Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241376/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Sign at waterfront, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242049/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241744/photo-image-person-public-domain-nature Free Image from public domain license Crab cooker which holds about seven barrels of crabs. The cooking process lasts for thirty minutes and is done by live steam… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240955/photo-image-background-steam-wood Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240959/photo-image-person-animal-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240957/photo-image-people-tree-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Oyster tongers, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240962/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license "Yak" Stein, a local fisherman. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240961/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Culling board of oyster boat, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240964/photo-image-wood-public-domain-water Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301185/image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Oyster tongers. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241704/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Filling the stalls for the coming day. Rock Point oyster house. Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306514/image-person-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Oyster tongers. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306300/image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) personnel at Washington, D.C. tourist camp. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318758/image-person-tree-baseball Free Image from public domain license Jim Johnson, a young fishing boat captain. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318450/image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Unloading oysters. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323425/image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Part of a basket of selects. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241377/photo-image-person-wood-animal Free Image from public domain license Dumping crabs into cooker. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318732/image-plant-person-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318465/image-person-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318442/image-person-beach-ocean Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318724/image-person-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318454/image-person-beach-ocean Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jim Johnson, a young fishing boat captain. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318475/image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318446/image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318444/image-person-sky-beach Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailer drivers]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318761/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339809/image-road-architecture-city Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318669/image-person-sky-beach Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301238/image-architecture-car-city Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259923/photo-image-person-wood-animal Free Image from public domain license Oyster shucker at Rock Point oyster house. Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12268700/photo-image-person-public-domain-factory Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259895/photo-image-person-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260034/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Oyster tongers, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259881/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailer drivers getting instructions. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259848/photo-image-person-phone-airplane Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259883/photo-image-person-animal-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jim Johnson, a young fishing boat captain. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260047/photo-image-face-people-sky Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Crab cooker which holds about seven barrels of crabs. The cooking process lasts for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260089/photo-image-background-steam-smoke Free Image from public domain license Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260051/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers, Washington, D.C. tourist camp]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259767/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers at Washington, D.C. tourist camp]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259877/photo-image-plant-grass-sky Free Image from public domain license Fish at waterfront market, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259878/photo-image-animal-public-domain-fish Free Image from public domain license Tonging and culling oysters. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267716/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Waterfront marker, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12261831/photo-image-person-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers at Washington, D.C. tourist camp]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259889/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260041/photo-image-person-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259885/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eastern shoreman checking motor before leaving for home. Rock Point, Maryland].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259875/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dumping crabs into cooker. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259912/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospital Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Advertisement for tourists on U.S. 1 between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259900/photo-image-plant-public-domain-nature Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Bystanders and police escort inspecting a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259849/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eastern shoreman leaving for home after unloading a day's catch of crabs. The boat… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260090/photo-image-person-sky-ocean Free Image from public domain license Sorting crabs for grade before shipment at Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259765/photo-image-person-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Waterfront restaurant, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260049/photo-image-person-public-domain-window Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259898/photo-image-people-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259871/photo-image-person-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dumping crabs into cooker. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259907/photo-image-person-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259893/photo-image-person-sky-tree Free Image from public domain license Completed cinder block house at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12270782/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Manufacturer's nameplate on FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailer. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259925/photo-image-public-domain-door-architecture Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dumping crabs into cooker. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259888/photo-image-person-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Oyster tonger, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259753/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Bystanders and police escort inspecting a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259897/photo-image-person-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Washington Memorial. Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12268705/photo-image-sky-public-domain-brick Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259902/photo-image-plant-people-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259874/photo-image-plant-sky-tree Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260086/photo-image-person-animal-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260036/photo-image-person-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Shuck pile. Rock Point, Maryland. These shells are returned to river to start new beds. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267727/photo-image-road-public-domain-architecture Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers].… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259763/photo-image-plant-people-grass Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers, Washington, D.C. tourist camp. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259882/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Oyster tonger. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267971/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Oyster tonger. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267692/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Advertisement for tourists on U.S. 1 between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260040/photo-image-plant-person-grass Free Image from public domain license Inspecting FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260033/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers, Washington D.C. tourist camp. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259847/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers at Washington, D.C. tourist camp. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259910/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license U.S. FSA (Farm Security Administration)--later U.S. OWI (Office of War Information) photograph laboratory in the auditor's… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289753/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-kitchen Free Image from public domain license Drum used to cook crabs. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12268717/photo-image-beach-ocean-wood Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12261829/photo-image-person-sky-ocean Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dumping crabs into cooker. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260045/photo-image-face-person-wood Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Waterfront restaurant, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259901/photo-image-dog-person-animal Free Image from public domain license View of construction at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12271639/photo-image-person-sky-tree Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Back of a trailer. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260053/photo-image-public-domain-house-nature Free Image from public domain license Oyster tongers. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267731/photo-image-person-public-domain-man Free Image from public domain license Visiting Washington Monument. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267707/photo-image-people-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259850/photo-image-person-sky-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Advertisement for tourists on U.S. 1 between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260048/photo-image-plant-public-domain-nature Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers at Washington, D.C. tourist camp]. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260046/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Linking up for the parade. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260044/photo-image-plant-people-sky Free Image from public domain license