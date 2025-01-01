Johan Thomas Lundbye (1818-1848) was a Danish painter and graphic artist known for his realistic and detailed depictions of life in the countryside. Lundbye was born in Ballebro, a small village in Denmark, and demonstrated artistic skill from an early age. He began his artistic training at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts in 1835. Later, he traveled to Germany, Switzerland, and Italy, where he studied the work of some of the leading landscape painters of the time. These artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.