856/image-shadow-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. "Neither rain nor snow...nor gloom of night...stays these couriers from the completion of their… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307925/image-person-road-woman Free Image from public domain license On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A Nantucket dragger, or New England type otter trawler, the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339699/image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Transportation. Car pooling at Glenn Martin. Car pooling at the Glenn Martin aircraft plant. The personnel manager, who… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306530/image-plant-person-man Free Image from public domain license Victory food from American waters. Typical pier hand on docks at Gloucester, Massachusetts. A famous fishing center for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307348/image-hand-person-fish Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Gloucester, Massachusetts. The fishermen's church]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339691/image-person-sky-cross Free Image from public domain license On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A converted line trawler. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339688/image-sky-ocean-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A soldier operating a heavy duty tractor]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339385/image-plant-person-forest Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. "The Lady of Good Voyages" a statue on the fishermen's church. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339701/image-person-sky-cross Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts Four soldiers of the United States Army Engineer Corps… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339453/image-face-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. A United States Government truck equipped with a winch and double tires for heavy hauling. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339456/image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. One of the fishing crew. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339681/image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. A whale codfish, the fish that was probably reponsible for the early explorations in this part of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339892/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Transportation. Car pooling at Glenn Martin. On the "auto pooling" bulletin board in the Glenn Martin aircraft plant, car… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306852/image-paper-frame-plant Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. Captain John Riberia [i.e., Ribeiro] on the fishing trawler "Old Glory". Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339156/image-face-person-music Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. A monument erected as a tribute to fishermen. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340053/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. Winch control men intent on seeing to it that the proper… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339954/image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license On board a fishing vessel out from Gloucester, Massachusetts. A winch man at the controls who has an important job as he… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339903/image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. A fisherman. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339897/image-face-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. Heavy nets slide down Old Glory's side at fishing grounds off the New England coast where… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340057/image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. A dragger alongside a wharf. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339933/image-person-public-domain-water Free Image from public domain license Gloucester, Massachusetts. Immediately after being caught, rosefish are shoveled into the hold for packing in ice. Once… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340044/image-person-public-domain-fish Free Image from public domain license Fort Belvoir, Virginia. A sergeant issuing orders over a loud speaker. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339147/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license