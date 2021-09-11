Signals from the negotiations can be called positive, but they do not silence the explosion of Russian shells - address by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918401/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license President is on a working trip to the east of Ukraine. December 6, 2021https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918283/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license President talked to members of the Invictus Games - Ukraine team. April 14, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918270/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license Ukraine and Great Britain will continue to strengthen anti-war coalition - Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meeting with Boris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918268/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license Easter congratulations by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. April 23, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918265/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to the wounded defenders of Ukraine undergoing treatment at a military hospital. March 13…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918274/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license During the 50 days of this war, Ukraine became a hero for the whole free world - address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918352/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license Participation of the President in the events to honor the memory of defenders who died in the struggle for independence…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918326/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Ukraine cannot be compared to Afghanistan, we are holding up against world's most powerful armies over seven years –…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918309/photo-image-public-domain-blue-personFree Image from public domain license President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson walked around the center of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918396/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license President took part in the festive Parade of Troops on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918416/photo-image-public-domain-freeFree Image from public domain license President paid a visit to the hospital with residents of the Kyiv region wounded by enemy shelling. March 17, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918410/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, where he talked to local residents. April 4, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918337/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license In the Cherkasy region, the President took part in the festivities on the occasion of the Day of the National Flag.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918264/photo-image-flower-public-domain-sunflowerFree Image from public domain license Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the celebrations of the AFU Day in Kharkiv: Thanks to our soldiers we feel only pride. December 6…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918311/photo-image-public-domain-hand-personFree Image from public domain license Together with allies we can definitely stop the Russian aggression and reliably defend freedom in Europe - address by the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918271/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license Ukraine's President Zelensky to BBC: Blood money being paid for Russian oil. April 14, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918348/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license President took part in the festive Parade of Troops on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918282/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license Today, volunteers are all those who feel a free call to defend Ukraine - address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. March 14…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918312/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license President took part in the festive Parade of Troops on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918289/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson walked around the center of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918393/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license President addressed military lyceum students: Today on Khortytsia future defenders of Ukraine are born. October 14, 2021https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918343/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson walked around the center of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918380/photo-image-public-domain-person-gunFree Image from public domain license On the Day of Dignity and Freedom, Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the fallen Maidan activists. November 21, 2021https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918354/photo-image-public-domain-mask-covidFree Image from public domain license President took part in the festive Parade of Troops on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918291/photo-image-public-domain-freeFree Image from public domain license Participation of the President in the events to honor the memory of defenders who died in the struggle for independence…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918328/photo-image-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain license President honored memory of the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy. September 29, 2021https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918310/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Meeting of the President of Ukraine with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. February 1, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918382/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license President received credentials from ambassadors of Ireland, Nigeria, Korea and Armenia.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918321/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson walked around the center of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918395/photo-image-public-domain-hand-personFree Image from public domain license Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the celebrations of the AFU Day in Kharkiv: Thanks to our soldiers we feel only pride. December 6…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918303/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license Ukraine's President Zelensky to BBC: Blood money being paid for Russian oil. April 14, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918349/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license President at the opening of the seventh session of the Verkhovna Rada: We need the unity of all, always and in everything.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918313/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license In the presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine and Airbus signed a memorandum of cooperation. November 25, 2021https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918421/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license The effectiveness of instruments of influence on Russia determines how long this war will last - address by the President of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918286/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license In Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Presidents of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. April 13, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918387/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license On the occasion of the Day of Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918402/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, where he talked to journalists. April 4, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918374/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license The President honored the Heroes of Kruty. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the ceremony of honoring…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918296/photo-image-public-domain-freeFree Image from public domain license Speech by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Verkhovna Rada. May 3, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918375/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license President addressed military lyceum students: Today on Khortytsia future defenders of Ukraine are born. October 14, 2021https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918306/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar tragedy. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918358/photo-image-light-public-domain-abstractFree Image from public domain license Participation of the President in the events to honor the memory of defenders who died in the struggle for independence…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918413/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Our tactics is when the enemy does not know what to expect from us - address by the President of Ukraine. March 17, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918302/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the celebrations of the AFU Day in Kharkiv: Thanks to our soldiers we feel only pride.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918301/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license Meeting of the President of Ukraine with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. February 1, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918269/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license The President honored the Heroes of Kruty. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the ceremony of honoring…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918294/photo-image-light-public-domain-redFree Image from public domain license The President of Ukraine met with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland. February 1, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918278/photo-image-public-domain-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license Participation of the President in the events to honor the memory of defenders who died in the struggle for independence…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918320/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Ukraine and Great Britain will continue to strengthen anti-war coalition - Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meeting with Boris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918275/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, where he talked to local residents and journalists. April 4, 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918377/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson walked around the center of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918363/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license The future of Ukraine directly depends on the strength of our resistance in all its forms - address by President Volodymyr…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6925058/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain license People in commemorate of 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar tragedy. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918398/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license Ukraine and Great Britain will continue to strengthen anti-war coalition - Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meeting with Boris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918260/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Participation of the President in the events to honor the memory of defenders who died in the struggle for independence…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918415/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license If there is no really painful package of sanctions against Russia, it will be considered by Moscow as a permission to attack…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6925144/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain license Participation of the President in the events to honor the memory of defenders who died in the struggle for independence…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918329/photo-image-flower-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license