Douglas military aircraft Army. The Douglas A-20 (Havoc) light bomber, called the Boston by the British, is used by both the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239875/photo-image-person-plane-light Free Image from public domain license Planes in flight. The P-40 single-engine fighter plane--which the British have used in its various models as the "Tomahawk,"… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240722/photo-image-tigers-sky-plane Free Image from public domain license First Chinese seamen granted shore leave in wartime America. Chinese seamen on United Nations' vessels may now obtain shore… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239868/photo-image-dog-face-person Free Image from public domain license M-10 tank destroyer. The M-10 "tank destroyer" is one of the Army's most effective weapons for land combat. It is a speedy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240213/photo-image-numbers-history-war Free Image from public domain license Production. Machine guns of various calibers. Agnes Mahan, bench lathe operator at a large Eastern firearms plant, makes oil… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241163/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license V-mail. V-mail is inspected for flaws on an enlarging "reader" at the Pentagon building, Washington, D.C. V-mail is… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239905/photo-image-face-person-space Free Image from public domain license Preparation for point rationing. An eager school boy gets his first experience in using war ration book two. With many… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239884/photo-image-face-paper-hand Free Image from public domain license Fort Knox. M-4 tanks. One of our new battleships of the land, a mighty M-4 tank that will disturb a lot of Axis plans. In… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109165/image-hands-art-fire Free Image from public domain license African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. Lincoln C. Johnson, sub-labor foreman at Wilson Dam, is in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242041/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license The latest in eye shields--for desert warfare. A shortage of non-inflammable celluloid has prompted the Union of South… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240058/photo-image-face-person-eyes Free Image from public domain license Australia in the war. Australian dispatch riders, equipped with American motorcycles, stage a demonstration during a review… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303572/image-people-sky-sports Free Image from public domain license Automobile salvage. When the scrap is sorted, powerful electric cranes load it into freight cars--each type and grade in a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241208/photo-image-person-space-sky Free Image from public domain license Douglas military aircraft Army. The Douglas A-20 (Havoc) light bomber, called the Boston by the British, is used by both the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240438/photo-image-sky-plane-light Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. 1200-horsepower Wright engines for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers ready for installation on… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241058/photo-image-plant-pattern-airplane Free Image from public domain license De Land pool. Aircraft construction class. Secretaries, housewives, waitresses, women from all over central Florida are… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239442/photo-image-person-beach-sunglasses Free Image from public domain license Production. B-24E (Liberator) bombers at Willow Run. Looking up one of the assembly lines at Ford's big Willow Run plant… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240052/photo-image-plant-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license Aircraft. Naval. The Consolidated "Mariner" (PBM-3) serves the Navy as a patrol bomber or transport. It is an all-metal… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240045/photo-image-person-airplane-animal Free Image from public domain license Every man, a poster at Camp Hood. Taking a cue from the Office of War Information (OWI) poster "If you talk too much, this… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239842/photo-image-person-wood-mirror Free Image from public domain license Douglas military aircraft Army. The Douglas A-20 (Havoc) light bomber, called the Boston by the British, is used by both the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239902/photo-image-plane-light-animal Free Image from public domain license Manhattan Beach Coast Guard training station. The gymnasium is one of the busiest places at Manhattan Beach Coast Guard… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240042/photo-image-person-golden-beach Free Image from public domain license Manpower, junior size. She's put her playthings aside for a more important game. This Roanoke, Virginia youngster is one of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240187/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Labels. In enemy-occupied countries where matches are scarce, five tons of them have been circulated by methods which must… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239900/photo-image-paper-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Nurse training. Calm and dependable in emergency situations, a student nurse threads a suture in a needle, first step in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240026/photo-image-person-hospital-doctor Free Image from public domain license Planes in flight. The P-40 single-engine fighter plane--which the British have used in its various models as the "Tomahawk,"… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240714/photo-image-tigers-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Big U.S. naval base in Ulster built by American and British workers. Londonderry is now America's premier naval base in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239904/photo-image-person-sky-hospital Free Image from public domain license Reciprocal aid. Sergeant A. Baker and Technical Sergeant Roy Hill, both from Texas, prepare to load their plane with British… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239748/photo-image-person-plane-man Free Image from public domain license African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. Alonzo Bankston is a furnace operator in the TVA plant… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241136/photo-image-face-plants-person Free Image from public domain license Production. BT-13A ("Valiant") basic trainers. Final "Valiant" basic trainer assembly line at Vultee's Downey, California… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240700/photo-image-plant-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license Douglas military aircraft Army. The Douglas C-47 is the military version of the commercial transport DC-3 used by the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240071/photo-image-sky-airplane-men Free Image from public domain license The Douglas A-24 (Dauntless) light dive bomber, is the Army counterpart of the Navy SBD, with certain modifications to meet… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240391/photo-image-cloud-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Forest fire fighter. Para-fireman. This parachutist fights timber fires for the U.S. Forest Service. Much of his equipment… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240063/photo-image-plant-person-fires Free Image from public domain license Australia in the war. American tanks and guns, provided under lend-lease, are performing a vital role in building up… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239893/photo-image-person-man-poster Free Image from public domain license Nurse training. An important phase of every nurse's training is assisting at operations. In this emergency tracheotomy, the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239847/photo-image-hand-person-hospital Free Image from public domain license Women in industry. Aircraft motor workers. A million dollar baby, not in terms of money but in her value to Uncle Sam… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239840/photo-image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license The Douglas A-24 (Dauntless) light dive bomber is the Army counterpart to the Navy SBD, with certain modifications to meet… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239753/photo-image-person-sky-airplane Free Image from public domain license War production drive. Anthracite rallies. A lively discussion resulted when labor and management talked over production… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303380/image-people-man-table Free Image from public domain license Coast Guard Auxiliary. Guardians of inland waters. The Marblehead unit of the Coast Guard Auxiliary includes among its… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241182/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Aircraft. Army. One of the redoubled "Flying Tigers" ready to take off from an Alaskan point in a Curtis P-40 "Warhawk"… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240431/photo-image-tigers-person-sky Free Image from public domain license [C-54A Skymaster transport aircraft used by the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II]. Sourced from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240032/photo-image-sky-airplane-animal Free Image from public domain license The Douglas A-24 (Dauntless) light dive bomber, is the Army counterpart of the Navy SBD, with certain modifications to meet… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240394/photo-image-person-sky-airplane Free Image from public domain license Citations of individual production merit awarded. The first five citations of Individual Production Merit have been awarded… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241195/photo-image-face-person-shirt Free Image from public domain license Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Brakeman of an ore train at the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company, at Bingham… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240061/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Salvo of 600-pound bombs falling from formation of B-10 bombers in recent bombing practice by the 19th Bombardment Group… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303417/image-sky-airplane-animal Free Image from public domain license High school Victory Corps. By the time these boys are old enough to join America's fighting forces they will be toughened to… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240417/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Reciprocal aid. American and British air forces work together in defense of a British airfield. A member of the Royal Air… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240060/photo-image-plant-person-woman Free Image from public domain license Production. B-24 bombers and C-87 transports. Half down the final line of a Western aircraft plant at which consolidated B… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301857/image-plant-person-plane Free Image from public domain license Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of Utah Copper… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241052/photo-image-sky-smoke-factory Free Image from public domain license U.S. desert airmen check bombing plans. The crew of an U.S. Army Air Force B-25 bomber check their flight plans at a desert… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240050/photo-image-people-airplane-cross Free Image from public domain license Manhattan Beach Coast Guard training station. Two of the ranking African American officers at the Manhattan Beach Coast… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240046/photo-image-cloud-face-person Free Image from public domain license Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A bucket man at TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240028/photo-image-person-art-cross Free Image from public domain license Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. Plant foremen point to 20-year-old Annie Tabor as one of their best lathe… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239872/photo-image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Production. Shell loading. These 2,000-pound bombs will carry death and destruction to the Axis from a huge shell-loading… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239758/photo-image-plant-person-architecture Free Image from public domain license Douglas military aircraft Army. The Douglas A-20 (Havoc) light bomber, called the Boston by the British, is used by both the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239928/photo-image-plane-light-guns Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Two of the four mighty engines of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers warm up at the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240070/photo-image-cloud-plant-sky Free Image from public domain license M-10 tank destroyer. The M-10 "tank destroyer," shown in mass production at General Motors tank arsenal. Designed with… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240183/photo-image-person-factory-man Free Image from public domain license Salvage. Scrap for steel mills. To feed the nation's munitions furnaces, tons of scrap from America's attics and basements… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240030/photo-image-person-horse-animal Free Image from public domain license Photographer overseas. Technical Sergeant James Bray, thirty-six, New York City, ex-Pathe and Fox newsreel photographer and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241350/photo-image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Safe clothes for women war workers. The importance of keeping hair short and neat for industrial war work cannot be over… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239880/photo-image-face-cat-plant Free Image from public domain license Press conference with General Chu Shih-Ming. On the fifth anniversary of the Chinese-Japanese War, Major General Chu Shih… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239879/photo-image-face-person-man Free Image from public domain license High school Victory Corps. The fireman's "carry." The correct method of carrying a wounded comrade, is shown here by some of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239866/photo-image-hand-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Marian Anderson mural dedicated. Marian Anderson, noted contralto, sings "The Star Spangled Banner" at the dedication of a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239747/photo-image-rose-face-flower Free Image from public domain license Judy takes a shot at the Axis. Judy Canova, star of stage and screen, opens her personal salvage drive for scrap rubber by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239841/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Manpower. Americans all. Machining medium tank parts in a Midwest plant during most of the daylight hours leaves Joe Gore… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239978/photo-image-plant-person-leaves Free Image from public domain license Conservation of durable goods. That's no idle whim of Uncle Sam's; these empty tubes you turn in before buying more are… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239923/photo-image-hand-person-kid Free Image from public domain license De Land pool. Aircraft construction class. The flame of welding torches has replaced the soft lights of a nightclub in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239445/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license De Land pool. Aircraft construction class. Women are being trained along with men in the Volusia County Florida Vocational… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239920/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Production. Zinc. The operator of a zinc ore leader at a large smelting plant is protected against harmful dust by a mask.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240056/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Production. Submarine chasers. An answer to the U-boats: more subchasers. A husky arc welder has just finished a job on one… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239873/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license A poster comes to life. Searching for just the right faces to use for a war poster, an Office of War Information (OWI)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239925/photo-image-face-paper-hand Free Image from public domain license Nurse training. Just as they take biology and chemistry, students of nursing "take babies" as the young nurses say. Here… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239848/photo-image-person-hospital-man Free Image from public domain license Nurse training. Calm and capable, these nurses are assisting at an appendectomy. The nurse in the foreground is arranging… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239746/photo-image-person-woman-hospital Free Image from public domain license The first President ever to fly seems to enjoy it hugely. Here Mr. Roosevelt is shown [...] on lap, in a relaxed and happy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240195/photo-image-face-person-book Free Image from public domain license I'll carry mine. Junior should wipe that worried frown off his face, for he's doing his Uncle Sam a favor by sharing the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240029/photo-image-face-person-woman Free Image from public domain license Conversion. Toy factory. From toy trains to parachute flare casings is the work history of Stephanie Cewe, whose skill with… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239698/photo-image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Nurse training. Nurses as well as teachers are needed in the hospital schoolroom where convalescing youngsters keep up with… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240059/photo-image-people-hospital-child Free Image from public domain license Production. Aircraft engines. A young African American worker stands ready to wash or "degrease" this airplane motor prior… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239924/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Conversion. Beverage containers to aviation oxygen cylinders. After the circumferential straps are welded to the cylindrical… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239704/photo-image-person-factory-man Free Image from public domain license Nurse training. Immediately following a blood transfusion the nurse must whirl the container to prevent coagulation. Sourced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239851/photo-image-hand-person-hospital Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. One of the huge landing wheels of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber ready for flight tests… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239877/photo-image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Production. Halftrac armoured cars. Setting machine screws in the body of an armoured halftrac scout car under construction… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239894/photo-image-face-plant-hand Free Image from public domain license Production. Airplane propellers. Final assembly of blades into a two-way controllable Hamilton propeller for one of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239750/photo-image-plant-person-airplane Free Image from public domain license Production. Magnesium. From many watch towers ever-vigilant guards protect Basic Magnesium's giant plant in the southern… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239752/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Nurse training. After a day of hard work and study, Susan Petty and her fellow student nurses enjoy a swim and frolic in the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239846/photo-image-person-woman-student Free Image from public domain license Naval air base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Navy planes must be mechanically perfect. Lloyd H. Brooknole (left), an experience… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239854/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Production. Bombers. High speed bomber production at new plant. Advanced manufacturing methods ensure record output.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239443/photo-image-face-frame-plant Free Image from public domain license Victory food from American waters. A lookout climbs the cables high above Old Glory's deck to check on location of other… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240049/photo-image-person-art-sky Free Image from public domain license Naval air base, Corpus Christi, Texas. "And so he says to me...." sailor mechanics at the naval air base in Corpus Christi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239874/photo-image-face-hand-people Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. A woman riveter at the Boeing plant in Seattle attaches a sheet of the gleaming outer… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240057/photo-image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Naval air base. Corpus Christi, Texas. Now an expert mechanic, Mary Josephine Farley shows a National Youth Administration… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239871/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Women in war. Supercharger plant workers. To replace men who have been called to armed service, many young girls like 19… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240027/photo-image-face-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Manpower. Former actress now aircraft worker. From central casting to aircraft casting! Erstwhile child star of the silent… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239447/photo-image-heart-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Production. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Mounting the power plant of a fifty-foot steel ramp boat in a Southern boatyard.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239867/photo-image-plant-person-technology Free Image from public domain license War production drive. Anthracite rallies. A lively discussion resulted when labor and management talked over production… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241133/photo-image-people-man-table Free Image from public domain license Production. Copper (refining). Casting house in a large copper refining operation. Here sheets of pure copper, formed by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239749/photo-image-plant-person-smoke Free Image from public domain license Production. B-17 heavy bomber. An Army sentry guards new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the airfield of Boeing's Seattle… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239870/photo-image-cloud-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Nurse training. Highlighting a day of intensive training, mail from home brings a smile to this young student nurse's face.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239844/photo-image-face-person-technology Free Image from public domain license Nurse training. As students become proficient they will relieve graduate nurses from such duties as this: tending a patient… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239901/photo-image-person-hospital-man Free Image from public domain license Nurse training. Construction toys help to rehabilitate convalescents and "ambulatory" patients. As a part of her nursing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240051/photo-image-person-kid-family Free Image from public domain license Transportation. Sight-seeing bus. Faced with a ban on motor buses for sightseeing purposes, Jimmy Grace obtained a horse… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239845/photo-image-plant-person-horse Free Image from public domain license