Empty streets during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
NHS's thank you staff advert in the city during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Store closed during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Woman in the window of her apartment during self quarantine due to the covid-19 pandemic in Britain. APRIL 4, 2020 - BATH, UK
Finding a heart in the morning coffee cup
Traffic information sign during the covid-19 pandemic in UK
Remain indoors written on the road during coronavirus pandemic.
COVID life phrase written on the street
Woman with a Boston Terrier looking out the window during social isolation due to the covid-19 pandemic in Britain.
Physical distancing warning sign for roadside construction workers during the covid-19 pandemic
Man having a coffee by his doorway, watching the outside world
Used medical mask thrown on the street
Woman wearing protective latex gloves and holding a phone. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Pharmacy in a supermarket during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Social distancing while waiting to cross the street during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Couple with face masks while shopping in town during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Fears of coronavirus spreading causes emptiness of grocery store shelves. 30 MARCH, 2020 - BRISTOL, UK
People lining up outside the supermarket with social distancing during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
McDonald's closed due to coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Man wearing a face mask while walking in the city during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Lonely man looking out the window during social isolation due to the covid-19 pandemic in Britain. APRIL 4, 2020 - BATH, UK
Fear of coronavirus spreading causing empty shelves in the grocery store - BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Coronavirus headlines in the newspaper. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Shop warning sign during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Empty indoor parking lots during the Coronavirus pandemic in UK
Mall closed due to Covid-19 outbreak. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Restaurant temporarily closed cue to Coronavirus. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020 BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Blank paper sign hanging on a closed shop window
Old bicycle parked onboard a houseboat in Bristol harbour
Old sailboat in the harbour of Bristol
Woman walking in a quiet city during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
People rushing to the supermarket amid covid-19 fears. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Man working out by the canal in a quiet Bristol due to the covid-19 pandemic. APRIL 10, 2020 - BRISTOL, UK
Man with a grocery cart in a supermarket. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020 BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Reminder of keeping 2m apart printed on the sidewalk in UK for physical distancing
Thanks NHS! Graffiti by a sidewalk BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Closed black doors of an old building in downtown Bristol, UK
View over an empty Bristol, UK
Coronavirus headlines in the newspapers. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020 BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Corona beer sold at a supermarket. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Handicapped woman and son crossing a street during coronavirus outbreak. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Couple standing on their balcony during self quarantine due to the covid-19 pandemic in Britain. APRIL 6, 2020 - BRISTOL, UK APRIL 4, 2020 - BATH, UK
Empty streets due to the coronavirus in Bristol, UK
Security guard working during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020 APRIL 6, 2020 - BRISTOL, UK
Low oil prices due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Brown paper behind the closed shop glass window during coronavirus pandemic BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Man looking down from his balcony during social isolation due to the covid-19 pandemic in Britain.
Small convenience store staying open during the covid-19 pandemic in UK
Ducks swimming by a quiet harbourside in Bristol APRIL 4, 2020 - BATH, UK
Falling oil prices at ASDA. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Closed shops during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020 BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020 Woman reading coronavirus news from a newspaper at the supermarket. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
Community mall closed due to coronavirus pandemic.
Falling gas prices at Sainsbury's. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020
People in downtown during coronavirus pandemic. BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020 BRISTOL, UK, March 30, 2020