Band concert. Vermont. Lincoln. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269582/photo-image-person-public-domain-architecture Free Image from public domain license Waterfalls in Watkins Glen, New York. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241685/photo-image-person-ocean-mountain Free Image from public domain license Workers like this are turning out ships and planes, and we must grow food for them. Look at those muscles! Good food makes… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242051/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license John Cassels, executive assistant to Commissioner Elliott, Consumer Division, National Defense Price Commission. Former… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240047/photo-image-face-person-phone Free Image from public domain license Captain A.B. Reed, U.S. Navy (Retired), liaison officer, Navy, and Office of Production Management (OPM). Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239674/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Robert H. Ridgway, consultant for scrap iron and steel, Materials Branch, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239977/photo-image-paper-person-book Free Image from public domain license Robert E. Wilson, consultant, petroleum unit, Chemical and Allied Products Section, Materials Branch, Office of Production… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240024/photo-image-face-person-book Free Image from public domain license W. Averill Harrison, now in London on special duty. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240038/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license James W. Young, Director of Communications Division, Office of Commercial and Cultural Relations between the American… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239733/photo-image-face-person-book Free Image from public domain license H.K. Masters, consultant of miscellaneous minerals, Materials Branch, Production Management. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239711/photo-image-paper-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Hayden Raynor, assistant to Mr. Stettinius, Division of Priorities. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239710/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Hayden Raynor, assistant to Mr. Stettinius, Division of Priorities. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239745/photo-image-face-person-book Free Image from public domain license W.S. Tower, industry, member of the Steel Priority Committee. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239724/photo-image-paper-person-book Free Image from public domain license Dr. William Y. Elliott, consultant, Industrial Division of Office of Production Management (OPM). Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239675/photo-image-paper-person-technology Free Image from public domain license W.L. Finger, chief consultant, rubber unit, Materials Branch, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239715/photo-image-paper-person-technology Free Image from public domain license L.W. Smith, assistant consultant, Lumber and Timber Products Unit. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240013/photo-image-paper-people-wood Free Image from public domain license W.L. Finger, chief consultant, rubber unit, Materials Branch, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239981/photo-image-paper-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Earl M. McGowin, assistant consultant, lumber and timber products, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240039/photo-image-paper-people-book Free Image from public domain license L.W. Smith, assistant consultant, Lumber and Timber Products Unit. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239716/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license E.A. Brand, consultant, leather unit, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239721/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Joseph L. Weiner. Assistant Administrator in Charge of Civilian Supply. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240054/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license L.W. Smith, assistant consultant, lumber and timber products unit. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239723/photo-image-paper-person-cross Free Image from public domain license W. Averill Harriman, now in London on special duty. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239712/photo-image-person-phone-technology Free Image from public domain license W.S. Tower, industry, member of the Steel Priority Committee. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240048/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license C.E. Adams, consultant to the director, Priorities Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239720/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license E.A. Brand, consultant, leather unit, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239734/photo-image-face-person-technology Free Image from public domain license R.J. Lynch, executive assistant to the Director of Priorities. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239735/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Blackwell Smith, assistant director of priorities in charge of policy. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240040/photo-image-person-technology-black Free Image from public domain license C.W. Boyce, consultant, Pulp and Paper Unit, Materials Division Office of Production Management (OPM). Secretary, Kraft… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240803/photo-image-paper-person-book Free Image from public domain license H.K. Masters, consultant of Minerals and Metals, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239708/photo-image-paper-person-technology Free Image from public domain license E. Vogelsang, consultant on tin, Metals and Minerals Section. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239737/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license A.L. Viles, producers' representative on the Rubber Priorities Committee. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240788/photo-image-person-man-table Free Image from public domain license R.J. Lund, consultant on miscellaneous minerals, Materials Branch, Production Management (right). Robert H. Ridgway (left)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239669/photo-image-person-technology-man Free Image from public domain license Robert E. Wilson, consultant, petroleum unit, Chemical and Allied Products Section, Materials Branch, Office of Production… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239732/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Samuel E. Neel, attorney in Office of the General Counsel, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239739/photo-image-face-person-book Free Image from public domain license G.R. Holden, consultant, Aluminum and Magnesium Unit, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239671/photo-image-paper-person-book Free Image from public domain license A.L. Viles, producers' representative on the Rubber Priorities Committee. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239741/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Samuel E. Neel, attorney in Office of the General Counsel, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239670/photo-image-paper-person-book Free Image from public domain license Robert H. Ridgway, consultant for Scrap Iron and Steel, Materials Branch, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239673/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license C.W. Kellogg, chief consultant, heat light and power unit, Materials Branch, Production Division. Sourced from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239726/photo-image-face-paper-hand Free Image from public domain license Mark S. Massel. Cost consultant to the Bureau of Research and Statistics, on loan to the Division of Purchases, Office of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240044/photo-image-face-person-man Free Image from public domain license R.C. Allen, consultant, ferrous minerals and alloys, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239717/photo-image-face-paper-people Free Image from public domain license Roy Jackson, former administrative officer for Office of Production Management (OPM). Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239728/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license R.C. Allen, consultant, ferrous minerals and alloys, Production Division. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239709/photo-image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Howard C. Sykes, chief, stockpile and shipping imports Branch Division of Materials, Production Division, Office of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239672/photo-image-paper-person-phone Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254674/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Black milk. This baby is getting a mixture of coffee, sugar and water instead of milk, which is too expensive. San Juan… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323410/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Dr. D.P. Morgan, Consultant on Chemical and Allied Products, Office of Production Management (OPM). Formerly with Scudder… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302123/image-person-book-technology Free Image from public domain license Robert L. Hallett, Consultant on Tin, Metals and Minerals Section, Office of Production Management (OPM). Chief Chemist of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302127/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license William Jay Hoff, Attorney in Office of the General Counsel, Production Division; ex-assistant, Corporation Counsel, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302122/image-face-people-man Free Image from public domain license Dr. C.K. Leith, Consultant on Minerals, Office of Production Management (OPM). Formerly professor in Geology at University… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301957/image-face-person-technology Free Image from public domain license William Jay Hoff, Attorney in Office of the General Counsel, Production Division; ex-assistant, Corporation Counsel, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301965/image-paper-person-man Free Image from public domain license W.A. Hauck, Consultant, Steel Unit Division, Office of Production Management (OPM). Formerly assistant comptroller… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301976/image-paper-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Buying seed for the victory garden. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300147/image-face-paper-plant Free Image from public domain license William Jay Hoff, Attorney in Office of the General Counsel, Production Division; ex-assistant, Corporation Counsel, New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302130/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license R.C. Allen, Consultant, Ferrous Mineral and Alloys Production Division (right), and Dr. C.K. Leith, Consultant on Minerals… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301966/image-person-technology-man Free Image from public domain license Dr. Ernest W. Reid, Assistant Chief, Chemical and Allied Products. Formerly Senior Industrial Fellow, Mellon Institute.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301961/image-person-book-technology Free Image from public domain license Robert L. Hallett, Consultant on Tin, Metals and Minerals Section, Office of Production Management (OPM). Chief Chemist of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302124/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Dr. Ernest W. Reid, Assistant Chief, Chemical and Allied Products. Formerly Senior Industrial Fellow, Mellon Institute.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301963/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Dr. Ernest W. Reid, Assistant Chief, Chemical and Allied Production. Formerly Senior Industrial Fellow, Mellon Institute.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301978/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license W.A. Hauck, Consultant, Steel Unit Division, Office of Production Management (OPM). Formerly assistant comptroller… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302129/image-face-person-book Free Image from public domain license Robert L. Hallett, Consultant on Tin, Metals and Minerals Section, Office of Production Management (OPM). Chief Chemist of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301971/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300184/image-face-person-baseball Free Image from public domain license Dr. Carl C. Monrad, Consultant, Petroleum Unit, Industrial Materials, Petroleum, Chemical, and Allied Products Section… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306770/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294416/photo-image-people-tree-road Free Image from public domain license Dr. C.K. Leith, Consultant on Minerals, Office of Production Management (OPM). Formerly professor in Geology at University… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307044/image-face-person-book Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254565/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Signs outside general store. Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269549/photo-image-sticker-road-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Street scene, Middlebury, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254680/photo-image-person-public-domain-brick Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254505/photo-image-face-shadow-plant Free Image from public domain license Dr. C. K. Leith, Consultant on Mineral, Office of Production Management (OPM). Formerly professor in Geology at University… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307049/image-face-people-book Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Microfilming Chinese documents. Library of Congress. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338458/image-person-book-technology Free Image from public domain license Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254502/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Batt, William L. Director, Materials Division, Office of Production Management (OPM). Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306790/image-people-man-table Free Image from public domain license R.C. Allen, Consultant, Ferrous Minerals and Alloys, Production Division (right), and Dr. C.K. Leith, Consultant on… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307053/image-face-people-technology Free Image from public domain license T. Munford Boyd, Assistant Legal Counsel, Priorities Division. Attorney in Charlottesville, Virginia. Sourced from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306802/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Dr. D.F. Morgan, Consultant on Chemical and Allied Products, Office of Production Management (OPM). Formerly with Scudder… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307048/image-face-people-book Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300142/image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Farm woman washing clothes in her motor-driven washing machine. Near Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269560/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254516/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license One-room schoolhouse closed for the summer. Bristol Notch, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12299444/image-cloud-plant-grass Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Conversation on the common, Vergennes, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254518/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Interior of general store. South Lincoln, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269562/photo-image-person-public-domain-factory Free Image from public domain license Roadside fur stand near Long Lake, New York. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267665/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Farmer in his potato field near Bristol, Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12269584/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Church social and luncheon, Bristol, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12254693/photo-image-plant-people-tree Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294388/photo-image-plant-people-sky Free Image from public domain license Inauguration day, 1941, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267667/photo-image-person-public-domain-architecture Free Image from public domain license Low-cost housing model. Farm Security Administration. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12266531/photo-image-plant-person-animal Free Image from public domain license [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. President Roosevelt reviewing the Memorial Day parade]. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12288979/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Memorial Day parade. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289004/photo-image-person-public-domain-architecture Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294435/photo-image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Setting out young plants. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294688/photo-image-face-shadow-plant Free Image from public domain license Washington, D.C. Victory gardening in the Northwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294402/photo-image-public-domain-soil Free Image from public domain license