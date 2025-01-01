The Birth of Venus, Madonna and Child series, and more stunning mythological frescoes by Sandro Botticelli (ca. 1445-1510), one of the most important Italian Renaissance artists. Botticelli combined decorative use of lines and supple contours with elements of classical tradition. He also pioneered the usage of tempera grassa. Regarded as one of the greatest Florentine painters, his 'The Temptations of Christ' on the Sistine Chapel's wall is often compared to, and upstaged by Michelangelo's artworks. Download and use these public domain paintings for free under the CC0 license.