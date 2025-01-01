Vaccinating horse for brain fever. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241948/photo-image-face-person-horse Free Image from public domain license Veterinary explaining where to look for bot fly eggs in sanitation program for horses. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241676/photo-image-person-horse-animal Free Image from public domain license Manager douching bull after service. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241939/photo-image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Veterinary advising on care and health of young calves. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Loading Guernsey bull for service. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Holstein bull in trailer. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Water is hauled five miles in oil drums and cans for this family of six on Idaho land use project. Resettlement has acquired…

County agent addressing group of farmers on dairy tour. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

One of the many poison bait pens for jackrabbit control on Idaho land use grazing project. Rabbits can easily reach the…

Bull serving young heifer. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Idaho Rural Resettlement Administration supervisor and client near Boise discuss farm plans. Sourced from the Library of…

Eight grades of school are taught by one teacher in this isolated school in the Oregon Coast range. Sourced from the Library…

Holstein bull en route to farm for service. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Treating a cow for mild fever. Fremont County Bull Association. Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Stomach pump for ob.-cow with dropsy. Fremont County, St. Anthony, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Medicating wound of gored horse. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Stud service manager catching one of three association bulls for service trip. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the…

Disinfecting bull's feet as sanitation measure. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Veterinary advising on care and health of young calves. Fremont County, Idaho].…

Framework being completed for fire lookout station on Oregon coast land use project. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Old homesteader on Oregon Coast land use project. Now relocated on a small farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Sand drift on Southeastern Idaho development project. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Young heifer shows improvement over scrub mother due to purebred sire. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of…

Veterinary's office. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Horses assembled for brain fever vaccination. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Wind erosion is covering remains of unsuccessful farm in Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Stomach tube medication, ob. case. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Sick cow with newborn calf. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

A brief cloudburst buries a wagon wheel to the axle as water erosion strips barren grazing land. On the Idaho land use…

Earl Cazier, manager of St. Anthony stud service, receives call for bull. Fremont County, Idaho. Sourced from the Library of…

Wind erosion has desolated this once luxuriant bunch grass country in Idaho. Resettlement is restoring the land for grazing.…