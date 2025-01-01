Christian art and watercolor landscapes by Danish painter Niels Larsen Stevns (1864-1941). A deeply religious man, many of Stevns' frescos depict Biblical scenes, bringing his faith to life through his art. Stevns assisted Joakim Skovgaard in decorating the cathedral of Viborg in an early Christian and Byzantine art style. These digitally enhanced public domain artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.