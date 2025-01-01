Coastal scenes, portraits, and art nudes by Peter Hansen (1868-1928). Hansen was a Danish painter known for his Impressionist style and his depictions of Danish landscapes and coastal scenes. In the 1890s, he traveled to Paris to study under some of the leading Impressionist painters of the time, such as Claude Monet and Camille Pissarro. The French Impressionist movement had a major influence on Hansen's work, and he began to develop a style that combined the Impressionist techniques of broken color and light with the strong tradition of Danish landscape painting. Come and enjoy these beautiful paintings that have been digitally enhanced and are free for you to download and use under the CC0 license.