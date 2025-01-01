Rochester, New York. Howard and Earl Babcock playing in front of their house with their cycles. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12293694/photo-image-shadow-people-road Free Image from public domain license Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock and his two sons, Earl and Howard, fishing on Sunday afternoon. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12293711/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock tuning in for war news. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12293710/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Rochester, New York. Earl and Howard Babcock looking over one of the model airplanes which Howard built. Rochester, New York. The two Babcock boys having a little fun before going to sleep. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock watching while Howard, his brother, in his Boy Scout uniform, practices tying knots. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock leaving the plant for home at the end of the day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock's school day begins with the salute to the flag. Sourced from the Library of Congress. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock enjoying his daily bath]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Mrs. Babcock, Shirley, and Earl greeting Mr. Babcock in front of the house. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock using the suggestion box at the plant to submit an idea for saving time. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Shirley Babcock helping her brother Earl with his lessons. Sourced from the Library of Congress. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Mrs. Babcock doing the family washing with an electric washing machine]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. The Babcocks at the dinner table. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock's mother helping with his bath. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. The minister greeting the Babcocks as they are leaving church after Sunday services. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock and his two sons, Earl and Howard, fishing on Sunday afternoon]. Sourced from the Library of Congress. Rochester, New York. The Babcocks attend church every Sunday morning. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. The two Babcock boys share one room. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Earl and Howard Babcock say their prayers every night before going to sleep. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family. Sourced from the Library of Congress. Rochester, New York. Mrs. Babcock doing the family washing with an electric washing machine and a wringer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Howard and Earl Babcock enjoy singing to their mother's piano accompaniment. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Shirley helps Mrs. Babcock with the shopping. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock enjoying his daily bath. Sourced from the Library of Congress. Rochester, New York. Shirley Babcock at right in the front listening to a lecture with other student nurses. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock and his two sons, Earl and Howard, fishing on Sunday afternoon]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family. Sourced from the Library of Congress. Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock explaining an operation to one of the men whom he supervises at the plant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Howard Babcock hard at work on one of his model airplanes. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks at the dinner table]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Mr. and Mrs. Babcock enjoy their garden and grow most of their own vegetables. Sourced from the Library of Congress. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Earl and Howard Babcock looking over one of the model airplanes which Howard built]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Shirley Babcock is very handy at the sewing machine and she helps her mother with the family sewing. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock is an air raid warden. Sourced from the Library of Congress.